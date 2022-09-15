For six movies, everything went well for the cheerleading squads that populated the comedy franchise Bring It On. This year, however, we were surprised to discover that the seventh installment, titled Bring It On: Cheer or Die, will feature a change in pace that no one saw coming: A slasher horror-movie setting. Last month, we were treated to the first-look images that showcase the darker tone that the franchise will take on, and today SYFY shared with Collider the first teaser trailer for the movie. We can also reveal when you are going to see this unexpected change in tone. The new film from director Karen Lam is set to premiere on October 8.

If, like many people, you think you might be confusing the titles, the teaser trailer for Bring it On: Cheer or Die confirms with huge red letters: “yes that Bring it On.” The teaser also suggests that the movie won’t let go of its comedy roots, and the upcoming title will lean on dark humor for that extra taste we all know and love. The cast Missi Pyle, Kerri Medders, Alexandra Beaton, Sam Robert Muik, Cassandra Potenza, Alec Carlos, Marlowe Zimmerman, and Tiera Skovbye, to name just a few.

Also revealed by the teaser is the common slasher tropes that we certainly can expect to see in Bring It On: Cheer or Die. The fight for survival starts after a cheer squad decides to practice secretly in an abandoned school on Halloween night with their Devil mascot in tow – what could go wrong? The cheerleading is taken over by the killing when the teammates start disappearing one by one. They still have to practice, though.

Image via NBC Universal

RELATED: The Best Franchise Course Corrections in Recent History

Bring It On first premiered in 2000, and it had big industry names like Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Eliza Dushku (Dollhouse), and Gabrielle Union (L.A.'s Finest) as a group of cheerleaders who battle it out in the National High School Cheerleading Championship. Directed by Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp), the movie was a surprise hit, raking in over $90 million against a $10 million budget. The success prompted a series of sequels which came out with a certain regularity until 2009. In 2017, the franchise made a comeback with Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack, starring Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day: Resurgence).

Bring It On: Cheer or Die is not the first time the franchise went through a great change. In 2011, the film series was adapted into a Broadway musical with music and lyrics by none other than Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. The production received a Tony nomination for Best Musical in 2013. You can watch clips from the musical on Miranda’s official website.

SYFY premieres Bring It On: Cheer or Die on October 8 at 9 PM ET/PT. You can watch the teaser trailer below: