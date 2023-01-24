The legacy sequel is all the rage in Hollywood these days, and the success of Top Gun: Maverick assures that the trend is not going away anytime soon. Paramount Pictures is producing a legacy sequel to the 1999 cult comedy, Election, with Reese Witherspoon returning as Tracy Flick. Jared Leto is starring in a new Tron movie. Tron! The long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop 4 finally got off the ground, courtesy of Netflix. With so many legacy sequels on the horizon and many more in development, isn't it about time that the classic cheerleader comedy Bring It On receives the same treatment?

Bring It On might not be a cinematic masterpiece, but the memorably cheery comedy became and fan favorite almost immediately after release. It was highly successful, grossing $90 million worldwide off a budget of only $11 million. That's a paltry budget compared to the cost of most recent legacy sequels and blockbusters. The film catapulted Kirsten Dunst into movie stardom before she would later star opposite Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man franchise. It also marked the motion picture directorial debut of filmmaker Peyton Reed, whose MCU movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, comes out next month. Not to mention, Bring It On was an uplifting, feel-good comedy with a great moral message. The world could do with a little cheer from a Bring It On legacy sequel.

Forget Those DTV Sequels, We Need a True 'Bring It On' Sequel

Now, what you may or may not know is that several sequels to Bring It On were already made, but those were direct-to-video bargain bin releases and not genuine sequels featuring the original actors. These were made to just cash in on the name-brand value of the original. A true legacy sequel for Bring It On would ideally bring back the entire main cast of the original, namely, Dunst and co-stars Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, and Gabrielle Union, all of whom are all still active in the entertainment business. It would be nice to see what has happened to Torrance Shipman (Dunst) and Isis (Union) since their cheerleading competition. Are they still involved with cheerleading activities? Did they have kids of their own who became cheerleaders? Did they remain friends with their teammates? Did Torrance and Cliff stay together after high school and get married? The film featured a cast of charming likable characters, so a legacy sequel would hopefully revisit them and update the audience on what they’ve been up to since the original.

A legacy sequel could also introduce a new cast of young actors central to the story. Perhaps there is a dilemma that brings Dunst's Torrance Shipman back into the fold to help train a new group of aspiring cheerleaders for a national competition, and Union's Isis also finds herself involved somehow. Maybe Torrance and Isis have kids who are competing against one another, and some old feelings return to the surface. There are any numbers of roads you could head down that could bring these characters back into each others' orbits.

Peyton Reed Also Thinks a 'Bring It On' Sequel Might Be a Good Idea

Despite his career ascending to new heights as a director for the MCU, Reed has not forgotten his roots. In 2020, he spoke to Insider about wanting to make a direct sequel to his original film, admitting to tossing around ideas with the original film’s screenwriter, Jessica Bendinger. "Jessica and I still throw around the idea of doing one," Reed said. "We have talked about doing a 20-year-later thing that becomes a generational cheerleader movie. Particularly with the thematics involved, I think that could be something that would be really timely. And hopefully, something that would not shy away from the inherent issues of the movie." He added, "I think there's a great version to be done, and it's something we've definitely been talking about recently." So, the original director and writer are already on board with a sequel, and they’ve already kicked ideas around for the premise. They clearly want to make it, and this is a director who has picked up some clout by making MCU movies for the past decade.

In terms of the timely issues, the first film deals with issues of race and class, and a sequel could delve more deeply into the topic. In the first movie, Torrance, the new cheerleading captain of the Clovers, discovers that her predecessor is stealing the routine of a less privileged, inner-city cheerleading team, the Toros. That thematic subject matter remains relevant to this day. While Torrance had her team develop a brand-new, original routine for the Clovers and compete against the Toros at the national competition, on a fair playing field, a sequel should explore how things have changed in the past 20 years. Since the Toros came in first place at the competition, have things gotten better or perhaps worse? The original film only scratched the surface of the class and racial topics, so there is more to explore. If a September 2022 interview is any indication, at least one of the original film's stars is onboard as well, as Union told Entertainment Tonight, "I've heard many takes over the years, but I'm hearing some really great takes from some big-name writers that are very surprising. Bring it On, baby, the gift that keeps on giving."

Universal Pictures has nothing to lose by making a legacy sequel for Bring It On. It would not be an insanely big-budget picture. Most of the budget would probably go to securing the original actors for the sequel. In addition, NBCUniversal has its own dedicated streaming service with Peacock. That means if Universal opts not to release the film theatrically, it could go directly to streaming on Peacock. Disney recently had success creating legacy sequels for classic films, such as Hocus Pocus and Enchanted, for Disney+. Those sequels had most of the original cast return for the follow-ups. Paramount and Alexander Payne are developing the sequel to Election as a Paramount+ streaming exclusive. The aforementioned Beverly Hills Cop 4 is going directly to Netflix. So, even if the movie is not released in theaters, it could still be an original release for the NBCUniversal streaming platform, since streamers are so desperate for original and exclusive content. The formula is there to get a little more cheering in the atmosphere. It’s time to make a true sequel to Bring It On that the franchise deserves.