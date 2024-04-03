The Big Picture Kirsten Dunst is open to a Bring It On return, as long as it's done right.

Cue Toni Basil’s “Mickey,” Kirsten Dunst is opening to returning to the Bring It On universe. In recent years, the actor has been a feature in passion projects such as Power of the Dog and Civil War, but two decades ago, Dunst was the center of one of the best teen movies of the time. The cheerleading film spawned several sequels with different casts, and is primed for a reboot. After all, nostalgic movies of years past have been the focal point of many Hollywood films — something that Dunst is inclined to agree with.

"I mean, it depends," Dunst told Entertainment Tonight about appearing in a new Bring It On film. "Everyone's bringing back their stuff, right?" She has been open to revisiting her franchise work, such as her role as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire has already appeared in the MCU, and it wouldn’t be unprecedented to bring her back. However, returning to Bring It On would require a slight caveat. "As long as it's not embarrassing,” Dunst amended. Bringing back this teen franchise would certainly please fans, but it should come about in the right way.

‘Bring It On’ Should Come Back For The Right Reasons

Sequels to films of the past indeed seem to be all the rage now. Lindsay Lohan, who had steered away from the limelight, has reentered the acting space and is in talks to appear in a Freaky Friday sequel. Reuniting her with Jamie Lee Curtis seems like a prime opportunity to revamp a classic story.

In the same vein, a Bring It On legacy sequel shouldn’t come back for any cash grab. Hollywood is at its core a business, but it should also make sense on a story level. Just because it’s a movie about cheerleading doesn’t mean it can’t have resonance. The original film has become a classic for many because of its portrayal of female camaraderie and discussion about race relations. If Bring It On is to come back, it should honor its original intention and Dunst’s wishes.

The actor has worked for too long in the industry as an unsung hero, and there are many ways to incorporate her without putting her on top of a pyramid. Using Dunst for a cameo as a maternal figure for a new generation of cheerleaders would be an easy way to pay homage to the original and say something new.

Any talk about a Bring It On reboot is tentative, so until more news is available, viewers can revisit the trials and tribulations of the original, streaming on Prime Video in the U.S. Dunst's latest film, Civil War, hits theaters on April 12.

