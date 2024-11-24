In every generation, there are but a handful of cinematic productions that not only define the moment but continue to shine as a living monument to a different time. For so many of us of a certain age, that movie is Peyton Reed’s feature-length directorial debut, Bring It On. Disagree with us? This isn’t a democracy, it’s a cheer-ocracy so we don’t care. Yes, the iconic 2000 feature perfectly encapsulated the turn of the millennium when we were afraid that when the ball dropped on January 1, 2000, our microwaves would turn against us and usher in a nuclear apocalypse. Ah, simpler times. Led by Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Gabrielle Union, Bring It On helped build our personalities brick by brick — for better or for worse. Whether you somehow have never seen this cult-classic piece of cinema or need to take a walk down memory lane, Tubi has you covered, as, on December 1, the iconic title will be available on the free, ad-supported streamer.

Dushku’s Missy is the new kid in school in Bring It On. Having just moved from Los Angeles, the young athlete is looking for something that challenges her and, because her new school doesn’t have a gymnastics team, she decides to go for a spot on the cheerleading squad. It’s there that she discovers the social hierarchy within the competitive team and proves herself to be a worthy asset as one of its new members. Meanwhile, Dunst’s Torrance is finding it difficult to fill the shoes left by the previous cheer captain and — with the stress of leading the team onto nationals — gets help from a cheer choreographer. But when it turns out that the choreography has been stolen from a local high school, Torrance and the rest of the squad are in big trouble. Although they start as enemies, Missy and Torrance work together to do right, not only by their teammates but by the school that they’ve been unknowingly stealing from for years.

‘Bring It On’s Legacy

Image via Universal Pictures

Like the notoriety that the members of the high school cheer squad are trying to attain all throughout Bring It On, the movie has continued to hold onto its popularity, carving itself into pop culture. In an absolute atrocity, the movie, for some very bizarre reason, carries two disappointing Rotten Tomatoes scores, with an audience rating of 66% and a critics’ score of 65%. This is simply insane, as the title is largely considered to be a cult classic, spawning six sequels that don’t really have much to do with the original, but still show that someone was hoping to make some more money from the cash cow. Speaking of financial gains, Bring It On was one of the biggest movies in the country when it came out at the turn of the millennium, raking in more than $90 million against its $11 million production budget.

Whether it’s your first time cheering with the guys and gals of the Toros and the Clovers, or if you just need to take a walk down memory lane and remind yourself just how many quotes you still have memorized, you can head over to Tubi on December 1 to stream Bring It On for free.

Bring It On A champion high school cheerleading squad discovers its previous captain stole all their best routines from an inner-city school and must scramble to compete at this year's championships. Release Date August 25, 2000 Director Peyton Reed Cast Kirsten Dunst , Eliza Dushku , Jesse Bradford , Gabrielle Union , Clare Kramer , Nicole Bilderback , Ian Roberts Runtime 99 minutes Writers Jessica Bendinger Franchise Bring It On Budget $11 million Studio(s) Universal Pictures Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Expand

Watch On Tubi