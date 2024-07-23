The Big Picture New thriller Bring Them Down will premiere at TIFF, depicting intense conflicts between two Irish farming families.

Barry Keoghan’s character Jack faces escalating tensions with Christopher Abbott’s Michael, leading to devastating consequences for both families.

Directed by Christopher Andrews, the film is set in the west of Ireland and explores themes of guilt, isolation, and past traumas.

The upcoming thriller Bring Them Down, starring Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott, is back with two new images over a year after a first look at the film was released. Helmed by Christopher Andrews in his directorial debut, the film will receive its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this Fall with the cast including Keoghan as Jack, Abbott as Michael, Colm Meaney (No Way Up) as Ray, Nora-Jane Noone (Brooklyn) as Caroline, Paul Ready (Motherland) as Gary and Susan Lynch (Killing Eve) as Peggy.

According to Digital Spy, one of the recently released stills features Keoghan’s character, Jack, looking anxious in the woods, while another shows Abbott as Michael pointing a gun at an unseen target. The reputable duo was cast in Bring Them Down in February 2023, replacing Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Tom Burke (Strike), who were originally announced as part of the cast but unfortunately withdrew from the project.

Production of Bring Them Down is handled by Ivana MacKinnon, Jacob Swan Hyam, Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, Jean-Yves Roubin, and Cassandre Warnauts. At the same time, lead stars Keoghan and Abbott serve as executive producers along with Efe Çakarel, Jason Ropell, Bobby Allen, Niamh Fagan, and Celine Haddad. The project was first announced back in March 2021, but filming began in February 2023, with principal photography taking place in Ireland.

What To Expect From 'Bring Them Down'

Not many details have been unveiled yet regarding what’s to come in Bring Them Down besides its official logline, which details spiraling conflicts between two farming families in the west of Ireland whose actions have dreadful repercussions. It reads:

"Michael, the last son of a shepherding family, lives with his ailing father, Ray. Burdened by guilt over the death of his mother, Michael has isolated himself from the world. When a conflict with rival farmer Gary and his son Jack escalates, Michael is drawn into a devastating chain of events, forcing him to confront the horrors of his past and leaving both families permanently altered."

In addition, an image was released in February 2023, also the first for the project, which saw Keoghan’s Jack kneeling in the back of a red truck with what appeared to be some dried blood on his face while Abbott’s Michael leaned against the vehicle and stared directly at Jack.

Bring Them Down will receive its world premiere at TIFF, which begins on September 5. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.