Tales of feuding families are as old as time, but each feud brings something different. In Bring Them Down, Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott star as Jack and Michael, respectively. They are two farmers from warring families in rural Ireland whose growing discontent with each other pushes them to commit devastating acts for themselves and their nemesis. Christopher Andrews directed the film in his directorial debut and also co-wrote it. Bring Them Down will have its US theatrical debut on February 7, 2025. Apart from the official synopsis below, distributor MUBI also released a short teaser along with the release date.

"Bring Them Down is a tense and gripping thriller about two warring families set against the harsh landscape of rural west Ireland. Michael, the last son of a farming family, lives an isolated existence with his ailing, cantankerous father Ray. Burdened by a terrible secret from his past, Michael has isolated himself from the world and dedicates himself to his prized flock. When the ongoing conflict with rival farmer Gary and his wayward and unpredictable son Jack (Barry Keoghan) stirs old tensions and grievances, it triggers a chain of events that take increasingly violent and devastating turns, leaving both families permanently altered."

Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott Try to Bring Each Other Down in 'Bring Them Down' Teaser

The teaser above previews the characters whose families hate each other passionately and do anything to gain the upper hand in the feud. Michael is a shepherd who spends most of his time herding the O'Shea family sheep. These sheep become the target of Jack's family, and they are not above killing some of them to make a point. The revenge thriller thrusts two parties who should not share the same amenities into conflict, as everything the other person does fuels aggression. From smashed headlights to dead sheep, Michael and Jack try to hit each other where it hurts the most, but there seems to be no end. Is murder the ultimate solution?

Apart from Keoghan and Abbott, the film also stars Nora-Jane Noone (The Magdalene Sisters, Brooklyn) Paul Ready (A Gentleman in Moscow, Motherland) and Susan Lynch (Enduring Love, Waking Ned Davine). Bring Them Down had its world premiere at 2024's Toronto International Film Festival and was also selected for the BFI London Film Festival in the same year. While reviewing the film at TIFF, Collider's Ross Bonaime praised its lead actors' performance and the tight script Andrews wrote. However, he noted that it doesn't quite take things further than someone would expect, leaving something to be desired.

Bring Them Down makes its US theatrical debut on February 7, 2025.