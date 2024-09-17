Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead didn’t get the attention it deserved when it was released in 1999, but finally has a second chance. On its 25th anniversary, the underrated feature will get a 4K release paired with exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Based on the best-selling novel by Joe Connelly, the film is semi-autobiographical about the author’s time as a New York City paramedic. Directed with the same enthusiasm as Scorsese’s landmark film Taxi Driver, Bringing Out the Dead tackles similar themes.

Nicolas Cage stars as Frank, who, in his five years as a paramedic, has seen too much. Over the course of a weekend, he contends with the ghosts of his past while teaming up with three different partners. Also starring Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Tom Sizemore, and Ving Rhames, it’s a wonder why the film didn’t do better. By all accounts, it had everything going for it. However, Bringing Out the Dead is one of the few Scorsese films that didn’t earn any accolades and has faded from the memory of the filmmaker’s filmography.

This new physical release of the film is a chance to revisit Scorsese’s project the way it was meant to be seen with supplemental material that streaming cannot provide. The features on the 4K edition include exclusive cast and crew interviews with Scorsese, Cage, Arquette, Rhames, and screenwriter Paul Schrader. With the release of a plethora of interesting content, physical media may not be a relic of an era long since passed.

‘Bringing Out the Dead’ Deserves More Attention

A high-profile new release may be the film's chance to get its due. Despite his obvious comparisons to Robert De Niro’s Travis Bickle, Cage’s role as Frank failed to land in the cultural zeitgeist. In many ways, Frank is the superior character. Taxi Driver is a scathing satire, but Bringing Out the Dead is a story based on hope. Frank spends his nights on the graveyard shift, getting more and more burnt out by what he has seen. His guilt over the death of a homeless teen does not help his mental state.

As opposed to Travis’ toxic obsession with the women in his life, Frank has a shining light at the end of the tunnel. Recovering drug addict Mary (Arquette) serves as redemption for Frank. She is damaged in her own way and serves as a hopeful proxy that things could get better. Bringing Out the Dead ends on a hopeful note, while Taxi Driver plunges its viewers deep into the depths of a dark mind no one should experience. For whatever reason, the beauty of Bringing Out the Dead was missed the first time around. Now, fans can explore all the facets of Cage's best film in the Bringing Out the Dead 4K release, now available to purchase.

