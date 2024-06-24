The Big Picture Paramount Home Entertainment to release Bringing Out the Dead on 4K Blu-ray for its 25th anniversary on September 17, 2024.

The 1999 film will feature a new 4K transfer remastered by Scorsese, Richardson, and Schoonmaker, along with cast interviews.

Bringing Out the Dead follows the traumas of NYC paramedic Frank Pierce, showcasing Scorsese and Cage's unique collaboration.

Bringing Out the Dead is the only collaboration between Italian-American screen legends Martin Scorsese and Nicolas Cage, but for years, the only way to get it on disc was via standard-definition DVD. Thanks to Paramount Home Entertainment, that's about to change. The 1999 film is being released on 4K Blu-ray for its 25th anniversary; the set will be available on September 17, 2024.

High-Def Digest reports that the disc will feature an all-new 4K transfer remastered from the original camera negative and overseen by Scorsese, cinematographer Robert Richardson, and editor Thelma Schoonmaker. It will also come loaded with cast and crew interviews; the set will include never-before-seen interviews with Scorsese, Richardson, screenwriter Paul Schrader, and stars Cage, John Goodman, Patricia Arquette, Ving Rhames, Tom Sizemore, and Marc Anthony, as well as the film's original theatrical trailers. The interviews will feature behind-the-scenes anecdotes, experiences with real-life paramedics, and Scorsese's personal inspiration for making the film.

What Happens in 'Bringing Out the Dead'?

Bringing Out the Dead centers around New York City paramedic Frank Pierce (Cage), who is dealing with burnout, depression, and hallucinations of a homeless girl he failed to save. The film follows him over the course of several eventful nights behind the wheel of an ambulance where he is paired with various partners, including the easy-going Larry (Goodman), the religious Marcus (Rhames), and the violent Tom (Sizemore). He also connects with Mary (Arquette, who was married to Cage at the time), a recovering drug addict who is the daughter of an elderly man he treats. Frank has to grapple with his seeming inability to save anyone, even as he realizes he has to save himself, too. The film was the fourth and so far final collaboration between Scorsese and Schrader, after the latter penned Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ. It is an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name by Joe Connelly.

Bringing Out the Dead was not a financial success when it was released, making $16 million USD on a $32 million budget, and reviews, as they were for many of Scorsese's 1990s films, were mixed. However, the intervening years have been kind to the film, and it has been reappraised as an underappreciated entry in Scorsese's filmography. Cage also considers the film to be one of the best movies he starred in.

Bringing Out the Dead will be released on 4K for the first time on September 17, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.