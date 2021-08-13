Retreat, a new mystery series from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, has just been announced at FX. The series follows amateur sleuth Darby Hart as she investigates the murder of one of her fellow guests at a remote retreat.

FX's President of Original Programming Gina Balian announced the limited series in a statement today: "Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times. We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care."

Longtime collaborators Marling and Batmanglij will both write and direct the series. Batmanglij previously directed several episodes of The OA, as well as episodes of the cult mystery series Wayward Pines. Marling is also set to star in what is described as a "key role," though it appears she will not be playing Darby Hart. Both Marling and Batmanglij will executive produce, along with Transparent producer Andrea Sperling. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The prospect of another Marling/Batmanglij project is sure to please any OA fans still disappointed in the series' abrupt cancellation at Netflix. Moreover, an update of the locked mansion murder mystery seems like a perfect fit for the writers, who flexed their detective-writing skills in The OA's second season. Further details hint that the retreat is put on by a reclusive billionaire, which certainly sounds like the kind of juicy premise The OA would make a meal of. Retreat will clearly be quite different from the reality-bending multiverse of The OA (the press release doesn't mention the rings of Saturn or telepathic octopi), but here's hoping Marling and Batmanglij bring just as much intrigue and heart to this new collaboration.

No word yet on when the series will begin production, so stay tuned for more details. Check out the official synopsis for Retreat below:

Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart. Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

