After Netflix’s The OA turned our expectations upside down, creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij want to twist the whodunnit concept into something brand-new with Retreat, a miniseries coming to FX. During an interview with Hypnotic star Alice Braga, Collider’s Steven Weintraub asked about the mysterious project, and Braga teased the show’s unique approach to the murder mystery formula.

After The OA was frustratingly canceled at Netflix, Marling and Batmanglij reunited to tackle a new mystery miniseries for FX. The plot sounds like your regular detective story, as a group of strangers is invited by a billionaire for a retreat that gets interrupted by a murder. However, knowing Marling and Batmanglij’s previous work, we’ll most certainly be surprised by the many twists and turns of the story. Braga is definitely excited to be part of the project, as she tells us:

“Yeah, she's [Marling] a wonderful actress, but a brilliant writer as well. A really, really brilliant writer, and the scripts were just phenomenal. She and Zal Batmanglij did a brilliant work on the script. It's a very classic whodunit story, but in a beautiful, interesting environment with really wonderful actors, so it felt like a theater group. I think it's gonna be a wonderful miniseries, and Brit is not only acting and writing, but she's also directing, and it was a joy. I look up to her a lot, and it was just a joy to get the chance to work with her. It’s an honor!”

While Marling has a prolific career as an actor, writer, and producer, she’ll sit on the director's chair for the first time in Retreat. Marling already proved she could juggle multiple jobs by taking on the main role of The OA while showrunning the series, so we have high expectations for Retreat.

Who Is Involved with Retreat?

So far, we have little information about Retreats’ cast of characters besides the fact Emma Corrin is playing Darby Hart, a Gen-Z amateur detective who’ll be tasked with solving the series’ murder. In addition, we also know there’ll be twelve guests on the titular retreat, plus a billionaire host. Besides Marling and Braga, Retreat’s main cast also includes Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Edoardo Ballerini, Pegah Ferydoni, Ryan J. Haddad and Javed Khan. Daniel Olson and Britian Seibert will also show up as recurring stars.

In addition to writing, producing, and directing Retreat, Marling, and Batmanglij will also executive produce alongside Transparent's Andrea Sperling. FX has yet to give Retreat a release date. However, you can watch Braga next when the sci-fi thriller Hypnotic hits theaters this Friday, May 12. Keep an eye out for our full interview with Braga.