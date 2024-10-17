Simon Cowell, whom most One Direction fans remember as one of the reasons why the pop boy band came to fruition, has postponed the auditions for Britain’s Got Talent following the untimely death of Liam Payne. The English singer has tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

Per Deadline's report, ApplauseStore — a television station that manages tickets for Britain’s Got Talent — shared on X that the televised competition show has decided to postpone today's auditions in Blackpool due to "the tragic passing" of the singer, adding, "We [apologize] for any inconvenience this may cause." Payne was a contestant on The X Factor, which was also created by Cowell. He then went on to become a part of One Direction, a best-selling and massively popular boy band formed by The X Factor judges Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh. The members include Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. Payne had been in Argentina for Horan's concert.

"We are heartbroken," Payne's family said in a statement (via Daily Mail). "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Payne leaves behind his seven-year-old son named Bear.

Remembering Liam Payne

Payne rose to global stardom as part of One Direction, which was arguably one of the most successful acts that have emerged from The X Factor and any reality competition shows in general. Together, the members of the boy band have gone on to release five career-defining studio albums, including Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M. The band's hit tracks include "What Makes You Beautiful," "One Thing," "Live While We're Young," "Story Of My Life," "Kiss You," "Best Song Ever," "Night Changes," "You & I," "Drag Me Down," and "Perfect."

After One Direction announced an "indefinite hiatus" back in 2016, all members went on to venture into their respective solo careers, with Payne releasing his first solo album called LP1 in 2019. The album includes singles like "Live Forever," "Strip That Down," and "Bedroom Floor." Earlier this year, the late singer released his solo track "Teardrops."

Our condolences go out to Payne's loved ones during this difficult time. Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor is available to stream in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX.