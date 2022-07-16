Time and time again, British actors have proven their mastery of playing American roles without any speculation of their true Britishness. It's no wonder that countless American roles have been given to British actors because of their impressive ability to speak it naturally.

Many viewers are usually shocked to learn that their favorite film or television characters they thought were American are British - usually through film premieres or TV interviews. Though countless British actors have played American roles, we have narrowed it down to ten actors who did such a convincing job that you never would've thought they were British.

Hugh Laurie in ‘House’

House is a medical drama that ran from 2004 to 2012 for eight seasons. The series focuses on the medical genius Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), who leads a team of diagnosticians at a teaching hospital. Despite his unbelievable intelligence, he relies heavily on pain medication to sustain himself.

The production team of House was looking for a “quintessentially American person” to play the role of House and had initially thought that Laurie was American. Before meeting Laurie, one of the executive producers, Bryan Singer, who was unaware that Laurie was British, had even said, “See, this is what I want: an American guy.” after seeing an audition tape Laurie sent while on the set of Flight of the Phoenix.

Idris Elba in ‘The Wire’

Idris Elba played the role of Stringer Bell who is the second-in-command of the Barksdale drug organization, in the critically acclaimed series, The Wire. Elba had previously mentioned that he pretended he wasn’t British to get an audition for the role of The Wire’s Stringer Bell. Elba also noted that Simon had emphasized that he didn’t want non-Americans to play many roles in the series, as it was very much a Baltimore story.

Elba recalled the advice of his parents to never lie to anyone - he took their advice and eventually confessed his true identity to the executive producers and still secured a role in The Wire.

Dominic West in ‘The Wire’

Idris Elba was not the only British person on the set of The Wire Dominic West, who plays the role of Jimmy McNulty, is also British. And more surprisingly, West’s British accent is what is regarded as RP (received pronunciation), most commonly known as the pronunciation spoken by the Queen and the Royal Family.

West told GQ that when he received the script, he asked his partner to read lines with him for his audition tape. However, because she couldn’t stop laughing, West had to ask her to leave the room so that he could focus on reading his lines for the tape. Creator David Simon found the audition tape hilarious and unusual because West had no one to react to and was simply reacting to silence. Simon also emphasized that it was West’s first time auditioning for an American role and that his accent had hints of “New York De Niro-isms”. Simon was highly impressed with the audition and gave him the role of Jimmy McNulty.

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things’

The Spanish-born British actress plays the role of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) on Netflix’s Stranger Things. In an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Brown admitted that she acquired her American accent because she grew up watching Hannah Montana on Disney Channel.

Many fans of Brown might have caught her British accent in the movie Enola Holmes on Netflix, which has a sequel coming this year.

David Oyelowo in ‘Selma’

David Oyelowo played the role of Martin Luther King Jr. in the award-winning film Selma. Oyelowo expressed his fear of not being accepted by Atlantans to play the Atlanta-native activist if they knew he was British. His fear, however, was his motivator to excel in his portrayal of King and later earned him many award nominations and wins.

Long before Oyelowo earned the part in Selma, he always knew that he would play the legendary historical figure someday. For seven years, Oyelowo would study Martin Luther King Jr. - his story, body language, and the way he talked. As a British person, Oyelowo was often questioned about how he managed to speak not just in an American accent but a near-perfect impression of the way Martin Luther King Jr. spoke.

Christian Bale in ‘American Psycho’

Christian Bale has become one of Hollywood’s most prominent actors with his most famous roles, including Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Machinist, and American Psycho. Not only have all of these films starred Christian Bale as the leading actor, but he’s also American in all of them.

Among his films, however, his most notable performance was as the serial killer Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. His chilling performance and New Yorker accent were so convincing that many crew members still had no idea he was British until the film’s wrap party. Members of the crew simply thought he was practicing his British accent for an upcoming project.

Daniel Kaluuya in ‘Get Out’ and ‘Queen & Slim’

Daniel Kaluuya may be British through and through, but that didn’t stop him from playing American roles and perfecting the accent for those roles. Kaluuya rose to fame after his role as Chris Washington in Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out. While Peele became recognized as an acclaimed director, Kaluuya was also highly praised for his performance in the film.

Kaluuya also became one of the lead stars of the romantic crime drama Queen & Slim, where he had to learn to speak in an Ohio accent for the role.

Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Devil All The Time’

Tom Holland earned his name in Hollywood after being cast as the new Spider-man in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man series. Since then, he has starred in many more films and played American roles such as The Lost City of Z, The Devil All the Time, Uncharted and more.

The Devil All the Time had three British actors, including Tom Holland, three Australian actors, and one Swedish actor, who all had to do the ‘50s - ‘60s West Virginia accent for their roles in the film. Dialect coach Erik Singer praised the accent in the film and called it a “highly successful” effort from all the actors.

Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘12 Years A Slave’

Chiwetel Ejiofor took on the difficult role of playing a black man, Solomon Northup, who was sold into slavery in Louisiana. The dialect coach of 12 Years A Slave, Michael Buster, shared his role in helping shape Ejoifor’s accent in the film.

Ejiofor earned a reputation of being good with accents, such as Talk to Me, before landing 12 Years A Slave. Not only that, his ability as an actor has been highly praised. Ejiofor is a man of many talents and many accents.

