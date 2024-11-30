The Brits are certainly well-known for their comedy. From the bold innovation of Monty Python and the witty slapstick of Fawlty Towers right through to groundbreaking modern-day laugh-a-thons such as the Cornetto Trilogy and The Office, UK comedy continues to revolutionize the movie and television industries with enigmatic and hilarious offerings year after year. It's no surprise, then, that the streamers have taken their chance to host some of the very best comedies from across the pond, including award winners and platform originals. So, without further ado, here's a look at the best British comedies currently streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'Wicked Little Letters' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Once the highest-grossing limited release of 2024, Wicked Little Letters stars Olivia Colman as Edith, a deeply religious woman living with her tyrannical father who begins to receive horrific and abusive letters from an unknown sender. The finger of blame is quickly pointed at Jessie Buckley's foul-mouthed Irish migrant Rose, although it quickly becomes clear there's much more to this than meets the eye. A quintessentially British comedy with plenty of unsavory language, Wicked Little Letters is a wicked little film. From Colman and Buckley's whirlwind performances to the brilliantly crafted twists and turns, Wicked Little Letters stands out as one of the best British comedies on Netflix now.

'The Gentlemen' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Before the Theo James-led series was topping Netflix's 2024 charts, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen was released as a movie in 2019. The film stars Matthew McConaughey as American expat Michael, who, after graduating from Oxford University and using his intelligence to craft an enormous and successful weed empire, is scouring the market for a buyer to try and get out of the game. Ritchie's best movie of the past decade, The Gentlemen is a rip-roaring bloody adventure with every trademark Ritchie note. From slapstick gangsters to gritty action set pieces, The Gentlemen is the perfect blend of crime and comedy.

'I Used to Be Famous' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.6/10

I Used to Be Famous Run Time 1 hr 44 min Director Eddie Sternberg Release Date September 16, 2022

This musical comedy, reportedly made for less than $10 million, follows former pop superstar Vince (Ed Skrein), whose days basking in the glory of fame are long behind him. Dreaming of a return to the spotlight, Vince begins an unlikely friendship with autistic young drummer Stevie (Leo Long), and the two help each other toward a brighter future. A touching, emotionally resonant tale of friendship and ambition, I Used to Be Famous is one of the more underrated British movies currently on Netflix. Co-written and directed by Eddie Sternberg, I Used to Be Famous features an appropriately killer soundtrack and a selection of touching performances.

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Some 20 years on from their first great escape, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget sees the tables turned on the iconic poultry as a kidnapping forces the chickens to break into a high-tech factory and risk their lives for one of their own. Fans of Aardman Animations never expect anything less than perfection in the animation department, with Dawn of the Nugget another staggering achievement in stop-motion filmmaking. Featuring a selection of acting royalty, from Imelda Staunton to Thandiwe Newton, Dawn of the Nugget flies by with a breathless adventure that, although not as slick as the first, is still a highly enjoyable viewing experience.

'Wimbledon' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 60% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Before there was Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, there was Richard Loncraine's Wimbledon. The movie follows Paul Bettany's Peter Colt, a former tennis star who has slipped from 11th to 119th in the world. Ready to give up on his sporting career, Peter stumbles into America's rising tennis star, Lizzie Bradbury (Kirsten Dunst), who ignites a new passion for both romance and the sport inside his soul. Dunst and Bettany ooze chemistry in this intelligent comedy that does well to intricately understand the sport at its heart. A wonderful romantic comedy brimming with British sensibilities, Wimbledon is a cozy flick perfect for an evening in.

'Filth' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 7.0/10

A dark comedy like no other, Jon S. Baird's Filth follows James McAvoy's Bruce Robertson, a corrupt policeman who will stop at nothing to further his career. With a promotion on the line and tensions high, Bruce sets about destroying the reputation of those around him, throwing the very people he works to serve into peril. From the synopsis alone, Filth sounds akin to a gritty cop drama. The truth is, Filth is anything but, with this laugh-a-minute, off-beat tale one that will live long in your memory. Thrilling, devilish, and outright strange in moments, you certainly won't regret giving Filth a try.

'Falling For Figaro' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Falling for Figaro Release Date October 1, 2021 Director Ben Lewin Cast Hugh Skinner , Danielle Macdonald , Joanna Lumley , Rebecca Benson , Gary Lewis , Shazad Latif , Ian Hanmore , Bhav Joshi , Saskia Ashdown , Sanjeev Kohli , Christina Bennington , Jo Cameron Brown , Vanessa Borrini , Margaret Fraser , Mark Weinman , Alasdair Hankinson , Alasdair Braxton , Emily Mwila , Andrew J. Carter Runtime 104 minutes Expand

Co-written and directed by Ben Lewin, Falling for Figaro is an Australian and British co-production that follows American fund manager Millie, who is fed up with her professional and personal life. Having always dreamed of becoming an opera singer, Millie (Danielle Macdonald) decides to take her life by the scruff of its neck and heads to the Scottish Highlands for a year of vocal training in the pursuit of happiness. Macdonald is delightfully endearing in this tale of hope, which features a selection of memorable performances. The charismatic Joanna Lumley steals the show as the ruthless but brilliant opera coach Meghan, working wonders with a genuinely touching script.

'Bank of Dave' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.1/10

This biopic, based on the real-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, portrayed by Rory Kinnear, follows his rise from zero to hero as he sets up a community bank in his hometown of Burnley, helping local businesses to get off the ground and his people thrive. A touching, feel-good movie with all the trimmings, Bank of Dave will leave you grinning from ear to ear. British comforts at their very best, Bank of Dave features a stellar supporting cast behind Kinnear, including the likes of Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor, Jo Hartley, and more. An important tale that more people should know about, you should certainly invest your time in the Bank of Dave.

