British crime movies are cut from a different cloth; their gritty and often shocking storylines always play with dark comedy, which doesn't water down their intense messages but rather elevates them. The best crime movies hailing from Britain have a lot in common while being so beautifully unique. Another typical thread for each is the unapologetic antihero, someone with violence at their fingertips who audiences shouldn't cheer for but ultimately do.

These movies succeed in creating characters that are equally hard and easy to love while still showing that a life of crime always has karmic lessons at each gangster's very end. It's rare to see the worst guy get the best fate of all, delivering a potent message. All of these elements are the secret spices that make British crime movies so memorable and loved; a lot of them are some of the all-time best crime movies, and it's easy to see why. These are the best British crime movies, ranked by their influence on the genre, their ability to convey their themes accurately, and their overall quality.

10 'Brighton Rock' (1948)

Directed by John Boulting

British film noir fans know Brighton Rock very well. This feature showcases Richard Attenborough at his toughest, most sinister, and he delivers a strong lead performance that puts the film on numerous 'best of' lists. He portrays the ruthless street criminal Pinkie Brown, the leader of a street gang that chases down and kills a reporter who exposed street crime and its participants. When he tries to cover up the crime, he's faced with numerous challenges, including meeting and marrying a witness called Rose (Carol Marsh).

Pinkie has no mercy and isn't swayed by emotion easily; in fact, he seemingly feels nothing at all. When he communicates with Rose, he's cold and distant, and when life is at stake, he only cares to save himself. Graham Greene wrote the novel in 1938 and intertwined themes of sin, forgiveness, morality, and mercy, which are also running doctrines of the Roman Catholic faith. With Brighton Rock carrying such heavy themes, its cruelty lingers and follows its characters and viewers long after it ends.

9 'Layer Cake' (2004)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn was mostly known as the executive producer of Guy Ritchie's movies before dipping his toes into directorial waters himself. His debut feature, Layer Cake, was so good that it's generally considered one of the best crime movies of the 2000s and beyond. Layer Cake stars a talented ensemble led by Daniel Craig and including Tom Hardy, Colm Meaney, and Michael Gambon. Many questioned whether Vaughn would be able to step away from the Ritchie-esque movie style, but he proved himself a worthy player in the crime genre with exceptional directing, editing, and storytelling.

Layer Cake follows Daniel Craig as the unnamed protagonist, XXXX. He doesn't condone violence or like guns, so his only criminal activity is drug dealing. When he expresses a wish to retire, a notorious crime boss, Jimmy Price (Kenneth Cranham), decides to give him two final jobs, but both require XXXX to get violent. Reluctantly warming up to guns, gangster activities, and a woman named Charlie (Sienna Miller), XXXX is seemingly left to manage loose ends the bosses didn't want to handle themselves. The story essentially has two plots that come together into one superb crime movie with dashes of black comedy and heaps of thrilling moments.

8 'Snatch' (2000)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

No British crime movie list would be complete without Guy Ritchie's Snatch. Though his sensibilities have evolved lately, and he made some excellent action movies (Wrath of Man and The Covenant, specifically) that allowed him to step out of his metaphorical shell, Snatch is quintessentially British and a fantastic sophomore feature from a director whose debut was expected to be a one-trick pony. Snatch stars Jason Statham and Stephen Graham as Turkish and Tommy, managers of a street boxer, Gorgeous George (Adam Fogerty).

When they visit a travelers' community to buy a caravan for George, the boxer gets knocked out by the hot-headed fighter Mickey (Brad Pitt). With their money and lives at stake, Turkish and Tommy have no choice but to ask Mickey to fight for them. Other iconic characters in the movie's other subplots include Boris the Blade (Rade Serbedzija), Bullet-Tooth Tony (Vinnie Jones), and Vinnie, Sol, and Tyrone (Robbie Gee, Lennie James, and Ade). Snatch is a fantastically complex movie that's hard to retell, but it plays with dark comedy, action, tragedy, and drama all at once; it's worth rewatching many times and is highly memorable, which is tough to accomplish with convoluted plots.