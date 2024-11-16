The Brits are well-known for a selection of genres. From classic horror films of the 1960s and '70s to a chokehold on period dramas, some of the best film and TV is associated with the UK. With that in mind, and with new projects released all the time, the modern streamers have latched onto the best of British and given it a platform for the world to see. So, with that in mind, and with Netflix perhaps the biggest proponent of this, here's a look at the best British crime movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'I Came By' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 6.2/10

I Came By Release Date August 31, 2022 Director Babak Anvari Cast Hugh Bonneville , George MacKay , Kelly Macdonald , Percelle Ascott Runtime 110 mins

Co-written and directed by Babak Anvari, I Came By follows George MacKay's Toby, a graffiti artist with a political edge whose inquisitive side often gets him in trouble. However, after learning a horrifying secret, Toby's life and those of his loved ones are put in perilous danger. A twisting, turning story that keeps viewers constantly on their toes, I Came By is an indulgent thriller that gets the best out of its small cast. The highlight of said cast is Hugh Bonneville, who plays completely against type, moving away from his charming, friendly persona into the realm of a genuinely terrifying villain. For a frightening evening watch, I Came By is the perfect option.

'The Gentlemen' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Before the series of the same name was dominating the Netflix top 10 in 2024, Guy Ritchie's original story was released to a pre-COVID audience and became an instant hit. The movie follows American expat Michael Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who runs a weed empire on British soil. However, the time has come for Pearson to try and sell his stock, leading to a ripple effect that proves bloody, messy, and often fatal for many involved. Featuring an all-star cast including the likes of McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, and more, The Gentlemen is a laugh-a-minute action-packed romp that serves as Ritchie's best in many years. If you're a fan of the king of British crime movies or not, this is one you simply must watch.

'Filth' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, Filth follows corrupt police officer Bruce (James McAvoy), whose battle with borderline personality disorder becomes a major influence in his day-to-day life. Add this to desperate feelings of guilt and even sexual confusion, and Bruce's attempts to climb the professional ranks are made as hard as they are darkly hilarious. McAvoy is at his very best in Filth, which stands as one of the most enticing offerings in director Jon S. Baird's career. Brutally funny and unafraid of any topic or theme, prepare for an unforgettable experience as Filth grabs you by the scruff of your neck and takes you on a bonkers journey.

'Scoop' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Scoop Release Date July 27, 2006 Director Woody Allen Cast Jim Dunk , Robert Bathurst , Geoff Bell , Christopher Fulford , Nigel Lindsay , Ian McShane Runtime 96

This popular Netflix movie takes place just several years ago, following the events that led up to and including the infamous interview of Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell) about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie, Scoop is a brooding, tense story that earnestly portrays the infamous events without ever losing an ounce of entertainment value. The likes of Sewell, Billie Piper, and Gillian Anderson all shine in their respective roles, made even harder given the recent nature of the history. For anyone looking for a biting portrayal of a modern scandal, Scoop is a great offering.

'The Foreigner' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 66% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Foreigner Release Date October 13, 2017 Director Martin Campbell Cast Jackie Chan , Katie Leung , Pierce Brosnan , Pippa Bennett-Warner , Charlie Murphy , Simon Kunz , Rory Fleck Byrne

This surprisingly touching martial arts movie from director Martin Campbell follows Jackie Chan's quiet businessman Quan Ngoc Minh, whose life is turned upside down when his teenage daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. Burning with revenge, Quan's unlikely past erupts into a rage-fueled present as he seeks vengeance for his tragedy. Learning that a Chan movie is packed full of action is unsurprising, but it is fair to say that The Foreigner is one of the martial arts icon's best in recent memory. A thrilling story soaked in politics, The Foreigner is wholly indulgent and benefits from some truly affecting performances.

'Close' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 35% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Close Run Time 1 hr 34 min Director Vicky Jewson Release Date January 18, 2019 Actors Noomi Rapace, Sophie Nélisse, Indira Varma, Eoin Macken

Co-written and directed by Vicky Jewson, Close follows bodyguard Sam (Noomi Rapace), who is hired to protect Zoe (Sophie Nélisse) — a mining heiress at the center of a web of lies as a conspiracy spirals out of control. Made even more shocking when learning this is based on a real-life female bodyguard who has protected members of the British Royal Family, Close is a death-defying action flick with plenty to enjoy. An energetic thrill ride, Close doesn't pretend to be any more than an easy-viewing, action-packed romp — and is all the better for it.

'The Take' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 49% | IMDb: 6.3/10

The Take Run Time 1 hr 32 min Director James Watkins Release Date April 22, 2016 Actors Idris Elba, Richard Madden, Charlotte Le Bon, Eriq Ebouaney, José Garcia

Originally titled Bastille Day, The Take stars British action icons Idris Elba and Richard Madden, with the former a CIA agent studying an unusual case and the latter at the center of it. Madden's Mason is a pickpocket living in Paris, who, on one seemingly normal day, steals a bag with a toy inside. Unbeknownst to him, the toy is primed with explosives, and Mason throws it onto the street, killing four people. The investigation that follows is full of mystery, with Elba and Madden putting in stellar lead performances. Packed full of action, The Take has plenty for fans of the genre to like, as well as enough character-driven drama to make even the non-action fans in the audience take to the edge of their seats.

'Redemption' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 49% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Redemption Release Date May 17, 2013 Cast Jason Statham , Agata Buzek , Christian Brassington , Vicky McClure , Benedict Wong Runtime 100 Minutes

Jason Statham might very well be the king of the British crime genre, with Redemption one of his more exciting projects. Also known as Hummingbird in the UK, Redemption follows Statham as Joey Smith, a drug addict and ex-military man seeking the streets of London for any semblance of a future. However, after finally finding his feet, the death of a close friend sends Joey on the hunt for revenge in typical Statham fashion. If you're a fan of Statham's work, this is the perfect movie for you. Packed full of action and testosterone-fueled fight sequences, Redemption is both a badass thriller and a genuinely intriguing character piece directed and written by the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight.

