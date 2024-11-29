Whether in film or television, the detective genre counts on a huge fanbase thanks to its gripping whodunnits and deep character studies that have captivated worldwide audiences. Considering that a great deal of British literature has influenced the genre, it is not surprising that plenty of British detective series rank among some of the best.

In television, detective shows have become a staple of the crime drama genre, entertaining audiences with their unpredictable twists, layered characters, and sharp wit. As such, it is not hard to grasp why so many people feel drawn to it. From Shetland to Sherlock, we look back at some of the best British detective shows of all time.

10 'Shetland' (2013 -)

Creator: Ann Cleeves

Starring Alison O'Donnell, Steven Robertson, and Lewis Howden among other talented stars, Ann Cleeves' police procedural highlights regional storytelling. Its quiet but engaging narrative focuses on a local police team investigating crimes within the close-knit island community of Shetland.

For fans of Scotland's beautiful landscapes, Shetland may be worth a watch. Not only is it a visually immersive series that features both intriguing character-driven stories and gritty crime drama, but it also features great performances, with Douglas Hensahll's, for one, being widely praised. Part of the series' charm also has to do with how local it feels — it often blends local folklore with modern issues with great results: a strong mix of British drama and Nordic noir that will appeal to fans of both genres.

9 'The Fall' (2013 - 2016)

Creator: Allan Cubitt

Starring Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson in the lead roles, Allan Cubitt's intriguing cat and mouse game The Fall is a psychological thriller centering around two polar opposite characters: one a serial killer who leads a double-life in Belfast, the other a strong-willed female detective drafted from the London Metropolitan Police to catch him.

The Fall draws away from traditional detective series and does not shy away from revealing the antagonist's identity from the get-go. Despite what some may think, it is still a suspenseful and intense show, keeping viewers hooked on its engaging narrative and amazing performances (Anderson is particularly good in this). It is a dark and absorbing show that delves into its characters' psyche, featuring thought-provoking themes at its center.

The Fall

rent

Release Date May 13, 2013 Creator Allan Cubitt Cast Gillian Anderson , Jamie Dornan

8 'Prime Suspect' (1991)

Creator: Lynda La Plante

After a comrade suffers a near-fatal heart attack, Dame Helen Mirren's character, Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison, takes over the investigation into the murder of a young sex worker named Delia Mornay. In the meantime, Jane is left to deal with the sexist hostility from her male colleagues.

Prime Suspect is a cornerstone of the crime drama genre, particularly when it comes to British television, and it's not difficult to see why. Whether we're talking about Mirren's strong portrayal of this multidimensional character — and how it has defied the traditional stereotype of the "male hero" in detective media — or its gritty and realistic narrative with deep and complex cases, Lynda La Plante's series is undoubtedly worth checking.

Prime Suspect

rent

Release Date April 7, 1991 Cast Helen Mirren , Tom Bell , zoe wanamaker , Frank Finlay , Mark Strong Seasons 7

7 'Unforgotten' (2015 -)

Creator: Chris Lang

In Chris Lang's character-driven cop drama Unforgotten, London detectives (Sanjeev Bhaskar and Nicola Walker) investigate crimes from the past, which in turn unravel secrets left buried for years. Although the 2015 series does feature the procedural aspects of crime-solving narratives, it greatly focuses on the impact that such devastating events have on those involved.

Like many British detective series, Lang's show features great writing and well-developed characters, with its intensity building along the way and having audiences on the edge of their seats. The great performances also help elevate the show to higher levels. However, its touching premise — which often handles sensitive topics, depicting the emotional weight of the cases — is arguably the strongest aspect.

Unforgotten

rent

Release Date October 8, 2015 Cast nicola walker , Sanjeev Bhaskar , Sinéad Keenan , Peter Egan , Lewis Reeves , Pippa Nixon , Carolina Main Seasons 5

6 'Luther' (2010 - 2019)

Creator: Neil Cross

Idris Elba showcases his talents as a brilliant homicide detective with a knack for getting inside the lives of those he hunts. However, his unconventional methods, tough personality, and own demons put him at odds with his superiors, which causes some to perceive him as the problem rather than the solution.

Those who enjoy complex characters in television will probably find Luther appealing, as Elba's on-screen counterpart is a flawed and captivating character that easily ranks among the most memorable of recent crime TV. Marked by its dark and neo-noir-like atmosphere featuring rain-soaked London streets and shadowy alleys, the psychological Neil Cross show presents a new case in each episode, offering audiences a sneak peek inside the minds of both the detective and the criminals. Like Unforgotten, it also delves into the impact crime has on communities.

Luther

rent

Release Date May 4, 2010 Cast Idris Elba , Ruth Wilson , Steven Mackintosh , Indira Varma , Paul McGann , Saskia Reeves , Warren Brown , Dermot Crowley , Nikki Amuka-Bird , Aimee-Ffion Edwards Seasons 5

5 'Inspector Morse' (1987 - 2000)

Creator: Colin Dexter

Colin Dexter's underrated mystery series Inspector Morse features beautiful visuals (it is set in the picturesque city of Oxford, after all) and memorable characters. Released in the late 1980s, this police procedural centers around its iconic titular character (John Thaw) — a lover of beer and Western classical music with a nose for crime — as he solves cases alongside Detective Sergeant Robert Lewis (Kevin Whately).

One of the most well-respected detective series in British television, Inspector Morse is a timeless project that still holds great appeal — this is understandable considering its approach to crime-solving and the intellectual themes it delves into, which appeal to a lot of audiences. On top of its unforgettable atmosphere and entertaining storyline, the psychologically engaging 1987 series features a great partnership at its center and great character arcs.

4 'Agatha Christie's Poirot' (1989 - 2013)

Creators: Clive Exton, Brian Eastman

David Suchet is Agatha Christie's iconic character Poirot in this cozy police procedural mystery. The story centers around the renowned Belgian detective as he puts his skills to use and solves crimes along with Captain Hastings (Hugh Fraser) and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp (Philip Jackson).

The perfect pick for audiences who enjoy classic detective stories, Agatha Christie's Poirot features a strong central performance that some regard as the best take on the iconic character, beautiful period settings, and intellectually stimulating narratives. Despite the fact that it was released more than 20 years ago, Poirot continues to capture the attention of a wide range of audiences: those who love traditional detective stories, and those who prefer contemporary ones, as it is captivating enough to resonate with modern audiences through its themes. Another series worth watching for fans of the author is Agatha Christie's Miss Marple.

Poirot

rent

Release Date January 8, 1989 Cast David Suchet , Hugh Fraser , Philip Jackson , Pauline Moran , David Yelland , zoe wanamaker , Richard Bebb , George Little Seasons 13

3 'Broadchurch' (2013 - 2017)

Creator: Chris Chibnall

Chris Chibnall's Broadchurch is often praised for its strong ensemble cast, with Olivia Colman and David Tennant leading. The cop drama focuses on the aftermath of the murder of a young boy and its devastating consequences that threaten to tear the community apart.

Broadchurch's strong central characters and their respective strong performances are definitely a highlight. However, there are many great aspects to this British detective limited series; not only does it feature stunning locations in the small coastal town of Dorset, but it deals with important themes, including loss, grief, and how secrets can fester within a community. At its heart, Chibnall's acclaimed series is more than a murder mystery — it's a thoughtful exploration of trauma and the consequences of crime and violence.

Broadchurch Release Date March 4, 2013 Cast David Tennant , Olivia Colman , Jodie Whittaker , Carolyn Pickles , Andrew Buchan Seasons 3

2 'Line of Duty' (2012 - 2021)

Creator: Jed Mercurio

Jed Mercurio's Line of Duty is one of the most interesting cop dramas of "recent" times, with its narrative following the investigations of AC-12, a controversial police anti-corruption unit tasked with bringing corrupt police officers to justice. Its cast includes Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar among other stars.

Those who are intrigued by small-town police procedurals may want to check out Line of Duty, which will likely charm audiences with its noteworthy character development and clever writing. No doubt, Mercurio's fast-passed crime drama has had a lasting impact on contemporary British detective series, with its amazing twists, realistic portrayal of police work (and corruption within the police force), and exploration of moral issues capturing the attention of worldwide viewers.