British television spans almost an entire century, treating generations of wide-eyed viewers to some of the very best the medium has ever had to offer. One such genre those across the pond seem to have perfected is the detective series, with the cozy backdrop of a British countryside seemingly the ideal location for a string of mysterious murders. So, with all that in mind, pull out your magnifying glass and prepare to take notes in your little black book — here are the best British detective series on BritBox.

'Sister Boniface Mysteries' (2022 - Present)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Sister Boniface Mysteries Release Date February 8, 2022 Cast Lorna Watson , Max Brown , Jerry Iwu , Ami Metcalf , Belinda Lang , Sarah Crowden , David Sterne , Miranda Raison Seasons 3 Creator(s) Jude Tindall

The juxtaposition of a nun solving crimes will always entice audiences, with this series going above and beyond to deliver on this brilliant premise. The series follows the scooter-riding Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) of St Vincent's Convent as she solves crimes using her faith in her abilities as a sleuth and a part-time forensic scientist. An unexpected hit when it first aired, Sister Boniface Mysteries has maintained a solid audience for over two years thanks to a dedication to intriguing puzzles answered in the most endearing ways. Each episode features a fast-moving plot perfect for those looking to catch the best of the crime genre without any of the extracurricular emotional baggage.

'Vera' (2011 - 2025)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Vera Release Date May 1, 2011 Cast Paul Kaye Brenda Blethyn , Jon Morrison , Riley Jones , Kenny Doughty , Ibinabo Jack , David Leon , Kingsley Ben-Adir Seasons 14 Creator(s) Ann Cleeves

Vera follows Brenda Belthyn's iconic hat-wearing crime solver as she scours the Northumberland countryside on the lookout for criminals. The series has been a staple on British television ever since it debuted in 2011, with the show continually pulling in millions of viewers and even expanding to a wider international audience thanks to streamers like BritBox. Sadly, 2025 marks the end for Vera and her charming puzzle-solving, with the best way to commemorate the show's final outing coming with a cozy binge-watch of all the antics across 55 brilliant episodes.

'Rosemary & Thyme' (2003 - 2006)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rosemary & Thyme Release Date August 31, 2003 Cast Annette Bentley , Antonia Pemberton , Belinda Lang , Felicity Kendal , James Bowers , Jamie Martin , Karen Drury , Kate Gartside , Mark Lambert , Mike Dowling , Murray Head , Niall Refoy , Pam Ferris , Paul Bhattacharjee , Paul Rawson , Tilly Blackwood , Victoria Scarborough , Zena Walker , Gareth David-Lloyd , Ony Uhiara , Matilda Thorpe , Shaun Scott , Kemal Sylvester , Brian Hickey , John Peters Creator(s) Brian Eastman , Clive Exton

Two British acting legends join forces to fight unlikely crime in Brian Eastman's Rosemary & Thyme. The series follows gardeners Rosemary Boxer (Felicity Kendal) and Laura Thyme (Pam Ferris) as they inexplicably seem to consistently come across dead bodies whilst gardening across Europe. However, these are not normal gardeners, as the pair are also eagle-eyed and steadfast, often proving pivotal in the solving of each crime. A frankly bonkers premise is made all the more charming by the powerhouse performances of the two central icons, with each nigh-on nonsensical storyline brought back down to Earth by Ferris and Kendal's veteran instincts. Add that to some genuinely intriguing mystery, and you have one of the most underrated crime series in 21st-century British television.

'Shetland' (2013 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Shetland Release Date March 10, 2013 Cast Ashley Jensen , Douglas Henshall , Alison O'Donnell , Steven Robertson , Julia Brown , Mark Bonnar , Erin Armstrong , Julie Graham , Neve McIntosh , Gerard Miller , Stephen Walters , Fiona Bell , Lewis Howden , Anneika Rose , Lewis Holden , Stuart Campbell , Robert Jack , Vincent Regan , Ian Hart , Sarah MacGillivray , Tara Lee , Jimmy Yuill , Andrew John Tait , Ross Anderson , Conor McCarry Seasons 9

Set against the gorgeous backdrop of the titular Scottish islands, Shetland follows the many puzzling crimes and killings on a small island where everyone knows each other. With a community as tightly woven as this, each shocking death and major policing breakthrough is amplified tenfold. Featuring the likes of Ashley Jensen, Douglas Henshall, and Alison O'Donnell, Shetland is as dramatic a detective series as they come. Based on the novels of award-winning writer Ann Cleeves, each passing season manages to ramp up the tension even further, with the recent Season 9 taking 2024 by storm.

'Miss Marple' (1984 - 1992)

IMDb: 8.6/10

Miss Marple Release Date December 26, 1984 Cast Adrian Lukis , Ann Queensberry , Arthur Bostrom , Barbara Barnes , Barbara Hicks , Barry Newman , Brenda Cowling , Charles Pemberton , Cheryl Campbell , Christopher Good , Christopher Hancock , Christopher Villiers , Claire Bloom , Constantine Gregory , David Beames , David Collings , David Horovitch , David Waller , Deddie Davies , Donald Pleasence , Faith Brook , Frank Gatliff , Frank Middlemass , Gillian Barge , Glynis Barber

Miss Marple is a name many will know thanks to Agatha Christie's novels but few may have seen on television. Well, if one of those is you, look no further than BritBox to right that wrong. This 1980s incarnation stars Joan Hickson in the titular role as the older woman whose slowing physicality is more than made up for by her sharp and observational mind. With Miss Marple on the case, no mystery is too tricky to solve. Hickson makes the role of Miss Marple her own, with many who have witnessed this iconic '80s British crime series seeing her incarnation as the quintessential Miss Marple. Despite receiving just two seasons and 23 episodes across seven years, there's still plenty to get stuck into on BritBox right now.

'The Tower' (2021 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Tower Release Date November 8, 2021 Cast Gemma Whelan , Jimmy Akingbola , Tahirah Sharif , Emmett Scanlan , Harriet Webb , Karl Davies , Bobby Lockwood , Nick Holder , Nabil Elouahabi , Lola Elsokari , Jim English , Yasmin Davies , Terri Reddin Seasons 3 Creator(s) Patrick Harbinson

This gritty crime series, boasting the coveted 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, follows Detective Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan) as she attempts to uncover the truth behind the deaths of a long-serving cop and a young girl after they fall from the top of a multistory tower block in southeast London. However, what she instead uncovers is set to bring darkness over her profession. This intricately woven mystery by creator Patrick Harbinson, based on Kate London's Metropolitan book series, has many comparing the corrupt policing tale to the brilliant Line of Duty. This is no unnecessary comparison either, with both showcasing brilliantly nuanced lead performances and a plot that is impossible not to be entranced by.

'The Bay' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.2/10

The Bay Release Date March 19, 2019 Cast Daniel Ryan , Erin Shanagher , Andrew Dowbiggin , Thomas Law , Marsha Thomason , Barry Sloane , Georgia Scholes , David Carpenter Seasons 5 Creator(s) Daragh Carville , Richard Clark

Created by Daragh Carville and Richard Clark, this police procedural follows the lives of those living on Morecambe Bay in Lancashire — and the many winding and altogether harrowing mysteries that befall their community. With Morven Christie's DC Lisa Armstrong leading the first two seasons, Marsha Thomason's DS Jenn Townsend takes over from the third outing onward, with both helping carry one of British television's best female-led crime series to wide acclaim. Although the quality from season to season tends to vary, there's never a dull moment in The Bay. For those looking for a modern crime drama with all the trimmings, this is the show for you.

'Des' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Des Release Date September 14, 2020 Cast David Tennant , Daniel Mays , Jason Watkins

David Tennant stars in this biopic centered on the violent criminal Dennis Nielsen. In 1983, the Scottish-born killer was caught by police after human remains were discovered in a blocked drain outside his London home. This series follows the story from this point, with Tennant's titular Des coldly discussing his crimes in several police interviews. Among the many aspects of Des that are worth celebrating, from an earnest representation of the true crime to a brilliantly crafted set of scripts, it is Tennant's lead performance that makes this miniseries worth watching. Sensitive, shocking, and painfully truthful of the horrifying narcissist that was Nielsen, this is Tennant as his absolute best.

