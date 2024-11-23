If there's one thing British television seems to get right consistently, it's the detective series. Across the entire history of the big screen's younger sibling, the Brits have been producing iconic crime shows featuring just-as-memorable lead detectives. That consistency is yet to be murdered in a quaint countryside village, with the 21st century delivering some delicious offerings in the detective genre that has piqued the interest of the streamers. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the very best British detective series on Hulu right now.

'Sherlock' (2010 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 9.1/10

A modern adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic tales, Sherlock follows Benedict Cumberbatch as the iconic deerstalker-wearing detective as he teams with former military man Doctor Watson (Martin Freeman) to solve London's most puzzling crimes. However, what happens when the pair face the ingenious Moriarty (Andrew Scott), a man for whom challenging Sherlock is merely child's play? At its best, Sherlock is unmatched British television. For its first two seasons, it is fair to say that Sherlock's highs are the highest the British crime drama has reached, with Seasons 3 and 4 sadly missing the mark. Nevertheless, the show remains unmissable, and Sherlock is still Cumberbatch's most iconic role.

'New Tricks' (2003 - 2015)

IMDb: 8.0/10

New Tricks Genre Police procedural, Comedy drama Debut Date March 27, 2003

This long-running police procedural follows Amanda Redman's Sandra Pullman, who, after a hostage rescue gone wrong, is tasked with assembling an unsolved crimes task force. Struggling for somewhere to turn, Pullman finds her team in the form of three ex-police officers, who each need to adapt to the new face of detective work as Pullman attempts to teach a trio of old dogs New Tricks. For 12 seasons, New Tricks dazzled and delighted millions of British viewers with case-of-the-week mysteries and memorable characters. Cruelly overlooked in many awards categories, New Tricks is the police procedural at its very best and is thankfully still a fond favorite of many.

'Prey' (2014 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Prey Genre Detective fiction, Thriller Debut Date April 28, 2014

Boasting a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating, Prey follows Manchester Detective Marcus Farrow, played by the talented John Simm, who is on the run from former friends and colleagues after being accused of a horrific crime. Also starring Simm's fellow Life on Mars co-star Philip Glenister and KAOS's Rosie Cavaliero, Prey features impressive production for a small series that never fails to stun. An intense rollercoaster ride that never stops delivering big surprises, Prey is a journey you'll never forget and is well worthy of its enormous and widespread praise.

'Line of Duty' (2012 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 8.7/10

From the genius mind of Jed Mercurio, the man behind Bodyguard, Line of Duty follows the day-to-day lives of those working in AC-12, an anti-corruption unit, who band together to try and expose an institution-wide conspiracy. Endlessly quotable and the center of an almost decade-long mystery that provoked nationwide excitement in the UK, Line of Duty is simply must-see television. Maintaining a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score across nine years is nothing short of remarkable, even if not everyone found the finale to be ultimately satisfying. For fans of British crime shows, Line of Duty should be at the top of your watchlist.

'Top of the Lake' (2013 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Top of the Lake Genre Drama Debut Date March 18, 2013

Starring the ever-brilliant Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake follows the Mad Men star as Detective Robin Griffin, the inexperienced but ambitious woman charged with solving the disappearance of the 12-year-old daughter of a drug kingpin. Not for the faint of heart, Top of the Lake pulls no punches in its delivery of hard-hitting crime drama. Featuring an expectantly immersive lead performance from Moss and Primetime Emmy-winning cinematography, the series ebbs and flows between intriguing mystery and gut-wrenching drama for 13 ever-so-indulgent episodes.

'Whitechapel' (2009 - 2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Whitechapel Genre Police procedural, Thriller Debut Date February 2, 2009

A beloved series to many Brits, Whitechapel follows a modern police force working to solve a string of murders committed by someone clearly inspired by Victorian London serial killer Jack the Ripper. Brilliantly teaming up with a Jack the Ripper tour guide to offer a fresh perspective on the solving of the crimes, Whitechapel's main cast is the stand-out feature of this brilliant show, with the likes of Rupert Penry-Jones, Phil Davis, and Steve Pemberton all turning in memorable performances. Underappreciated at a time when the British crime genre was evolving, Whitechapel deserved more than its 18 total episodes.

'Hard Sun' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 48% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Hard Sun Genre Drama, Crime, Science fiction Debut Date January 6, 2018

Created by Neil Cross, this blend of the crime and sci-fi genres is set in a pre-apocalyptic criminal London and follows Detective Inspectors Charlie Hicks (Jim Sturgess) and Elaine Renko (Agyness Deyn). After accidentally finding proof of the definite destruction of the Earth in the next five years, the two become hunted by MI5 operatives intent on silencing them. A unique premise is supported by a pair of excellent lead performances in Hard Sun, with each of the six episodes packed with intrigue. For those tired of the same formulaic detective dramas, Hard Sun is a much-needed breath of fresh air.

'The Wrong Mans' (2013 - 2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.7/10

The Wrong Mans Release Date Cast Seasons

James Corden's most underrated show, The Wrong Mans stars him alongside fellow Gavin and Stacey star Matthew Baynton as the two play Berkshire County administration officials Sam Pinkett and Phil Bourne. Living completely unassuming lives, the two are suddenly shot into a world of chaos with an unlikely phone call and a case of mistaken identity. A brilliantly inventive Hitchockian series, The Wrong Mans takes more turns than you could possibly expect. Corden and Baynton ooze chemistry, with their off-screen friendship helping deliver a dynamic duo for the ages. This series thrives thanks to the exploration of some of the crime and thriller genre's best cliches.

