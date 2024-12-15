Although the Brits may be well known for their comedy, the creatives across the pond also have quite a penchant for drama. Whether it's the retelling of major historical events or a brand-new, intricately emotional tale, if it's a drama you're after, look no further than the UK. Hosting these films are the very best streamers, with Netflix perhaps coming out on top when it comes to choice. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the best British drama movies on Netflix.

Want to try something else? Why not check out our list of the best fantasy and horror movies on the platform or our selection of the best films on the platform in general?

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'Joy' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Your changes have been saved Joy Release Date November 22, 2024 Director Ben Taylor Cast Bill Nighy , James Norton , Thomasin McKenzie , Charlie Murphy , Rish Shah , Cecily Cleeve , Eoin Duffy , Mariam Haque , Abbiegail Mills Runtime 115 Minutes

This brand-new drama from director Ben Taylor is based on the true tale of three pioneers: embryologist Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie), scientist Dr Robert Edwards (James Norton), and surgeon Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy). Together, the trio established a changing landscape in medicine and developed the world's first-ever test tube baby. A touching tale ready to pull at your heartstrings, Joy delivers on its name, bringing hope in abundance with a reminder of the brilliant potential of humanity. By staying true to the original story, Joy is both thoroughly entertaining and poignantly educational.

Watch on Netflix

'The Wonder' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Your changes have been saved The Wonder Director Sebastián Lelio Cast Florence Pugh

Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh stars as nurse Lib Wright in the story of a young girl who miraculously manages to stop eating and survive. Brought to observe this strange phenomenon, Wright is met by an unlikely sequence of events that might hold the secret to the future of science or, perhaps, a local conspiracy. Alongside Pugh, The Wonder also stars the likes of Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, and the young Kíla Lord Cassidy in an ensemble that never disappoints. Throughout a twisting tale that involves plenty of tricky turns, The Wonder navigates smoothly, ending with an innovative flourish that perfectly fits this unique drama.

Watch on Netflix

'Judy' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Featuring the best performance in Renée Zellweger's great career, one she would even win an Academy Award for, Judy depicts the whirlwind life of Hollywood icon Judy Garland. Specifically, Judy is set 30 years on from her starring role in The Wizard of Oz as she begins to reminisce on her life before taking to the stage in a sold-out London nightclub. Biopics are a dime a dozen in modern cinema, with Judy one of the better additions to that lineup. Zellweger gives a masterful performance under the watchful eye of director Rupert Goold, with this the perfect watch for any fan of Zellweger's, Garland's, or, indeed, good movies.

Watch on Netflix

'Aftersun' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Your changes have been saved Aftersun Release Date October 21, 2022 Director Charlotte Wells Cast Paul Mescal , Frankie Corio , Celia Rowlson-Hall , Sally Messham Runtime 96 minutes

Based on her own life, Charlotte Wells' Aftersun sees a woman, Sophie (Celia Rowlson-Hall/Frankie Corio), reminisce about her and her young father's (Paul Mescal) vacation to Turkey when she was a child. There, the two had a typical family trip, but under the surface — and with the benefit of an adult's hindsight — the seeds of a future tragedy were being sewn. One of the most deeply affecting movies of the past 10 years, Aftersun is nothing short of a masterpiece. From the immersive slice-of-life visuals to the heartbreaking ending, this is unlike any other movie you have seen before — or are likely to see again.

Watch on Netflix

'The Dig' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Your changes have been saved The Dig Release Date January 29, 2021 Director Simon Stone Cast Carey Mulligan , Ralphi Fiennes , Lily James Johnny Flynn , Stephen Worrall , Danny Webb , Archie Barnes , Robert Wilfort Runtime 112 Minutes

Directed by Simon Stone and based on the 2007 novel of the same name, The Dig is a retelling of the famous 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo in Suffolk, England, with this story featuring both the astonishing excavation itself and the intricate dramas of the lives of those who participated. Featuring a stellar cast headlined by Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, The Dig is a fascinating insight into a brilliant true tale that offers something for both those familiar with the excavation and those who aren't. A hit with the public and critics, The Dig earned an impressive five BAFTA nominations, though it sadly missed out on winning any of them.

Watch on Netflix

'Munich: The Edge of War' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Your changes have been saved Munich – The Edge of War Run Time 2 hr 11 min Director Christian Schwochow Release Date January 14, 2022 Actors George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jeremy Irons, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Jessica Brown Findlay, Anjli Mohindra, Ulrich Matthes

This powerful war biopic, based on Robert Harris' bestseller Munich, is set in the days before the eruption of the Second World War, with Europe on the brink of catastrophe. In an attempt to keep peace, the representatives of Germany and Great Britain are called to an emergency conference, only for their old friendship to be sidelined by the very real dangers at play. A biographical tale with plenty of substance, Munich: The Edge of War is both a breathlessly tense viewing experience and a fascinating look at the finer politics of the 20th century's biggest conflict. Shot beautifully and featuring top performances, Munich: The Edge of War ticks all the right boxes.

Watch on Netflix

'Been So Long' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 5.5/10

Your changes have been saved Been So Long Release Date October 12, 2018 Director Tinge Krishnan Cast Arinzé Kene , Michaela Coel , Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo , George MacKay , Joe Dempsie , Luke Norris , Arsher Ali , Ashley Thomas , Sophia La Porta , Rakie Ayola , Frieda Thiel , Tom Forbes , Jo Martin , Genevieve Barr , Junade Khan , Jamila Wingett , Victor Romero Evans Runtime 100 minutes Expand

This blend of musical and romance from director Tinge Krishnan follows single mother Simone (Michaela Coel). Tired of not having a social life, she takes a rare trip out at night with friends — only to unexpectedly fall in love with Arinzé Kene's Raymond. Struggling to trust anyone close to her, and with this new lover having a sinful past, can Simone let her feelings free? Coel is known as one of Britain's shining stars for good reason, with her unique understanding of trauma and how to find nuance within it utterly immersive. Alongside Kene, the pair carry the weight of this emotional tale with both poise and gravitas without ever losing sight of the film's bright musical nature.

Watch on Netflix

'The Nest' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.3/10

The Nest Release Date May 8, 2020 Director Sean Durkin Cast Jude Law , Carrie Coon , Oona Roche , Charlie Shotwell , Wendy Crewson , Tattiawna Jones , Marcus Cornwall , Michael Culkin , Tanya Allen , Adeel Akhtar , Annabel Leventon , Peter Hamilton Dyer , Bamshad Abedi-Amin , Oliver Gatz , Christian Jenner , Stuart McQuarrie , Anne Reid , Francesco Piacentini-Smith , Charlie Shaw , Polly Allen , Gunnar Cauthery , Kaisa Hammarlund , Andrei Alén , Alexandra Moloney , James Craze Runtime 107 minutes Expand

This psychologically demanding drama from director Sean Durkin follows Jude Law's Rory, a man who looks to better his professional and family life by moving his wife and kids to England. With their American comforts left behind, how will the family cope when their new life in England consistently lets them down? An intriguing, thought-provoking tale, The Nest is a fascinating exploration of what is truly valuable in our lives and just how easy it is to become materialistic. Featuring a stunning turn from Law as the ambitious Rory, this symbolic drama is the sort of flick you'll be thinking about long after the credits.

Watch on Netflix