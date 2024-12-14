From period shows to modern thrillers, the United Kingdom has produced a host of great dramas, some of which are among the most acclaimed television projects ever made. And for audiences in the US, Netflix is the ideal place to watch these brilliant shows from across the pond. The streaming service has a vast catalog of British dramas, including some amazing series but also others that are decidedly... less so. This is why we’ve put together this handy list of the very best UK dramas the streamer has to offer. Read on to discover the best British drama shows on Netflix, from hidden gems to global favorites.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best shows and movies on Netflix, the best drama shows on Netflix, and the best thrillers on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Black Doves’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Your changes have been saved Black Doves Release Date December 5, 2024 Creator(s) Joe Barton Cast Keira Knightley , Sarah Lancashire , Ben Whishaw Andrew Koji , Andrew Buchan , Omari Douglas , Kathryn Hunter , Sam Troughton , Ella Lily Hyland

Created by Joe Barton, Black Doves is a British spy thriller series starring Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a spy posing as a politician's wife. When her lover is murdered, Helen teams up with an old assassin friend on a quest for vengeance. Knightley stars as Helen, leading a stacked cast that includes Sarah Lancashire, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Koji, Andrew Buchan, Omari Douglas, and more.

Black Doves premiered on Netflix on December 5, 2024, and was renewed for a Season 2 ahead of the first one’s release. The show has received very positive reviews from critics and audiences, with praise for its performances, writing, and genre-bending narrative. The series is an exciting and suspenseful watch with gorgeous cinematography, excellent action sequences, and brilliant performances, particularly by Knightley and Whishaw. Though it’s billed as a spy thriller, Black Doves goes beyond the standard tropes of its genre to tell a story with surprising emotional depth.

Watch on Netflix

‘Peaky Blinders’ (2013 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.7/10

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama set in post-WWI Birmingham that follows the story of the titular gang, led by the charismatic Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). Tommy’s ruthless strategies take his family from the streets of Birmingham to international notoriety, butting heads with dangerous criminals, twisted policemen, and corrupt politicians. Besides Cillian Murphy in the lead, the show boasts a massive ensemble cast that includes Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Sam Neill, the late Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.

Peaky Blinders garnered critical and audience acclaim when it premiered on BBC Two in 2013, and its inclusion on Netflix has helped the show build a global fanbase. All of the show’s six seasons have received praise for their style, gritty narrative, and intense performances. Peaky Blinders has also earned several accolades, including a British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series. And though the show ended with Season 6, a feature film sequel, titled The Immortal Man, is currently in the works.

Watch on Netflix

‘Inside Man’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Developed by Steven Moffat, Inside Man is a drama thriller miniseries following two intersecting stories, one in America and the other in England. Stanley Tucci stars as a prisoner on death row in the US who helps a British journalist investigate the disappearance of her friend. Unbeknownst to them, the missing woman is trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage due to some unexpected circumstances. Besides Tucci, the show also stars David Tennant, Dolly Wells, Lydia West, Lyndsey Marshal, Dylan Baker, Atkins Estimond, Louis Oliver, and more.

Inside Man had mixed reviews when it premiered on BBC One in 2022, but it did receive quite a lot of audience attention. The show presents an ambitious story with a highly unpredictable narrative. And while some critics felt that it did not live up to its potential, the show is a fascinating watch full of stellar performances. Tennant and Tucci, in particular, have received praise for the gravitas they bring to their characters. A thrilling and suspenseful watch, Inside Man is a tense yet grounded story with a surprising sense of humor.

Watch on Netflix

‘Call the Midwife’ (2012 - Present)

IMDb: 8.6/10

Your changes have been saved Call the Midwife Release Date January 15, 2012 Cast Jenny Agutter , Linda Bassett , Judy Parfitt , Helen George , Laura Main , Leonie Elliot , Stephen McGann , Vanessa Redgrave , Cliff Parisi

Call the Midwife is a period drama series set in the late '50s and '60s created by Heidi Thomas. The show is inspired by the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who worked as a nurse and midwife in the East End of London in the 1950s, but expands beyond the source material to tell new stories. The plot follows a group of nurse midwives in the East End as they navigate work, life, and an ever-changing world. The series has featured a number of talented cast members over the course of its 13 seasons (and counting), including Jessica Raine, Miranda Hart, Stephen McGann, Ben Caplan, Emerald Fennell, Jennifer Kirby, Annabelle Apsion, and many more.

Call the Midwife premiered in 2012 and has been a huge hit with both critics and audiences, with praise for its performances, writing, and production value. The series has also won several awards, including multiple TV Choice Awards and National Television Awards. Call the Midwife is an absorbing drama of personal human stories played out against the backdrop of real historical events.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Crown’ (2016 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Created by Peter Morgan, The Crown is a historical drama series that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, taking inspiration from Morgan’s 2006 film The Queen and his 2013 stage play The Audience. With six seasons spanning nearly the same number of decades, the series features an ensemble cast that changes every two seasons, with Queen Elizabeth played by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton over the course of its run. Other notable stars include Elizabeth Debicki, Gillian Anderson, Matt Smith, Helena Bonham Carter, Jonathan Pryce, and Dominic West, among others.

The Crown premiered in November 2016 to critical acclaim and became a global hit. Easily one of Netflix’s most successful shows, the series has been praised for its direction, writing, acting, cinematography, and production value. The show has also won numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Though inspired by real people and events, the series isn’t particularly accurate to history. However, as a soapy and epic multigenerational drama, The Crown is one of the most entertaining series out there.

Watch on Netflix

‘Bodyguard’ (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Your changes have been saved Bodyguard Release Date October 24, 2018 Cast Richard Madden , Sophie Rundle , Vincent Franklin , Gina McKee

Bodyguard is a British thriller series created and written by Jed Mercurio that follows the story of a Police Sergeant and army veteran assigned to protect a controversial politician. Richard Madden stars as the titular bodyguard, David Budd, and the show’s six-part Season 1 follows his struggles with personal demons while protecting the Home Secretary (Keeley Hawes), whose politics he disagrees with. The show also stars Gina McKee, Sophie Rundle, Vincent Franklin, Pippa Haywood, Paul Ready, Tom Brooke, and more in important roles. Bodyguard had record viewership numbers when it premiered on BBC One in August 2018. The series also received near-universal acclaim from critics and is regularly commended as one of the best shows in Netflix’s catalog. The show has been praised for the way it tackles important issues like terrorism, PTSD, and government surveillance of private citizens. Bodyguard has also received several accolades, including Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, and Madden was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Drama for his work on the show. A second season of the series is currently in development.

Watch on Netflix

‘Eric’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Your changes have been saved Eric Release Date May 30, 2024 Cast Benedict Cumberbatch , Gaby Hoffman , Jeff Hephner , McKinley Belcher III , Amy Louise Pemberton , Donald Sage Mackay , Erika Soto , John Doman Creator(s) Abi Morgan

Created by Abi Morgan and directed by Lucy Forbes, Eric is a psychological thriller series starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent, a popular puppeteer and children’s show creator whose personal life is deeply unhappy. Set in 1980s New York City, the show follows Vincent on a self-destructive spiral after his nine-year-old son goes missing. Alienating his friends, family, and coworkers, Vincent becomes convinced that a blue monster puppet named Eric that Edgar drew is the key to bringing his son back home. Besides Cumberbatch, the show also stars Ivan Morris Howe, Gaby Hoffmann, Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters, McKinley Belcher III, Wade Allain-Marcus, Phoebe Nicholls, and more.

Eric premiered on Netflix in May 2024, receiving largely favorable reviews from critics. The show has been praised for the stellar performances by its ensemble cast, especially Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role. A well-crafted thriller, Eric presents a chaotic and disturbed narrative that can be hard to follow but is full of painfully real emotion.

Watch on Netflix

‘One Day’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Your changes have been saved One Day (2024) Release Date February 8, 2024 Creator Nicole Taylor Cast Leo Woodall , Ambika Mod , Amber Grappy , Brendan Quinn

One Day is a romantic drama limited series based on David Nicholls’s 2009 novel of the same name, previously adapted as a 2011 film. The series follows the decades-spanning story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, two people from vastly different backgrounds who meet shortly after graduating from the University of Edinburgh. Over the next 20 years, they meet every year on the same day, July 15, with each meeting providing a glimpse into their lives apart. Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall star as Emma and Dexter, with Eleanor Tomlinson, Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Toby Stephens, and more in recurring roles.

A sweeping, heartfelt story that explores complex relationships over a lifetime, One Day received critical acclaim when it premiered on Netflix in February 2024. The series also became the streaming service’s most-watched series globally during the week of Valentine’s Day, bringing in over 9 million views. With great performances, writing, and direction, One Day is a deeply romantic series that’s sure to become a comfort-viewing favorite in years to come.

Watch on Netflix