Given the strange state that film criticism is in, it can be increasingly challenging to find good recommendations on what to watch. Steaming services are often not curated, and so it can be hard to distinguish between what is truly great and what is simply recommended by an algorithmic formula. While Rotten Tomatoes is a flawed system that doesn’t offer constructive insights, the British Film Institute is a great network that helps support filmmakers by shining a spotlight on their work.

While it often helps to promote up-and-coming filmmakers by screening independent films, The British Film Institute has unparalleled knowledge of the works of classic cinema. Any aspiring cinephile who wants to know about more film history than just superhero movies owes it to themselves to check out the BFI’s list of “the 100 greatest British films ever made.” Here are the ten best movies recommended by the British Film Institute.

10 ‘The Lavender Hill Mob’ (1951)

Directed by Charles Crichton

Close

The Lavender Hill Mob is one of the funniest movies ever made and serves as the groundwork for which many modern heist movies are modeled. Alec Guinness stars as a quirky working-class man who decides to stage an elaborate robbery on a major bank. Tons of wacky hijinks ensue, but director Charles Crichton never lets the action supersede the clever character interactions. The film goes into the process of planning and predicting that are essential to any great heist movie.

It’s particularly funny to see Guinness playing a comic oaf in The Lavender Hill Mob, as he would become better known for his more serious work later on in his career. A certain generation will always remember him from A Bridge on the River Kwai or Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope, but The Lavender Hill Mob proved that Guinness was a far more capable physical comedian than he was often given credit for.

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘Secrets and Lies’ (1996)

Directed by Mike Leigh

Few filmmakers are more essential to the creation of the British cultural identity than Mike Leigh, the masterful writer/director behind such classics as Naked, Topsy-Turby, Career Girls, and Mr. Turner, among others. Leigh has always had an aptitude for realism, but Secrets and Lies is an emotionally devastating story about family secrets, race relations, and the importance of seeking help.

Leigh’s films have never broken through in the United States in the same way that they did in Great Britain, but Secrets and Lies earned an Academy Award for Best Picture among many other honors. It’s a film that may inspire any budding cinephile to check out the full extent of Leigh’s very impressive filmography, as he is one of the rare artists who continues to make bold and experimental projects as he gets into the later stages of his career.

Secrets & Lies Release Date February 28, 1997 Director Mike Leigh Cast Timothy Spall , Brenda Blethyn , Marianne Jean-Baptiste , Elizabeth Berrington Runtime 136 minutes

Watch on Max

8 ‘Blow-Up’ (1966)

Directed Michaelangelo Antoninioni

Image via Premier Productions

Blow-Up is one of the most influential films ever made, and not just because it included graphic violent and sexual content that forced the MPAA to come into existence. A groundbreaking paranoid thriller that examined existentialist dread and fear of conspiracies, Michelangelo Antoninio’s most enthralling masterpiece utilized brilliant editing techniques that added a greater sense of realism to cinema. It’s a critical film within understanding the major societal shifts that occurred in the 1960s, which paved the way towards the “New Hollywood era.”

The influence of Blow-Up can be seen in many modern films, as everything from Brian De Palma’s Blow Out to Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi has paid tribute to it in one way or another. Nonetheless, Antonioni’s film is one that feels so modern that it has aged very well; Blow-Up feels more insightful and exhilarating than many modern films with more advanced technologies.

Blow-Up Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 26, 1967 Director Michelangelo Antonioni Cast David Hemmings , Vanessa Redgrave , Sarah Miles , John Castle , Jane Birkin Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Drama Studio(s) Carlo Ponti Production Expand

7 ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (1964)

Directed by Richard Lester

A Hard Day’s Night offers the unparalleled opportunity to see The Beatles at the height of their power. The quasi-mockumentary stars John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as fictionalized versions of themselves as they attempt to prepare for a major concert performance. It’s a great showcase for The Beatles’ unique onscreen personalities and also includes all the classic songs from the album of the same name.

While the acting chops of the “Fab Four” are much stronger than many musicians-turned-actors, A Hard Day’s Night is a brilliant showcase for the directing merits of Richard Lester, the underrated filmmaker behind such classics as Superman II and Robin and Marian. It’s to Lester’s credit that A Hard Day’s Night isn’t just a celebrity star vehicle but one of the funniest movies about working in the music industry ever made.

A Hard Day's Night Run Time 1 hr 27 min Director Richard Lester Release Date July 6, 1964 Actors The Beatles, Wilfrid Brambell

Watch on Max

6 ‘A Fish Called Wanda’ (1988)

Directed by Charles Crichton

Image via United International Pictures

A Fish Called Wanda reunited the members of Monty Python for an exciting heist adventure that includes all the great physical gags that one would expect from the infamous comedy trope. While earlier films from the group like Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Meaning of Life were more clearly designed to be parodies, A Fish Called Wanda actually works as a solid genre film in its own right. A Fish Called Wanda is so modern in its approach that it hasn’t aged a day.

Although the film includes hilarious work from Monty Python veterans like Grapham Chapman and Eric Idle, the scene-stealing performance by Kevin Kline won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film also featured a memorable turn from Jamie Lee Curtis, who proved in one of her rare non-horror projects that she is equally talented as a comedic star.

5 ‘The Red Shoes’ (1948)

Directed by Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell

The British Film Institute isn’t the only critical voice who has advocated for The Red Shoes, as the quintessential musical drama is also a favorite of Martin Scorsese, who helped it receive a much-needed reissue. Featuring some of the most beautiful ballet footage ever put to the silver screen, The Red Shoes is a haunting and absorbing examination of the drive of artistic pressures and how it can be impossible to live a normal life. Although the film itself deals with the art of dance, its themes are applicable to any field.

The Red Shoes served as further proof of the brilliance of Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell, a duo known for their ability to add great musical and dance sequences to their films. There haven’t been many Hollywood musicals since The Red Shoes that are nearly as daring and joyously experimental.

The Red Shoes Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 20, 1948 Director Michael Powell , Emeric Pressburger Cast Anton Walbrook , Marius Goring , Moira Shearer , Robert Helpmann Runtime 135 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Hans Christian Andersen , Emeric Pressburger , Keith Winter , Michael Powell Expand

4 ‘The Wicker Man’ (1973)

Directed by Robin Hardy

Image Via British Lion Films

Sadly, the legacy of The Wicker Man may forever be tarnished for the hilarious awful 2006 remake starring Nicolas Cage, which is often cited as one of the most infamous “so bad that it’s good” movies of all time. Nonetheless, The Wicker Man is a quintessential work of cult horror that examined the evils of social isolationism and religious fundamentalism. The brutal final sequence is forever seared in the memories of any viewer brave enough to sit through it.

Horror movies are often judged based on the appeal of their villains, and The Wicker Man features one of the all-time great film bad guys in Christopher Lee. Lee would become best known for playing the villains in the Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, James Bond, and Dracula franchises, but The Wicker Man is arguably the scariest that he has ever been on screen.

The Wicker Man Release Date August 7, 1974 Director Robin Hardy Cast Diane Cilento , Britt Ekland , Edward Woodward , Ingrid Pitt , Christopher Lee Runtime 88 minutes Main Genre Horror Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Watch on Tubi

3 ‘Don’t Look Now’ (1973)

Directed by Nicolas Roeg