Known for its clever narratives and sharp dialogues, the film noir genre has rapidly become one of the most beloved, particularly during the early 1940s when a series of poignant historical events took place. These compelling movies are known for perfectly mirroring the disillusionment felt in America through its dark premises and cinematography, while also delivering some solid portrayals of layered female characters.

Although plenty of well-known American noirs have captured the attention of global audiences, with The Maltese Falcon and Out of the Past being solid examples, Great Britain has also delivered a fair share of entries that have helped shape cinema and are certainly worth watching. To celebrate some of the finest, we look back at the best British noirs of all time, ranking them from great to incredible.

10 'The Woman in Question' (1950)

Director: Anthony Asquith

In Anthony Asquith's 1950 movie, a widow and fortune-teller named Agnes Huston (Jean Kent) is murdered and found dead in her house. However, she is seen in different ways by different people, with the movie examining each through flashbacks from her point of view.

Although not as popular as other films from the Golden Age, The Woman in Question is still an influential picture that was loosely adapted into the 1954 Indian film Andha Naal. The British crime noir is an effective whodunit with an entertaining and clever premise, though it does not equal other higher-ranked films on this list. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that Asquith's movie is perfectly enjoyable and investing, keeping audiences' attention throughout.

9 'The Criminal' (1946)

Director: Robert Wise

Starring Tom Conway, this 1946 British noir follows a lawyer intending to run for District Attorney after unintentionally killing a gangster who owns the nightclub where the lawyer's girlfriend performs as a singer. Despite successfully concealing his involvement in the crime, his girlfriend stumbles upon the body and is subsequently charged with the murder.

Also titled Criminal Court, this early Robert Wise B-movie may not be the best achievement in the iconic director's career nor a masterpiece in the genre. However, it is still a decent, worthwhile British noir and an even better courtroom thriller for many reasons — including its runtime, which makes it the perfect pick for anyone who prefers shorter and still enjoyable films.

8 'It Always Rains on Sunday' (1947)

Director: Robert Hamer

A British film adaptation of Arthur La Bern's novel of the same name, the slice-of-life film noir It Always Rains on Sunday is a movie directed by Robert Hamer. The story revolves around an escaped convict who seeks refuge at his ex-lover's house. However, she has moved on, married, and is hesitant to assist him.

Blending "kitchen sink" drama and film noir elements, It Always Rains on Sunday is a top-notch Hamer picture that those keen on poetic realism in movies probably want to give a watch. It is often considered one of the most underrated achievements of late-1940s British cinema, with many claiming that it deserves more love than it gets. Be that as it may, there is no doubt that this Britsh noir is quite worthwhile, with solid direction and great performances.

7 'Tiger Bay' (1959)

Director: J. Lee Thompson

A British New Wave essential, J. Lee Thompson's Tiger Bay sees a young girl (Hayley Mills) witness the brutal killing of a young woman at the hands of visiting Polish young sailor Korchinsky (Horst Buchholz). Gillie doesn't report the crime to the authorities. Instead, she keeps Korchinsky's shiny black revolver for herself and runs away. When Detective Graham (John Mills, Hayley's real-life dad) finds out that Gillie has the murder weapon, she attempts to deceive him.

Featuring Hayley Mills in her first major film role (and a memorable one at that), Tiger Bay launched the Pollyanna and The Parent Trap star, was a commercial success, and received mostly positive reviews. Tiger Bay is an often overlooked movie in British cinema that deserves attention from fans of the genre, with its creative storyline and top-notch direction being two of the most memorable aspects.

6 'Obsession' (1949)

Director: Edward Dmytryk

Throwing the crime and thriller categories into the mix, Edward Dmytryk's Obsession (also titled The Hidden Room) sees a wealthy London psychiatrist (Robert Newton) who, upon discovering that his wife, Storm (Sally Gray), is romantically involved with an American man named Bill Kronin (Phil Brown), decides to seek revenge on both of them by planning and executing the perfect murder.

Based on the 1947 novel A Man About a Dog by Alec Coppel, Dmytryk's engaging, post-war London movie is a well-crafted, claustrophobic, and clever British noir filled with tension and anchored by a well-written screenplay. Some would even say it was ahead of its time for its flawless execution and the dark themes it deals with, though it is now a slightly overlooked gem among other British films.

5 'The Small Back Room' (1949)

Directors: Emeric Pressburger, Michael Powell

Based on the 1943 novel of the same name by Nigel Balchin, Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell's The Small Back Room is set against the backdrop of 1943 Britain during the Second World War, following a British scientist (David Farrar) in a "back room" team evaluating new weapons in London. In the meantime, he fights a private battle with alcohol.

Like most films on this list, The Small Back Room is a tense and gripping noir that builds suspense quite well and keeps the audience's intrigue throughout, which is expected from the minds behind the iconic technicolor movie The Red Shoes. What's more, on top of its engrossing thriller narrative, the atmospheric 1949 picture also features an emotional romance subplot and a thoughtful meditation on alcoholism.

4 'Brighton Rock' (1948)

Director: John Boulting

Those who are enthusiastic about gangster movies (and the Netflix series Peaky Blinders) likely want to check John Boulting's Brighton Rock, a captivating film noir set in 1935 Brighton, where small-time gang leader Pinkie Brown (Richard Attenborough) murders a journalist and tries to cover it, though things get complicated when he runs into trouble with the police, a few witnesses, and a rival gang.

Although a remake was released in 2011, there is hardly any doubt that the original remains the superior adaptation of the Graham Greene novel. Chilling, suspenseful, and equally absorbing, this John Boulting picture is mandatory viewing when the topic is British film noirs. Not only does it perfectly capture the Great Depression time era, but it also provides audiences with incredible acting efforts.

3 'Odd Man Out' (1947)

Director: Carol Reed

Carol Reed's must-see even if overshadowed film noir Odd Man Out centers around a wounded Irish Nationalist leader (played by James Mason), who has been hiding for six months since he escaped from prison. He tries to evade police in the aftermath of a failed robbery in Belfast.

This complex and masterfully directed thriller is also mandatory viewing in the genre, enduring a terrific piece of cinema after all these years. Although, unfortunately, largely overlooked, the black-and-white character study Odd Man Out is visually absorbing and atmospheric, with Mason delivering an impeccable performance as the lead actor. Some fans of Carol Reed's consider it to be one of the filmmaker's finest, and understandably so.

2 'Night and the City' (1950)

Director: Jules Dassin

Londoner Harry Fabian (Richard Widmark) is a second-rate con man searching for a new opportunity. After enduring Harry's schemes for years, his girlfriend Mary, played by Gene Tierney, becomes fed up when he asks her for another loan. Harry's latest plan, which involves promoting an aging Greek wrestler, goes wrong when the wrestler passes away, and everyone seems to blame Harry.

Elevated by Widmark's astounding acting efforts, Night and the City is guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats throughout thanks to its absorbing narrative, unexpected twists on the genre, and overall incredible execution. Perfect for anyone who enjoys anxiety-inducing flicks, Jules Dassin's 1950 classic is nothing short of incredible and is guaranteed not to disappoint film noir enthusiasts.

1 'The Third Man' (1949)

Director: Carol Reed

Set in post-war Vienna, Carol Reed's The Third Man stars the iconic Orson Welles and tells the story of a pulp Western novelist Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) who travels to shadowy Austria only to find himself investigating the mysterious death of an old friend, Harry Lime. However, Martin develops a conspiracy theory after learning of a third man present at the time of Harry's death.

Reed's movie is a flawless thriller in many eyes, managing to capture the attention of critics and general audiences alike with its gripping premise and amazingly shot cinematography. Despite its questionable score and its poor usage, The Third Man is frequently regarded as a work of genius and one of the best — if not the best — British movies of all time, with its ending also being to blame.

