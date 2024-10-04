The horror genre and the United Kingdom have a fascinating relationship, predating cinema with an iconic list of spooky tales crafted by the Brits. When considering the best horror movies of all time, it's easy to jump to the golden period of British horror during the 1960s, when Hammer Horror produced classics like Dracula: Prince of Darkness and other studios shined with films like The Innocents.

In the modern era, British horror can often be overlooked thanks to the rise of other countries in the genre and the American renaissance felt in the 2010s. However, the very same decade has seen the UK produce many a sleeper horror hit, with plenty of underrated gems well worthy of greater note. These are the best British horror movies of the 2010s, ranked by their overall quality, their impact on the genre, and how effective they are as vehicles for terror.

10 'Ghost Stories' (2017)

Directed by Jeremy Dyson, Andy Nyman

Image via Lionsgate

The Hobbit meets horror in Ghost Stories, with Martin Freeman headlining a talented cast that also includes the likes of Samuel Bottomley and Paul Whitehouse. The film follows the skeptical Professor Philip Goodman (Andy Nyman), who spends his days committed to debunking the supernatural. However, when his skills are tested by a trio of unexplained apparitions, Philip's skepticism is tested like never before.

Based on the 2010 stage play of the same name, Ghost Stories takes a classic narrative and tone and spreads it neatly across 98 minutes of indulgent viewing. British horror at its most recognizable, this anthology piece never wastes a ghostly moment, with the episodic structure neatly capitalized on by fluid pacing throughout. Whether a fan of the stage play or not, this is well worth anyone's time.

Watch on AMC+

9 'Apostle' (2018)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Image via Netflix

Although a UK and US production, Apostle feels authentically British in its delivery, leading to one of the country's best horror options of the decade. Set in 1905, Apostle follows Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) as he travels to a lonely island on the hunt for his kidnapped sister. Once there, Thomas uncovers a terrifying cult and will stop at nothing to rip apart their spooky secrets to ensure his sister's safety.

The Wicker Man, thought by many to be the best horror film to ever hail from the UK, is a sure inspiration for this 2018 hit, with the remote island with a strange cult angle impossible to not compare. Although not a greater achievement than its earlier counterpart — certainly something not to be ashamed of — Apostle is nonetheless a sinister, gripping tale fueled by frights. Supported by a superb cast, highlighted by a scene-stealing Michael Sheen, Apostle is a neat, macabre tale with all the trimmings.

8 'The Girl with All the Gifts' (2016)

Directed by Colm McCarthy

Image via Warner Bros.

Perhaps best known for his television directing work on the likes of Sherlock, Peaky Blinders, and Black Mirror, Colm McCarthy deserves even more credit for this 2016 sci-fi horror. Set in a terrifying dystopian future in which humans have been overwhelmed by a vicious disease, The Girl with All the Gifts follows a group of children infected like zombies who have retained the ability to think and feel.

As any good zombie-esque flick will do — here's looking at you 28 Days Later — The Girl with All the Gifts feels just as interested in its frightening futuristic landscape as it does in the very real societal implications. With an innovative premise akin to something from the aforementioned Black Mirror, The Girl with All the Gifts doesn't fail to deliver on its promise, with a tale that twists and turns toward a stunning finale.

Watch on Starz

7 'Berberian Sound Studio' (2012)

Directed by Peter Strickland

Image via Artificial Eye

Toby Jones truly is a master of his craft, and this is one of his most underrated performances. Berberian Sound Studio follows sound engineer Gilderoy (Jones), who is hired to travel to Italy and work on a film about horses... or so he thinks. Instead, he is greeted with a Giallo film called "The Equestrian Vortex," with psychological horror and exploitation in abundance. Scarily for Gilderoy, his life soon starts mirroring the movie.

Many aspects of Berberian Sound Studio stand out, from Jones' lead performance to a refreshing central story. However, it would be almost unforgivable for a movie with this title not to benefit from a masterful score, something that, thankfully, it achieves and then some. A stunning auditory experience alongside a devilishly indulgent narrative, Berberian Sound Studio is unlike anything before or after it and stands as a wonderful example of director Peter Strickland's brilliance.

Berberian Sound Studio Release Date August 30, 2012 Cast Toby Jones , Tonia Sotiropoulou , Cosimo Fusco , Susanna Cappellaro , Suzy Kendall , Layla Amir Runtime 92 minutes Rating

Watch on AMC+

6 'Prevenge' (2016)

Directed by Alice Lowe

Image via Kaleidoscope Entertainment

Shudder is home to some of the best horrors in recent memory, with Prevenge certainly one of them. A horror awash with dark comedy, Prevenge follows Ruth (Alice Lowe), a widow who, now seven months pregnant, suddenly feels she is guided by her unborn child. Affected by the inexplicable thoughts, Ruth feels compelled to begin a malevolent, murderous rampage that destroys everything in her sight.

Tonally superb, Prevenge is a gory romp that was unbelievably shot in just two weeks.

To direct, write, and star in one's own film is a tricky task, let alone a horror with this much riding on a first-rate performance. Lowe is effervescent in this lead role, stunning with a performance that is balanced on the cusp of rip-roaring comedy and terrifying delusion. Tonally superb, Prevenge is a gory romp that was unbelievably shot in just two weeks. It is a true breath of fresh air in the ever-increasing horror space, with a near-perfect balance of gruesome chills and thought-provoking commentary about pregnancy, anxiety, and expectation.

Watch on Shudder

5 'Attack the Block' (2011)

Directed by Joe Cornish

Image via StudioCanal

John Boyega's breakout role in Attack the Block sees him as Moses, a member of a young gang in a South London tower block. Alongside an unlikely alliance with Jodie Whitaker's trainee nurse Sam, Nick Frost's lazy drug dealer Ron, and others, the council estate must band together to fend off a spontaneous alien attack.

In Attack the Block, non-stop action blends with laugh-out-loud comedy and genuine sci-fi thrills to create a brilliant genre mash-up. It's possible to argue that Attack the Block is not first and foremost a horror, but certain technical and visual elements do lend to that genre tag. Despite initially performing poorly at the box office, Boyega's subsequent success atop a genuine cult following propelled Attack the Block into fame it never thought possible. Today, it is widely considered one of the decade's best and most underrated British horrors.

4 'In Fabric' (2018)

Directed by Peter Strickland

Image via Curzon

Six years on from Berberian Sound Studio, Strickland teamed up with renowned indie studio A24 to bring In Fabric to life. The movie follows a cursed red dress as it makes its way through Christmas at a department store haunting its various owners. The remarkable, Oscar-nominated Marianne Jean-Baptiste stars alongside an ensemble of gifted performers.

A methodical, darkly comic, often absurdist horror, In Fabric is safely unlike any films to come before or after. Director Strickland's love for Giallo films is evident yet again, with In Fabric clearly influenced by the Italian sub-genre. Thus, the film is an indulgent, confrontational, and visually striking experience, especially for those versed with Giallo and its distinctive sensibilities. Certainly artistic, and perhaps not everyone's cup of tea, those who like In Fabric, love In Fabric.

3 'Kill List' (2011)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

Image via Optimum Releasing

This hugely underrated horror gem from director Ben Wheatley follows Jay (Neil Maskell) and Gal (Michael Smiley), two former British Army veterans who take on work as hired hitmen. However, as the work begins to unlock demons from their past, the intensity of the killings increases, leading to a painful journey to the depths of humanity to try and find a way through.

A folk horror brimming with style, Kill List is an indulgent, challenging film with plenty to offer. A gritty, hard-hitting experience rife with tension, from minute one, Kill List encourages viewers to grip their seats, with permanent claw marks likely left after this breathless rollercoaster ride of gruesome hell. Brutal, and often difficult to watch, Kill List is a triumph and an admittedly challenging view, even to those well accustomed to the horror genre's harsher tones.

2 'Possum' (2018)

Directed by Matthew Holness

Image via Dark Sky Films

The body horror sub-genre is a divisive one, but Matthew Holness' Possum is a fantastic example of intelligent execution. Disgraced children's puppeteer Philip Connell (Sean Harris) returns home to his Uncle Maurice (Alun Armstrong) and their fire-damaged house. Haunted by a terrifying past and his spider-esque marionette, Philip's life and sanity spiral out of control as his demons begin to take control.

An adaptation of Holness' short story of the same name, the director's passion for this project is evident throughout each scene, with every moment brimming with personality. Puppeteer Philip spends most of this runtime frowning because of his harrowing experience, a feeling shared by almost all in the audience. An unrelenting, unflinching journey through the far reaches of evil, Possum is uncomfortable in all the right ways.

Possum Release Date October 26, 2018 Cast Sean Harris , Alun Armstrong , Charlie Eales , Simon Bubb , Andy Blithe , Ryan Enever , Pamela Cook Runtime 85 Minutes Writers Matthew Holness

Watch on Amazon

1 'Saint Maud' (2019)

Directed by Rose Glass