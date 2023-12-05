Over the years, British TV shows have started entering the hearts of worldwide audiences. Besides the drama and comedy gems like The Crown or Fleabag, the British possess a talent for creating exceptional miniseries. Some have proven so successful that their creators decided to transform them into multi-season shows, as seen with Fleabag itself. Numerous British miniseries strike a golden balance between movies and TV series, making the most of their limited screen time.

As miniseries are becoming more sought-after, many of the British ones earned positive reviews from both audiences and critics, propelling their popularity. The format of 6 to 12 episodes proves beneficial not only for the production team but also for the viewers, who appreciate concise and complete plots without any filler episodes. This also enables the characters and their relationships to remain more consistent, as shorter shows are typically written by a single screenwriter or a pair of them. Dozens of British limited series have effectively embraced this format, with some outshining others in delivering top-notch content. From I May Destroy You to Wolf Hall, here are ten such British shows you can enjoy over a single weekend.

10 'Inside Man' (2022)

Created by: Steven Moffat

Steven Moffat’s Inside Man presents an engrossing story taking place in two distinct settings: a small UK town and a US penitentiary. The first storyline follows Anglican vicar Harry Watling (David Tennant), attempting to save his son Ben from false accusations of possessing illegal videos of children. In order to do so, he locks up Ben’s tutor Janice in his cellar. On the other side of the Atlantic, a death-row prisoner, Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci) tries to figure out her whereabouts, as requested by Janice’s acquaintance Beth (Lydia West). Throughout the four episodes, viewers cannot help but remain curious about how the plots intertwine and ultimately resolve.

Despite having enjoyed overlapping careers in the industry for 35 years, Inside Man marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tucci and Tennant, creating a buzz of excitement among the audience. The Guardian compared Tucci's performance as Grieff to Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter, underlining his excellence in bringing the character to life. Adding to the show’s quality are the remarkable performances by Moffat’s son Louis Oliver and West. The latter has established herself as a household name in the world of limited series, having acted in Dracula, Suspicion, The Pentaverate and other shows before.

9 'Collateral' (2018)

Created by: David Hare

Collateral offers a distinctive perspective within the realm of British television, navigating a narrative anchored by the remarkable talent of Carey Mulligan. Collateral immerses viewers in a gripping tale that inspects the immediate aftermath of a single crime and the domino effects it generates across interconnected lives. Set against the backdrop of London, the series develops its storyline across four episodes. The effect of seemingly unrelated actions becomes a central theme, exposing the fragility of personal relationships and the broader implications on the community.

In essence, Collateral serves as a provocative exploration of cause and effect, inviting audiences to reflect on the profound impact of seemingly ordinary actions. The series transcends traditional crime dramas and thrillers by intertwining its narrative with contemporary social topics, including immigration and LGBTQ+ topics. In addition to Mulligan's strong lead, Collateral garnered acclaim for its supporting performances, earning Billie Piper a BAFTA TV award nomination.

8 'The White Queen' (2013)

Created by: Emma Frost

Crafted by screenwriter and showrunner Emma Frost, The White Queen transports viewers to the landscape of 15th-century England, examining the renowned Wars of the Roses and the power struggles that defined the era. Adapted from Philippa Gregory's historical novels, the series unfolds as a captivating drama that reveals the familial conflicts and personal challenges faced by women during the dynastic war. The show draws viewers’ attention to the lives of three influential historical figures: Elizabeth Woodville (Rebecca Ferguson), Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale), and Anne Neville (Faye Marsay). The narrative weaves together their perspectives, providing an exploration of ambition, betrayal, and the quest for power in a fast-paced political landscape.

The dynamics among the characters, both within and outside the court, are brought to life by outstanding performances by the cast, adding layers to the narrative, making The White Queen a fictional chronicle of the complexities shaping English history. While the BBC canceled the show back in 2013, Starz produced two sequels later, with the character of Margaret Beaufort acting as a link between the series. However, Hale did not reprise her role; instead, it was passed on to Michelle Fairley and Harriet Walter, respectively.

7 'And Then There Were None' (2015)

Created by: Sarah Phelps

And Then Were None is a three-part show based on a best-selling mystery novel of the same name by the iconic English writer, Agatha Christie. The series chronicles the story of a group of strangers who receive invitations to a private island, where their dark and deadly secrets slowly come to light. One by one, all the characters are haunted by their past, getting hunted down until, as the title suggests, none are left.

And Then There Were None masterfully captures the anxiety and uncertainty in the air, making it nearly impossible for the viewers to guess the killer's identity before the show concludes. Backstories unwind one at a time, leaving the audience with dozens of questions to ponder before the final reveal. The cast is led by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actors Miranda Richardson and Charles Dance, whose extraordinary performances are complemented by Maeve Dermody in the role of a young governess, Vera Claythorne.

6 'Years and Years' (2019)

Created by: Russell T Davies

While Black Mirror primarily explores a dystopian future shaped by technological shifts, Years and Years takes a critical look at society first. The series follows the journey of a close-knit Manchester family over the years, set against the backdrop of political and cultural changes in the UK and globally. The show delves into the consequences of seemingly small actions, from the strain on personal relationships to the imminent threat of nuclear war.

Spanning from 2019 to 2034, Years and Years examines the trends and the overall state of mankind to predict the future. Despite its predominantly pessimistic tone, the show serves as a lesson on the dos and don’ts of our future decisions. Years and Years boasts an ensemble cast led by Emma Thompson, whose satirical portrayal of a “celebrity turned prime minister” earned her critical acclaim Variety describing her performance as scene-stealing.

5 'It's a Sin' (2021)

Created by: Russell T Davies

Created by a prolific British screenwriter Russel T Davies, It’s a Sin recounts the experiences of an LGBTQ+ friend group navigating the 1980s AIDS crisis. The central narrative unfolds as a closeted young man, Ritchie Tozer (Olly Alexander) moves to London, finding acceptance and sharing a home with four peers. Ritchie embraces life until he unknowingly contracts HIV, leading to his eventual demise.

Despite being the debut or sophomore appearance for most of the cast, both viewers and critics were fascinated by them. All five members of the main ensemble, including Alexander, received BAFTA TV nominations for their performances. Elevating the series further are notable guest appearances by Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris. The intricate dynamics among the main characters, both individually and as a friend group, make the show a captivating and engaging watch. It's a Sin garnered widespread acclaim for challenging stereotypes surrounding AIDS, particularly with meticulous research by Davies and the inclusion of Nathaniel Hall in the cast, who is HIV-positive.

4 'A Very English Scandal' (2018)

Created by: Russell T Davies

A Very English Scandal unfolds over three episodes, based on the real-life political scandal surrounding Jeremy Thorpe (portrayed by Hugh Grant), a Member of the British Parliament. The show navigates the political landscape of 1960s and 1970s Britain, engaging viewers in a world of secrecy, power, and scandals. A Very English Scandal explores the scandalous tale of Thorpe's attempt to silence his former lover, Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw), whose existence threatens to expose the hidden side of Thorpe's personal and political life.

Grant delivers a standout performance, capturing the characteristics of a charismatic politician haunted by his own choices. A Very English Scandal masterfully builds tension and uncertainty, while retaining its comedic elements. As the scandal unfolds, viewers embark on a journey through the backstories of the characters, unraveling the layers of deception and political intrigue. The series offers an exploration of the impact of societal norms and political maneuvering on individuals, shedding light on the personal cost of maintaining a deceiving mask in the public eye. The show’s success prompted the producers to turn the show into an anthology, releasing A Very British Scandal and announcing another installment, A Very Royal Scandal, starring Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson.

3 'I May Destroy You' (2020)

Created by: Michaela Coel

Every show inspired by real events carries an additional layer of emotions, especially when based on a traumatic experience. Such is the case with I May Destroy You, a miniseries created by Michaela Coel. Coel, primarily known as a comedy performer before, underwent a transformation with this dramatic show. She portrays Arabella Essiedu, a millennial novelist who gets sexually assaulted in a bar while hanging out with her friends. Through the episodes, we see how she processes the event and eventually moves forward.

I May Destroy You offers much-needed visibility to a topic often deemed taboo – sexual violence. The representation of a myriad of feelings and emotions is excellent, along with the outstanding performances from Paapa Esisiedu and Coel herself. Coel’s decision to turn down a million-dollar Netflix deal to maintain her vision proved successful. She garnered Emmy nominations in the acting, writing, directing, and producing categories dedicating her writing Emmy to sexual assault survivors.

2 'Wolf Hall' (2015)

Created by: Peter Straughan

Crafted by Peter Straughan, Wolf Hall immerses audiences in a historical drama that chronicles the political machinations and personal trials of Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance), a key figure in the court of King Henry VIII (portrayed by Damian Lewis). The series uncovers the complex mosaic of Tudor politics and the complicated relationships that shaped one of the most pivotal periods in English history. The narrative weaves together political tactics, religious conflicts, and personal challenges, offering a multifaceted portrait of a man navigating dangerous seas.

Despite many cast members being veterans in the industry, their performances in Wolf Hall are nothing short of mesmerizing. Rylance leads the ensemble with a compelling portrayal, his second appearance as a confidant of Henry VIII after playing Thomas Boleyn in The Other Boleyn Girl. His performance is supported by Claire Foy, Jonathan Pryce, and Anton Lesser, with Tom Holland making his TV debut. As of 2023, Wolf Hall remains the most recent British limited series to win a Golden Globe.

1 'Giri/Haji' (2019)

Created by: Joe Barton

Navigating the crossroads of British and Japanese cultures, Giri/Haji (translating to Duty/Shame) distinguishes itself in the television world. Created by Joe Barton, this bilingual BBC drama delves into the realms of crime, family, and cultural collisions. The narrative unfolds as Kenzo Mori (Takehiro Hira), a Tokyo detective, navigates the labyrinth of Yakuza and criminal London while searching for his believed-to-be-dead brother, Yuto (Yōsuke Kubozuka).

Giri/Haji skillfully explores the shades of cultural identity, depicting the clash between traditional Japanese ethics and the fast-paced urban life of contemporary London. Characters grapple with moral dilemmas, bearing the weight of familial expectations. Hira's portrayal is complemented by the performances of Kelly Macdonald and Will Sharpe as Kenzo’s guides in London. Along with offering a rare glimpse into the underworld of organized crime in both Tokyo and London, Giri/Haji becomes a commentary on the cultural values shaping its characters. The decision to embrace a bilingual format adds a unique flavor to the storytelling, contributing to Giri/Haji receiving universal critical acclaim and standing out not only in Britain, but in the international television landscape.

