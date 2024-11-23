British cinema has enjoyed a special place in the hearts of cinephiles dating back to the very beginnings of the movie industry. Over the decades, the United Kingdom has produced some of the greatest films of all time — and quite a few films that may not be “great” but are still bloody entertaining! Netflix, to its credit, boasts a wide selection of British movies from both categories, including global hits and more underrated gems. But with such a large catalog, it can be difficult to find the best titles that fit your mood, which is why we’ve done the work for you. Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the best British movies on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Scoop’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Scoop (2024) Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Philip Martin Cast Gillian Anderson , Rufus Sewell , Keeley Hawes , Romola Garai

Directed by Philip Martin, Scoop is a true story that recounts the story of the infamous 2019 Newsnight Prince Andrew interview, which focused on allegations of the Duke of York’s sexual assault of a minor and the royal’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Written by Peter Moffat and Geoff Bussetil, the film is based on Newsnight editor Sam McAlister’s 2022 book, Scoops. The movie stars Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell.

Scoop premiered in April 2024 to a positive critical reception, with praise for its thoroughly enthralling dramatic narrative. Essentially following the behind-the-scenes story of the women who negotiated with Buckingham Palace to make the interview happen, the film is a dramatized documentation of one of the biggest (and most scandalous) television moments in recent British history. With its compelling performances and masterful production, the only real criticism of Scoop is that it’s still not as horrifying as the real-life interview it’s centered on.

‘Wicked Little Letters’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet, Wicked Little Letters is a black comedy mystery film that’s based on a real-life libel case from the 1920s. Set in the seaside town of Littlehampton in southern England, the film follows the town’s women as they try to find the author of a series of insulting anonymous letters. The movie stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Joanna Scanlan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins, and Timothy Spall.

Wicked Little Letters had its premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was favorably received by critics. While its mystery isn’t all that interesting, the film is carried by its strong performances and delightful humor. Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley received special praise for their performances in the film. An underrated comedy with a devious sense of humor, Wicked Little Letters may not be the greatest work of anyone involved, but it is still a very entertaining watch.

‘The Wonder’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.6/10

The Wonder Director Sebastián Lelio Cast Florence Pugh

A period psychological drama, The Wonder was directed by Sebastián Lelio, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Emma Donoghue and Alice Birch. Based on Donoghue’s eponymous 2016 novel, the film stars Florence Pugh as an English nurse sent to a rural Irish village in 1862 to investigate the alleged miracle of a young girl who seems to be able to survive without eating. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Toby Jones, and more.

The Wonder premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival, receiving largely positive reviews from critics. The film has been praised for its performances and impeccable production design. An eerie and atmospheric movie with a gripping story, the movie is further elevated by Pugh’s compelling lead performance. Appropriately, The Wonder went on to receive numerous accolades, including 10 nominations for the British Independent Film Awards, and it was named one of the Top 10 Independent Films of 2022 by the National Board of Review.

‘Judy’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Directed by Rupert Goold, Judy is a biographical drama that follows the life of legendary entertainer Judy Garland. Starring Renée Zellweger as the iconic American actress and singer, the film is adapted from Peter Quilter’s West End and Broadway play End of the Rainbow. The movie is set in the final year of Garland’s life as she lives and works in England while simultaneously exploring her past through flashbacks. Besides Zellweger, the film’s ensemble cast also includes Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, and more.

A highly successful film that won acclaim from both critics and audiences, Judy had its world premiere at the 2019 Telluride Film Festival. The film went on to earn over $40 million worldwide and received several accolades. A beautiful, bittersweet movie about one of the most unforgettable icons of cinema, Judy is anchored by Zellweger’s compelling performance, which earned her the Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG Award, BAFTA Award, and Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress.

‘Darkest Hour’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Directed by Joe Wright and written by Anthony McCarten, Darkest Hour is a biographical war drama that stars Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill. Set during the Second World War, the film follows Churchill in his early days as Prime Minister, faced with the difficult choice of either signing a peace treaty with Hitler or continuing to fight against the Nazi threat. Besides Oldman in the lead role, the film’s ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, Ronald Pickup, Ben Mendelsohn, and more.

Darkest Hour premiered at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival, where it received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. The film was also a commercial success, grossing over $150 million worldwide. While the narrative is not without flaws, Oldman’s masterful acting is what carries this film even through its darkest moments. Oldman’s performance in Darkest Hour has been widely hailed as the best of his career, earning him the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for Best Actor.

‘I Used to Be Famous’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.6/10

I Used to Be Famous Run Time 1 hr 44 min Director Eddie Sternberg Release Date September 16, 2022 Actors Ed Skrein, Leo Long, Eleanor Matsuura

Directed by Eddie Sternberg in his feature directorial debut, I Used to Be Famous is a musical comedy-drama that follows a former pop star desperate for a comeback. When he meets a young autistic drummer during a jam session, it’s the beginning of an unexpected friendship and viral fame. The movie stars Ed Skrein as the pop star, Vince, and Leo Long as the drummer, Stevie, with Eleanor Matsuura as Stevie’s mother.

I Used to Be Famous premiered on Netflix in September 2022 and almost instantly reached the number two position on the streamer’s UK Top 10 list. The film subsequently reached the Top 10 in 62 countries and received favorable reviews from critics as well. While its story is largely predictable and formulaic, I Used to Be Famous breaks out of the mold of similar music dramas by presenting an endearing but ultimately realistic narrative. The movie also features great performances from its talented cast, especially Leo Long, who earned a nomination for the British Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Performance.

‘The Gentlemen’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.8/10

An action crime-comedy written, directed, and produced by Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen stars Matthew McConaughey as Mickey Pearson, the successful American boss of an English cannabis empire. When Mickey decides to cash out of the criminal world, it sets off a disastrous chain of events as various rivals compete to take control of his business. Besides McConaughey in the lead role, the film also stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

The Gentlemen premiered in December 2019 to largely positive reviews and went on to be a box office success, earning over $115 million worldwide. The success of the film eventually led to the creation of a Netflix spin-off show of the same name, which is loosely adapted from the movie but doesn’t actually connect to its plot. While it may not be Ritchie’s greatest work, 2019’s The Gentlemen is a fast-paced, thrilling, and darkly funny gangster movie with snappy dialogue, stylish cinematography, and a large cast of quirky characters. In short, it’s a complete entertainer that’s perfect for fans of Ritchie’s particular style of filmmaking.

‘Vera Drake’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Vera Drake Release Date October 22, 2004 Director Mike Leigh Cast Imelda Staunton , Richard Graham , Eddie Marsan , Anna Keaveney , Alex Kelly , Daniel Mays Runtime 125 minutes

Written and directed by Mike Leigh, Vera Drake is a period drama film set in 1950s London. The movie follows the story of a working-class woman who performs secret (and illegal) abortions. Imelda Staunton stars as Vera, with Phil Davis, Daniel Mays, Sally Hawkins, Eddie Marsan, and more in key roles. A powerfully acted, well-written, and well-directed movie that tackles difficult themes with care and humanity, Vera Drake was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2004, nominated for three Academy Awards and awarded three BAFTAs.

The film premiered at the 2004 Venice Film Festival, where it was awarded the Golden Lion prize. Staunton also won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the festival for her performance in the film. Vera Drake has been criticized for showing a very dangerous method of abortion that could potentially be imitated by women, but to be fair, that’s really the only flaw in an otherwise perfect production.

