Amazon has always been great at delivering packages from around the world straight to your door, and now, Prime Video is doing the same for films by reaching across the pond to present a catalog of amazing British films from the last few decades. They have a wide selection of comedies, queer romances, family dramas, and even psychological thrillers that people in the States can enjoy without having to book a flight.

‘My Policeman’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 44% | IMDb: 6.5/10

My Policeman Release Date October 21, 2022 Director Michael Grandage Cast Harry Styles , Emma Corrin Linus Roache , David Dawson , Rupert Everett , Gina McKee Runtime 113 minutes

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson star in this tale of forbidden love that adapts the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name. My Policeman tells the story of a policeman and a museum curator in 1950s London who fall for one another despite homosexuality being illegal. As you can imagine, this is quite the hurdle for the policeman, who is not only beholden to the law but also married. The film jumps between the present and flashbacks to show how the relationship between these two men has rippled throughout time. Styles and Dawson do an amazing job bringing this romantic drama to life, while Corrin feels like a revelation as they toe the line between wanting to be a loving wife and the extreme jealousy of being with a man who could never love her.

‘Sometimes Always Never’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Sometimes Always Never, starring Bill Nighy and Sam Riley, is an aesthetically fascinating dive into the ways that losing a child and the uncertainty around their absence can effectively freeze a parent in time, causing their relationships to suffer. The film follows Nighy as a grieving father who is obsessed with finding his son, who left home after an argument and never returned. Although the impetus for the story is a missing son, it presents his character with a chance to reconnect with the son who has been there the whole time. This is a slow burn with a very British sense of humor that can be just as dry as it is wry, so it is best to go into this character-driven story ready to engage in an emotional journey that gives the audience space to draw their own conclusions about the missing child.

‘Starfish’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Starfish Run Time 1 hr 35 min Director Bill Clark Release Date October 28, 2016 Actors Tom Riley, Joanne Froggatt

Written and directed by the late Bill Clark, Starfish is a heart-wrenching family drama based on the true story of a loving father who loses his limbs and part of his face to sepsis. Tom Riley leads as the family man whose sudden illness upends the peaceful life he enjoyed with his daughter and wife, played by Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey). A remarkable aspect of this film, beyond the aspirational tone, is the representation of disability that accepts that it is hard and requires difficult adjustments but eschews the stereotypical depictions that make it seem like being disabled is the end of one’s life, choosing instead to show that life still has value even when it’s different than you imagined.

‘Saltburn’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Saltburn Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Emerald Fennell Cast Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Rosamund Pike , Richard E. Grant , Alison Oliver , Archie Madekwe , Carey Mulligan Runtime 131 Minutes

Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) presents a sexually charged thriller with big Talented Mr. Ripley vibes. Saltburn follows Barry Keoghan as an awkward student at Oxford University who befriends an alluring upper-class colleague, played by Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), who invites him to his family estate. The film features an ensemble that includes familiar faces like Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant, as well as a reunion with the star of Fennell’s previous hit, Carey Mulligan. This visually stunning tale of obsession, sexuality, and death is a wild ride that twists and turns in unexpected directions from start to finish.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Based on the best-selling novel by Casey McQuiston, director Matthew López makes his feature film directorial debut adapting this delightful cross-cultural rom-com. Red, White & Royal Blue is the love story between a British prince and the son of the U.S. President — played by Nicholas Galitzine (Bottoms) and Taylor Zakhar Perez, respectively — and feels like a refreshing take on the tropes of the genre. Galizine and Zakhar have an electric magnetism that makes the audience root for them — even when they’re being jerks to one another in the early phases of their inevitable romance. Plus, the supporting cast really elevates the comedy in this romantic comedy, especially Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry, who are particularly wonderful.

‘Catherine Called Birdy’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) leads this period comedy written and directed by Lena Dunham that follows a precocious teenage girl in the 13th century whose father is forcing her to court a wealthy husband in order to enrich their finances. Catherine Called Birdy pokes light fun at the patriarchal ways of medieval times while telling a story displaying how growing into a young woman will always be a struggle, no matter what time period you come from. Ramsey is a delight, fresh off her role in Game of Thrones, where she stood out as a commanding presence. It's no surprise that she guides the audience through this coming-of-age story with a great balance of comedy and earnestness.

‘Toast’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Toast Release Date December 30, 2010 Run Time 1 hr 36 min Director Lee Hall Actors Helena Bonham Carter, Freddie Highmore, Ken Stott, Oscar Kennedy

Based on the memoir about the life of food journalist Nigel Slater, Toast is a family drama about Slater’s discovery of fine cuisine and the struggles of his home life after the death of his mother. Beyond the origin story of this renowned writer, much of the story revolves around the contentious relationship between Slater and his housekeeper-turned-stepmother, played by Freddie Highmore and Helena Bonham Carter, which serves to highlight the difficulties of grieving a parent while showing how grief can fuel one’s passions. It is a fascinating dramatization of Slater’s life that will leave the viewer hungry for more.

‘Dark River’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 5.8/10

Dark River Release Date February 23, 2018 Director Clio Barnard Cast Ruth Wilson , Mark Stanley , Sean Bean , Esme Creed-Miles , Dean Andrews , Joe Dempsie , Mike Noble , Aiden McCullough , Shane Attwooll , Steve Garti , Una McNulty , Jonah Russell , Paul Roberson , Olivia Brennan , Ophelia Campbell , Alfie Charlesworth Runtime 90 minutes Expand

Award-winning writer and director Clio Barnard delivers a contemplative film about familial responsibility, abuse, and trauma. Dark River is, as the title suggests, a pretty dark story that revolves around two siblings arguing over the farm their father left them while they try to understand the painful scars he gave them. Ruth Wilson and Mark Stanley are spectacular as the Bell siblings, imbuing the characters with a sense of realism and depth while portraying the messy family dynamics that are unspoken between them for a large portion of the film. However, consider this your trigger warning — there is a heavy theme of sexual assault in the film, so only watch if you are comfortable with the discomfort that brings to a story.

