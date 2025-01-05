Between iTV, BBC, and the occasional import to streaming services like Netflix or Max, it can be hard to figure out where to find the top-tier content coming out of the UK. Fortunately, BritBox has a great catalog filled with decades of British dramas, comedies, and reality shows. One genre that BritBox dominates above all else is British mysteries. We’ve all seen mainstream series like BBC’s Sherlock and the three glorious seasons of Broadchurch, but BritBox has many underrated gems that are just waiting to become your favorite shows.

‘The Tower’ (2021 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Tower Release Date November 8, 2021 Cast Gemma Whelan , Jimmy Akingbola , Tahirah Sharif , Emmett Scanlan , Harriet Webb , Karl Davies , Bobby Lockwood , Nick Holder , Nabil Elouahabi , Lola Elsokari , Jim English , Yasmin Davies , Terri Reddin Creator(s) Patrick Harbinson

Actor and comedian Gemma Whelan (of Game of Thrones fame) takes the lead in this serialized police procedural following a London investigator trying to solve murder cases while grappling with the corrupt and male-dominated police force. Based on novels by Kate London, The Tower is a tightly scripted, well-acted drama that centers around solving one intricately woven case per season (or “series” if you’re from across the pond). The short three-to-four-episode seasons are like an extended film that keeps the viewer sucked into the mystery through on-the-ground investigation with the main detective, and revelatory flashbacks fill in gaps as clues are uncovered. It’s a fantastic series that highlights the flaws in the policing system while telling a compelling story.

‘Vera’ (2011 - 2025)

IMDb: 8.2/10

Vera Release Date May 1, 2011 Cast Paul Kaye Brenda Blethyn , Jon Morrison , Riley Jones , Kenny Doughty , Ibinabo Jack , David Leon , Kingsley Ben-Adir Creator(s) Ann Cleeves

Based on the Ann Cleeves book series, Vera is an episodic crime drama that follows the investigations of a quirky yet insightful DCI played by the ever-brilliant Brenda Blethyn (Kate & Koji). The vibe of this long-running series is best described as “British Columbo," which is honestly the biggest compliment I could give any detective series. The main draw is Blethyn’s performance, as she uses an unassuming appearance and sharp wit to solve interesting murder mysteries. The short seasons, comprising four to six episodes that run about 90 minutes each, make this a great series for binging or consuming in small increments as your favorite wind-down show.

‘Father Brown’ (2013 - Present)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Father Brown Release Date January 14, 2013 Cast Mark Williams , John Burton , Sorcha Cusack , Jack Deam , Nancy Carroll , Alex Price , Tom Chambers , Emer Kenny Creator(s) Rachel Flowerday , Tahsin Guner

Set in the 1950s, Father Brown is a period crime procedural with more spirit than your typical cop drama…the Holy Spirit, that is! Based on stories by G. K. Chesterton, the series follows a Catholic priest in post-WWII England who procrastinates on his priestly duties by solving obscure murder cases around his small village. Taking on the white collar of the titular father is Harry Potter alum Mark Williams, who gives a stellar performance as the intelligent parish member who uses his understanding of people’s behavior to analyze motives and methods in each murder case. There is a charming bit of humor to the series that makes it a breezy watch, even when it deals with heavier topics surrounding the oppressive conditions in Britain after the war.

‘New Tricks’ (2004 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.0/10

New Tricks Release Date January 1, 2004 Cast Alun Armstrong , Amanda Redman , Chloe Howman , Claire Bloom , David Harewood , Dennis Waterman , Dominic Mafham , Edward de Souza , Emily Corrie , Frances Tomelty , Frances de la Tour , Gary Cross , Genevieve O'Reilly , Gillian Raine , Glynis Barber , Hannah Waterman , Harry Miller , Heather James , Jamie Glover , Jan Francis , Jan Harvey , Jenny Agutter , Jeremy Beckman , Jeremy Gittins , Jeremy Sheffield Creator(s) Nigel McCrery

This long-running police comedy procedural follows a team of four detectives at the end of their careers whose unorthodox (and often slightly violent) tendencies help them close unsolved cases. New Tricks is a delightful showcase of the acting talents of the main cast — Amanda Redman, Alun Armstrong, Dennis Waterman, and James Bolam — who are a perfect balance for one another as they each bring a different flavor to their characters’ investigation skills while imbuing the storylines relating to the struggles of age with a richness that is often surprising for a comedy. This series has a similar vibe to the cable TV procedurals of the early 2000s like Leverage, Psych, or Rizzoli & Isles, which focus on fun personalities getting the job done in their own special way.

‘Grace’ (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Grace Release Date March 14, 2021 Cast John Simm , Richie Campbell , Brad Norrison , Amaka Okafor , Laura Elphinstone , Zoë Tapper , Rakie Ayola , Alexander Cobb Creator(s) Russell Lewis

Screenwriter Russell Lewis (Endeavour) adapts the novels of popular British crime mystery author Peter James in this series of feature-length episodes that feel like the epitome of prestige television. Grace follows John Simm (Doctor Who) as a troubled detective whose failure to find his missing wife drives him to the point of obsession to solve each case. (It's very Monk but without the problematic depictions of OCD.) Simm’s performance is one of the best in his career, and it's a big draw of the show, though the cinematography and visual storytelling are a close second, as each episode feels like it has cinema-quality production to match the movie-style runtime.

‘The Bay’ (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.2/10

The Bay Release Date March 19, 2019 Cast Daniel Ryan , Erin Shanagher , Andrew Dowbiggin , Thomas Law , Marsha Thomason , Barry Sloane , Georgia Scholes , David Carpenter Creator(s) Daragh Carville , Richard Clark

The Bay, initially starring Morven Christie (Payback) in the first half of the series and now Marsha Thomason (White Collar), is a dynamic show with characters that feel distinctly human for a crime drama — particularly Christie as the driving force of the first two seasons, whose detective character is as messy as they are perceptive. Each six-episode season follows a single investigation that starts pretty gray but only gets darker as the episodes continue. The stories are equal parts character drama and procedural mystery, which makes it a great viewing experience for fans of either genre.

‘Passenger’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Passenger Release Date March 24, 2024 Cast Wunmi Mosaku , Rowan Robinson , Barry Sloane , David Threlfall , Daniel Ryan , Natalie Gavin , Hubert Hanowicz , Jack James Ryan , Matilda Freeman , Ella Bruccoleri , Arian Nik , Jo Hartley , Debbie Rush , Nico Mirallegro , Sean Gilder , Shervin Alenabi Creator(s) Andrew Buchan

Actor Andrew Buchan takes everything he learned from his time on Broadchurch and makes his screenwriting debut with this atypical mystery story. The premise of Passenger is familiar — a big city cop moves to a small town and seeks out bigger cases in a mundane setting to stave off their boredom — but Buchan adds layers of the supernatural and elements of horror to create a wholly new experience. To give anything away about the underlying mystery feels like a disservice to future viewers, so I’ll just say that this restless cop finally gets the case they’re looking for when something monstrous causes a young girl to go missing in the forest. Also, we’d be remiss to neglect the dazzling performance of Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), who leads this series with gusto, gumption, and grace.

‘The Pale Horse’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.1/10

Speaking of the supernatural, Sarah Phelps (And Then There Were None) loosely adapts another work by prolific author Agatha Christie — this time, a dark mystery of witches, murder, and lies. The Pale Horse is a two-part series that follows Rufus Sewell (The Uninvited) as a man who becomes embroiled in an investigation into a series of bizarre deaths that are tied to the occult when his name is found on a list carried by one of the victims. Now, he must uncover the secret behind the murders before he becomes the next to die. Phelps creates a terrific atmosphere of paranoia that gives the Christie story a new flavor while still capturing the elements that make it so timeless.

