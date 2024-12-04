The British New Wave emerged in the late 1950s and early 1960s and immediately made an impression. Inspired by the French New Wave and rooted in the ethos of social realism, this movement focused on gritty, character-driven stories that reflected the struggles of working-class life. The directors of this era sought to break away from the gloss of post-war British filmmaking, offering instead raw, even bleak, visions.

Stylistically, these movies aspired to veracity. They tended to be shot on location, with naturalistic performances and an emphasis on themes like class conflict, identity, and youthful rebellion. From kitchen-sink dramas to emotionally charged tales of ambition, the following ten movies are key to understanding the fundamentals of this movement.

10 'Look Back in Anger' (1959)

Directed by Tony Richardson

Image via Warner Bros.

“Don’t you think it’s about time we had a little peace?” Based on an acclaimed play, Look Back in Anger focuses on Jimmy Porter (Richard Burton), a disillusioned young man whose rage against society and unfulfilled ambitions dominates his relationships. Living in a cramped apartment with his wife Alison (Mary Ure) and their friend Cliff (Gary Raymond), Jimmy’s relentless anger alienates those around him, with explosive consequences.

The film captures the claustrophobia and discontent of post-war Britain with striking intensity. That said, this bleak tone, while commendable, also makes it a challenging watch. Plus, seven-time Oscar nominee Richard Burton (primarily known as a Shakespearean actor) plays the character as arrogant and self-entitled, meaning that he's not an especially likable protagonist, which will also alienate a lot of viewers. Nevertheless, fans of sharp dialogue, lean filmmaking, and strong performances ought to find a lot here to appreciate.

Look Back in Anger Release Date September 15, 1959 Cast Claire Bloom , Richard Burton , Mary Ure , Edith Evans , Gary Raymond , Glen Byam Shaw , George Devine , Donald Pleasence , Phyllis Neilson-Terry , Jane Eccles , S.P. Kapoor , Walter Hudd , Anne Dickins , Nigel Davenport , Alfred Lynch , Toke Townley , John Dearth , Bernice Swanson , Anne Blake , Michael Balfour Runtime 98 minutes Writers Nigel Kneale Expand

Watch on Max

9 'Darling' (1965)

Directed by John Schlesinger

Close

“I’m all yours, but I’m not sure if that’s enough.” Darling stars Julie Christie in an Oscar-winning performance as Diana Scott, a young model navigating the temptations and pitfalls of swinging sixties London. As Diana rises to fame, she leaves a trail of broken relationships and discarded values. Her journey is a study of ambition, disillusionment, and the price of success, offering a sharply critical look at a society obsessed with image and celebrity.

Despite being a snapshot of the 1960s, Darling feels strikingly relevant today, addressing themes that resonate with modern audiences. It's both visually stylish (the clothing, in particular, is a treat to look at) and emotionally incisive, with Diana becoming a stand-in for a whole generation. She's unmoored, and her values rest on quicksand. The strong performances do a lot of heavy lifting, with Laurence Harvey and Dick Bogarde delivering memorably supporting turns.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Billy Liar' (1963)

Directed by John Schlesinger

Image via Anglo-Amalgamated Film Distributors

“I’m not a liar—I’m a dreamer who hasn’t found the right world yet.” Tom Courtenay delivers a standout performance in this one as Billy Fisher, a young man caught between his mundane reality and his vivid imagination. He works a dead-end job in a Yorkshire funeral home while dreaming of a more exciting life in the fictional world of Ambrosia. But his constant fabrications, from romantic entanglements to career prospects, eventually begin to unravel.

Courtenay is wonderfully layered in the part, managing to be charming, vulnerable, and deeply flawed. He's fundamentally discontented, torn between aspiration and inaction, pivoting between cruelty and naivety. Julie Christie is equally good as Liz, one of Billy's girlfriends, a free spirit and the only character who accepts Billy's fantasies. The stars have a compelling dynamic, helping to make Billy Liar all the more bittersweet and impactful, a neat fusion of fantasy and realism.

Billy Liar Release Date August 15, 1963 Runtime 98 minutes Writers Keith Waterhouse

Buy on Criterion

7 'A Taste of Honey' (1961)

Directed by Tony Richardson

Image via Janus Films

“I don’t ask for much—just for someone to love me as I am.” This boundary-pushing revolves around Jo (Rita Tushingham), a working-class teenager navigating an unplanned pregnancy and an unconventional friendship with Geoffrey (Murray Melvin), a gay art student. Set in the industrial north of England, A Taste of Honey confronts issues of race, sexuality, and class head-on, marking a departure from traditional British cinema.

Jo's struggles with her neglectful mother and society's judgment highlight the realities of life in post-war Britain, particularly for those at the margins. Fortunately, the film resists sloganeering or didacticism, instead directing attention to the human connections at its heart. Director Tony Richardson treats these characters with compassion, while the cinematography by Walter Lassally conveys their inner states. He conjures up a beautifully monochrome world of alleys, docks, churchyards, and wide gray skies. Tushingham and Melvin were also widely praised for their performances, winning awards at Cannes.