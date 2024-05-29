The rise of reality television in the 21st century has been well documented, with the desire of audiences to see inside the lives of those like them suddenly huge. The power of these shows to transform an ordinary life into mainstream celebrity status is nothing short of remarkable, with many a famous face starting life in humble reality TV beginnings.

This is also true of the UK, with some of the most influential reality formats of all time born on British soil. Whether it's an intricate look at the dating lives of singles or the championing of a George Orwell-inspired reality series, the world has a lot to thank the UK for when it comes to reality TV. With that in mind, here is a look at the best British reality TV shows, ranked.

10 'Geordie Shore' (2011 - Present)

Originally Aired On: MTV

Image via MTV

Sometimes, Reality TV is at its best when it is utter carnage. That is the best way to describe Geordie Shore, a reality series following the lives of twenty-somethings in Newcastle, England. By sticking 8-to-12 housemates in one location and encouraging them to drink enough booze to last a lifetime, reality TV gold, and often controversy, was always around the corner.

In a city known for its nightlife, there was plenty of mayhem and drama to be had with a cast of characters that certainly rival the show's original inspiration, Jersey Shore. Praised for showcasing a different area of the UK other than the usual London, Geordie Shore is also not without its critics, although lovers of the series will always be the first to defend its often controversial stories.

Geordie Shore (2011) Release Date May 24, 2011 Cast Gaz Beadle , Sophie Kasaei , Holly Hagan , Chloe Ferry Main Genre Reality Seasons 24 Streaming Service(s) Paramount+

Geordie Shore can be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch On Paramount+

Originally Aired On: Channel 4

Image via Channel 4

Love will always be a successful topic, with Channel 4's First Dates showcasing it in all its endearing glory. The series is set at the First Dates restaurant and sees host Fred Sirieix and his team of helpful staff welcome singles as they embark on a date with someone they've never met before.

Oozing charm, First Dates is the calm antidote to much of modern reality television. The series regulars, including Sirieix and barman Merlin Griffiths, have now become household names in the UK, with Fred even becoming a major star in his own right thanks to a travel show with Gordon Ramsay. Always with a poetic tip for those unlucky in love, First Dates takes the repressed British stereotype and throws it out the window, holding on to all the sophistication that may have gone with it.

First Dates (2013) Release Date June 20, 2013 Cast Fred Sirieix , Cici Coleman Main Genre Reality Seasons 14

First Dates can be streamed on Roku in the U.S.

Watch On Roku

8 'Made in Chelsea' (2011 - Present)

Originally Aired On: E4

Image via Channel 4

Structured reality has become a huge hit in the 21st century, with this one of Britain's best examples. Chronicling the lives of some of Britain's richest people, Made in Chelsea offers an insight into how the other half live, with the titular Chelsea one of the more affluent places to reside in the UK.

Made in Chelsea has spawned many a famous name, but it is the show's structure and dedication to intricate drama that earned it millions of fans. Made in Chelsea's sheer watchability comes from the devilish desire to see some of the luckiest people in the world experience everyday dramas, something that has seen the show manage to stay relevant even after 13 years.

Made in Chelsea (2011) Release Date May 9, 2011 Main Genre Reality Seasons 27

Made in Chelsea can be purchased on DVD from Amazon in the U.S.

Buy on Amazon

7 'The Traitors' (2022 - Present)

Originally Aired On: BBC One

Image via BBC

Based on the Dutch show, De Verraders, The Traitors may be a new series when compared to others in the reality TV genre, but its instant worldwide appeal has seen it quickly rise to the top. Hosted by the ever-lovable Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors sees a group of individuals sent to a Scottish castle, with a handful turned into the titular Traitors and the rest known as Faithfuls. Whilst taking on often-physical challenges to earn money, the Faithfuls must sniff out the Traitors, all whilst fearing for their own murder each night.

Intensely dramatic and always entertaining, the age-old format of The Traitors, similar to the party game Mafia, is what makes it such a success. Despite having only run for two seasons as yet, the show has, both times, been one of the most popular talking points in any British workplace, with iconic moments from Paul's bow to Ross's wink dominating water cooler chat.

The Traitors (UK) Release Date November 29, 2022 Cast Claudia Winkleman Main Genre Reality Seasons 3 Creator(s) Stephen Lambert Writers Lee Grant Network BBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Showrunner Stephen Lambert Expand

The Traitors (UK) can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch On Peacock

6 'Gogglebox' (2013 - Present)

Originally Aired On: Channel 4

Image via Channel 4

Sometimes the simplest of concepts are the best. Gogglebox was inspired by Craig Cash and Caroline Aherne's critically acclaimed sitcom, The Royle Family, with the two brought in to narrate the reality series. The show follows a selection of Britain's population, all from different walks of life, as they sit down to indulge in and comment on the week's television.

The genius of Gogglebox comes not from the inclusion of the week's TV, although getting to rewatch some of the biggest moments is enjoyable, it comes from the people. From the gag-heavy siblings Sophie and Pete to the wildly British couple Giles and Mary, the names produced by the series have gone down in British television history, with some even going on to become stars in their own right. Never short of a sidesplitting moment or heartfelt comment, Gogglebox has been the best way to source the widespread diversity of a nation's feelings for over ten years, and long may it continue.

Gogglebox Release Date March 7, 2013 Cast Craig Cash Main Genre Reality Seasons 23

Gogglebox is currently not avaliable for streaming or purchasing in the U.S.

5 'Love Island' (2015 - Present)

Originally Aired On: ITV2

During the British summer, there is no greater talking point than Love Island. Starting life as a celebrity version back in the mid-noughties, Love Island was rebranded to the everyday singleton and first aired in 2015 to enormous success. The concept of the show is simple, pitting several single men and women on an island to find their match. This all comes with the added pressure that, if they don't find a match, or the public doesn't like them, they will lose their place on the show.

Never short of drama and tragedy across its nine-year run, Love Island's dominance over British reality television cannot be understated. Managing to perfectly capture a new generation's attitude to dating, the show taps into the most popular activities and phrases for young people in the UK, even starting a few of its own. Love Island undoubtedly peaked in the summer of 2018, with viewing figures for the final breaking a record for broadcast channel ITV2. Sadly, the show has been on a steady decline ever since thanks to off-screen drama, the pandemic, and declining interest in a format that is slowly becoming tired, but that doesn't change just how important it has been to modern reality television.

Love Island Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date July 9, 2019 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) Love Island Expand

4 'The Apprentice' (2005 - Present)

Originally Aired On: BBC One

Image via BBC

Based on the American version of the same name, the UK version of The Apprentice has been a mainstay on British screens for nearly 20 years. Fronted by businessman and creator of tech giant Amstrad, Alan Sugar, the show sees several hopefuls, split into two teams, take on a range of business-related tasks in the hope of becoming Lord Sugar's next business partner. However, if they should fail the task, at least one of them will be fired.

It may seem from a non-viewer's perspective that The Apprentice is adored because of its dedication to teaching about the rules of business. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Although early seasons emphasized the industry's intricacies, the show's greatest success came from the reality-esque meltdowns and mishaps, with many citing the show's casting policy as favoring chaos over business acumen. Featuring nearly 20 years of iconic moments, The Apprentice has proven to be one of the BBC's flagship shows.

The Apprentice (UK) Release Date February 16, 2005 Cast Lord Alan Sugar , Mark Halliley , Karren Brady , Tim Campbell Main Genre Reality Seasons 18 Creator(s) Mark Burnett

The Apprentice (UK) is currently not available for streaming or purchase in the U.S.

3 'The Only Way is Essex' (2010 - Present)

Originally Aired On: ITV2

Image via ITV

Boasting a remarkable 30 seasons, The Only Way is Essex, more commonly known as TOWIE, was a trailblazer in British reality television, paving the way for many more scripted reality shows. The series follows a group of mostly twenty-somethings as they go about their often lavish and always dramatic lives in Essex, England.

For better or for worse, TOWIE put Essex on the world map, forever cementing the stereotype of fake tans and fake friendships. This stereotype is born from some of British reality television's best-loved characters, from the affable yet simple-minded Joey Essex to the loud and proud Gemma Collins. In the beginning, the choice to blend a stylized cinematic tone with multi-camera action caused many to question the validity of the storylines. This left producers with no choice but to admit their involvement, thus paving the way for much of modern reality television where melodrama is preferred to authenticity. This BAFTA-winning show will live long in the annals of British television.

The Only Way is Essex Release Date October 10, 2010 Main Genre Reality Seasons 32

The Only Way is Essex can be streamed on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch On Tubi

2 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' (2002 - Present)

Originally Aired On: ITV

Image via BBC

Is there anything more satisfying than watching a B-list celebrity eat insects? This show doesn't think so. Brutal in concept, I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here takes several famous faces and strips them of their luxury, placing them deep into the Australian jungle and forcing them to do awful trials to win food.

Clearly, the desire for the public to watch famous people squirm is unrelenting, with this series still just as popular as it was over 20 years ago. The series has been hosted by acclaimed presenting duo Ant and Dec ever since its inception (minus a short hiatus for Ant) and has seen some genuinely high-profile names appear, from Caitlyn Jenner to John Barrowman. Thanks to its legendary format and brilliantly cruel Bushtucker Trials, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here shows no signs of slowing down.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Release Date February 1, 2015 Cast Declan Donnelly , Anthony McPartlin Main Genre Reality Seasons 23

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (UK) is currently not available for streaming or purchase in the U.S.

1 'Big Brother' (2000-2018, 2023-Present)

Originally Aired On: Channel 4

Image via ITV

Big Brother is the quintessential British reality show. A format famed the world over, the show features a variety of members of the public all placed inside a house with no contact with the outside world. As the public watches their every move, fronted by the all-knowing eye of Big Brother, the housemates must each week nominate someone to be evicted, with the final verdict decided by the public.

When Big Brother first aired in 2000, it was marketed as a social experiment. That social experiment was, seemingly, aimed at seeing what would happen to a group of people confined to each other for months. However, the social experiment ended up being on audiences, as the show proved just how volatile and bloodthirsty a preying public could be for an average person to make a fool of themselves. Birthing many an iconic person and phrase, from Nikki Grahame's "Who is she?" rant to the downfall of Nasty Nick Bateman, there is barely a single person in the UK who hasn't fallen headfirst into the indulgent trap that is viewing Big Brother. Also boasting a hugely successful Celebrity series, 2018 looked to mark the end of Big Brother UK following a major incident, but the hunger for more proved irresistible with ITV picking up the rights and bringing it back in 2023. Simply put, Big Brother UK was, once upon a time, a phenomenon.

Big Brother (UK) Release Date July 14, 2000 Cast Marcus Bentley , Davina McCall , Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace , Pete Bennett , Richard Newman , Imogen Thomas , Mikey Dalton Main Genre Reality Seasons 20 Creator(s) John de Mol

Big Brother UK is currently not available for streaming or purchase in the U.S.

KEEP READING: The Best Reality Shows on Netflix