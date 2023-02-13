Who doesn’t love some drama? The only thing better than reading about a scandal is being able to watch a dramatized version of one starring your favorite actors. As you might suspect, scandals are not hard to come by. But what about British scandals that have nothing to do with the Royal family? Sure, The Crown is fun, but what if we want a break from kings and queens? There are a number of unique dramatizations (often starring Benedict Cumberbatch or Matthew Macfadyen) without the Royal family that are just as entertaining. From a man cheating his way to monetary glory on a game show, to a whistleblower and a government mass exodus that altered history. Plus, affairs. So many extramarital affairs.

Let’s take a look at some movies and shows about British scandals that are not tied to the Royal family.

‘Mrs. Wilson’ (2018)

Can she trust her husband? The PBS Masterpiece limited series Mrs. Wilson is incredibly fascinating as it stars actress Ruth Wilson as her actual grandmother, Alison. The mystery-laced drama follows Alison, the recent widow of an ex-MI6 agent whose life is further complicated when a woman arrives at her house claiming to also be Mrs. Wilson. Suddenly, Alison is forced to dive deep into her late husband’s personal life and try to separate fact from fiction. Did he really love her, or was she merely a pawn in whatever game he was playing? The series, which stars Keeley Hawes, Ian Glein, and Fiona Shaw, was nominated for three BAFTAs, and was directed by Richard Laxton and written by Anna Symon. It was also based on Ruth Wilson’s grandmother’s journals.

‘A Very English Scandal’ (2018)

It’s a scandal, and a very English one at that. Hugh Grant stars in the limited series, A Very English Scandal, about a very high-profile affair that rocked Parliament in the 1970s. Based on the book of the same name by John Preston, the Emmy winning dramedy tells the lead up to and the aftermath of the relationship between Liberal Member of Parliament Jeremy Thorpe (Grant) and his secret, younger, gay ex-lover Norman Josiffe (Ben Whishaw). To make matters even more complicated, Thorpe may or may not have tried to have Norman murdered. Grant and Whishaw get lost in their roles, and you will, too.

‘Brexit’ (2019)

“I’m talking about altering the matrix of politics.” From Andor and Sherlock director Toby Haynes and written by playwright and screenwriter James Graham, the HBO original movie Brexit gives an origin story for the massive upheaval in British politics in 2015. Benedict Cumberbatch takes on a receding hairline to play political strategist Dominic Cummings, co-founder of the Vote Leave campaign that successfully led to the British exit of the European Union. The movie also explores the relationships and involvement of Nigel Farage (Paul Ryan), Boris Johnson (Richard Goulding), Arron Banks (Lee Boardman), and Michael Gove (Oliver Maltman), as well as the “rivalry and war of ideas” between Cummings and Craig Oliver (Rory Kinnear).

‘Official Secrets’ (2019)

Can you trust the truth? Keira Knightley stars in Official Secrets as Katharine Gun, a British linguist and translator who leaked information about a potential blackmail operation by both the United States and British government to part of the United Nations in an attempt to sway a vote in favor of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The crime drama, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, was directed by Gavin Hood and also stars Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, and Ralph Fiennes.

‘The Trial of Christine Keeler’ (2019 - 2020)

Another day, another sex scandal. Created by Amanda Coe, the six-episode drama The Trial of Christine Keeler unravels the complicated love life of Christine Keeler (Sophie Cookson), a young model in the 1960s whose past relationships with key political figures during the Cold War submerged her life into public chaos. Maybe that’s because the men she got involved with were Secretary of State for War John Profumo (Ben Miles) and Yevgeny Ivanov (Visar Vishka), a spying naval attaché for the Soviet Union. And did we mention it’s during the Cold War?

‘Quiz’ (2020)

Do you want to be a millionaire? Don’t lie to me! Based on James Graham’s play of the same name, Quiz is a three-episode crime dramedy about a bizarre scandal that plagued the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2001. Matthew Macfadyen stars as Charles Ingram, a British Army major who managed to secure the top prize on the incredibly popular quiz show, only to be accused of cheating his way to the top with his wife and former contestant, Diana (Sian Clifford). Are a number of strategically-placed coughs to blame? Most likely. Michael Sheen also stars as game show host Chris Tarrant.

‘The Courier’ (2020)

One minute, you are a businessman, and the next, a spy? Benedict Cumberbatch makes the list again in The Courier, another based on a true story scandal, this time as Greville Wynne, an average businessman who is recruited by both the MI6 and the CIA (Angus Wright and Rachel Brosnahan) to speak secretly with Russian contact Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to end the contentious Cuban Missile Crisis. Cumberbatch shines as the underdog of the story, with his cheerful and naive demeanor doing his best to navigate what is right for himself, his family, and his country.

‘Stonehouse’ (2023)

Making his return to the realm of cringe is Quiz and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen in Stonehouse. The Emmy winner plays the titular role of John Stonehouse, a Labour Party politician who, in 1974, was very much crumbling under pressure. The more that the Postmaster General began receiving responsibilities, the quicker he was falling into debt and getting lost in extramarital affairs. And don’t forget that he was blackmailed by the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, and allegedly was their spy. This leaves Stonehouse with only one plausible solution: to fake his own death. And he did! Well, very poorly, that is. Macfadyen is actually able to show off his stellar comedy chops (as well as that aggressive laugh) as he does his best to escape the situation unscathed.