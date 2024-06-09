British television has always been one of the country's biggest exports, with millions worldwide tuning in to watch their favorite Brits fall in love, fight evil, and, quite often, flounder in typically comedic fashion. From the likes of Monty Python to Fleabag, some series have been celebrated endlessly by both critics and the public. However, because of the immense hype that surrounds some shows, others have faded into the background.

Every year, many series transcend their release date and enter the realm of legend, whereas others are simply loved in their moment. Well, that love needs to be spread equally, as many of said shows have taught us, with some of the best projects in recent memory deserving of greater plaudits. With that in mind, here is a look at the 10 most underrated British shows of the 21st century, ranked.

10 'Fresh Meat' (2011–2016)

Сreated By Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong

Image via Channel 4

The British university experience is like no other, and, for that reason, has been difficult to replicate on screen. Many shows have tried it, and many have failed, with Fresh Meat arguably coming the closest. The series follows an eclectic group of housemates as they arrive for the first time at university. From a room-dwelling Scotsman to a desperate-to-be-liked posh boy, these six have almost nothing in common - that is except the journey they are about to embark on.

A brilliant examination of British university culture, particularly in the early 2010s, Fresh Meat has one eye on a relatable portrayal of immature experiences and another on exaggerated character comedy. The series features a magnificent set of lead performances from the likes of Jack Whitehall and Joe Thomas, but it is two of the women, Charlotte Ritchie and Zawe Ashton, who made the biggest impression, going on to have stellar subsequent careers. Earning three BAFTA nominations across its four seasons, Fresh Meat is certainly underrated.

Fresh Meat Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available

9 'People Just Do Nothing' (2014–2018)

Created By Allan Mustafa, Asim Chaudhry, Steve Stamp, and Hugo Chegwin

Image via BBC

The mockumentary sub-genre has been a huge success on British soil, thanks in no small part to The Office, but it has certainly been a tricky style to perfect. One show that has excelled with the medium is People Just Do Nothing, a comedic representation of West London and pirate radio culture. The series follows MC Grindah (Allan Mustafa) and the rest of his crew as they attempt to evade the law and bring their music to the masses... or rather their local area of Brentford.

Each of the central characters shines in People Just Do Nothing, with the series allowing their comedic flaws to be neatly balanced by real-world struggles that make them each endearing. The series starts by making the audience laugh at the ensemble and ends by making them laugh with the ensemble - a feat attempted by many but rarely achieved. Across four years on the airwaves, the show's highlight came in 2017 when it won the BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy.

People Just Do Nothing Release Date May 13, 2014 Cast Allan Mustafa , Hugo Chegwin , Asim Chaudhry , Steve Stamp , Daniel Sylvester Woolford , Lily Brazier , Ruth Bratt , Olivia Jasmine Edwards Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5 Creator(s) Asim Chaudhry , Hugo Chegwin , Allan Mustafa

Rent on Amazon

8 'Utopia' (2013-2014)

Created By Dennis Kelly

Image via Amazon Studios

A series canceled well before its time, especially considering the producers had originally planned for three seasons, Utopia is the very definition of underrated. The series follows an unlikely group of people who all meet online, with their only common ground coming from a mysterious graphic novel. No ordinary copy, this graphic novel is a manuscript that has seemingly predicted many global disasters. The only problem is a dark force wants it back and will stop at nothing to track it down.

A brooding blend of mystery and sci-fi, Utopia is both entertaining and infectious. Everything from the chilling atmosphere to the ethereal score and the enthralling central performances makes Utopia a force to be reckoned with, with many still shocked about its cancelation a decade later. A series that has gained an even deeper perspective in the shadow of the COVID pandemic, Utopia is deserving of much more than its singular BAFTA nomination, with its initial critical reception proving just how underrated it is.

Watch on Prime

7 'The Fall' (2013–2016)

Created By Allan Cubitt

Image via BBC

A crime thriller true to that title, The Fall ticks all of its genre's boxes. The series follows Gillian Anderson's DSU Stella Gibson, a high-profile killer-catcher who has been brought in to hunt down a murderer who is terrorizing the streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland. That murderer is the unsuspected Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), a man who is attacking young women and leaving seemingly no trace.

With all the criminal darkness of The Killing and the introspective complexities of its main duo of Killing Eve, The Fall is a deliciously tempting addition to the many British crime series of the past 25 years. Beyond its gripping mystery and impressive action set pieces, The Fall thrives thanks to a pair of central performances that showcase two acclaimed actors at their very best. Dornan is skin-crawlingly creepy as the killer Paul, whilst Anderson is deeply flawed yet adoringly relatable as Stella, a role she has admitted is one of her favorites she has ever played. Simply unforgettable, The Fall is well worth much higher praise.

The Fall Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date May 13, 2013 Creator Allan Cubitt Cast Gillian Anderson , Jamie Dornan

6 'Toast of London' (2012–2020)

Created By Arthur Matthews and Matt Berry

Image via BBC

Although he had been somewhat acclaimed prior to this series thanks to many great performances, Toast of London was the show that cemented Matt Berry as a comedic erudite. The show follows Berry as veteran actor Steven Toast, a man for whom the heyday of neverending work is long gone. Now later in his career and struggling to evolve, it seems as if a lack of professional opportunities is the least of his worries.

The genius of Toast of London comes thanks to its central character, with Berry's enigmatic way of dealing with life's most frustrating moments likely to inspire any viewer. As the surrogate for the audience, his reactions to the chaos that unfolds around him is nothing short of comedy gold, with many of the quirky side-characters, highlighted by Clem Fandango (Shazad Latif), perfect amalgamations of life's boiling points. Despite only receiving one BAFTA in its time on air, Toast of London will leave a legacy that long solidifies its genius.

Toast of London Release Date August 20, 2012 Cast Matt Berry , Robert Bathurst , Doon Mackichan , Shazad Latif , Tim Downie , Harry Peacock , Tracy-Ann Oberman , Adrian Lukis Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Watch on YouTube TV

5 'The League of Gentlemen' (1999–2017)

Created By Jeremy Dyson, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith

Image via BBC

Sometimes the darkest of comedies can be the funniest. A mainstay on British television throughout most of the current century, The League of Gentlemen follows the lives of a selection of eccentric characters in the fictional northern town of Royston Vasey. From the pig-nosed Edward and Tulip "Tubbs" Tattsyrup to the hygiene-obsessed Denton family, it feels as if anyone might turn up.

It is worth noting that there are aspects of The League of Gentlemen that have certainly aged poorly, causing Netflix to even pull the show back in 2020, but that takes nothing away from its influence on modern British comedy. Having also been produced into a stage show and a movie, the ability of these quirky characters to translate across all manner of mediums is a testament to their genius. Each of Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith have gone on to produce some of Britain's best-loved work, with Gatiss even co-penning the highly-acclaimed Sherlock and each of them appearing on Doctor Who. However, The League of Gentlemen still stands as their magnum opus, with the series already having gone down in the annals of British television history.

The League of Gentlemen Release Date June 19, 2000 Cast Mark Gatiss , Steve Pemberton , ReeceShearsmith , Jeremy Dyson , Paul Hays-Marshall , Isabelle Estelle Corbusier , Sian Gibson , Rosy De Wolf Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4 Network BBC Two

Watch via Amazon

4 'This Country' (2017–2020)

Created By Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper

Image via BBC

There's a reason it is advised to write what you know, with siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper crafting one of the most underrated shows in British history by doing just that. The mockumentary follows the lives of Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe, two cousins who live in the gorgeous British countryside in The Cotswolds. The pair is followed by a camera crew as they get into all sorts of trouble, refusing to grow up in a local community that time forgot.

Simply some of the finest character comedies this century, there is not a single creation in This Country that doesn't feel complete. From the bumbling Reverend Francis (Paul Chahidi) to Kerry's awful father, Martin (Paul Cooper), each gets their moment in the spotlight. However, it is Ashley McGuire's frightening Mandy who steals the show, with her every scene bursting with sidesplitting one-liners and genius physical comedy. Highlighted by Season 2, Episode 2 "Threatening Letters", This Country more than deserves its three BAFTAs.

This Country (2017) Release Date February 12, 2017 Cast Daisy May Cooper , Charlie Cooper , Paul Chahidi , Trevor Cooper , Michael Sleggs , Paul Cooper , Ashley McGuire , David Hargreaves Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Buy on Amazon

3 'Broadchurch' (2013–2017)

Created By Chris Chibnall

Image via ITV

Long before he was helming the first-ever era of Doctor Who with a female protagonist, Chris Chibnall was earning himself quite the pedigree with this crime drama. Broadchurch directly follows the death of Danny Latimer (Oskar McNamara), a young boy living in a sunny seaside town that seldom experiences tragedy. After his body is found on the beach, the locals and his family are shaken, with it up to David Tennant's D.I. Alec Hardy and Olivia Colman's D.S. Ellie Miller to solve the case.

With more twists and turns than a coiled spring, Broadchurch has all the components of a classic crime drama. However, unlike its contemporaries, the show is much more focused on how an event like this can affect the people closest to it, making for a refreshing watch. Featuring a who's who of modern British talent, from the aforementioned Tennant and Colman to a villainous Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jonathan Bailey, Broadchurch is a masterpiece in storytelling that keeps viewers constantly on their toes, made all the more satisfactory thanks to a truly shocking twist.

Broadchurch Release Date March 4, 2013 Cast David Tennant , Olivia Colman , Jodie Whittaker , Carolyn Pickles , Andrew Buchan Main Genre Drama Rating Seasons 3 Website Expand

Watch on PBS

2 'Flowers' (2016–2018)

Created By Sophia Di Martino

Image via Channel 4

Adored by both the public and critics, Flowers is a dark comedy like no other. The series follows the titular Flowers family, a clan who teeter on the brink of collapse with parents Maurice (Julian Barratt) and Deborah (Olivia Colman) having done everything but divorce. Along with their other relatives, the family self-inflicts all manner of physical and mental pain, not helped by the constant interference of their strange neighbors.

No subject is out of bounds for Flowers, yet no subject is ever taken lightly either. Each episode swirls with clever comedy and refreshing storylines, with much of the plot balanced neatly between the absurd and the heartbreaking. Creator Will Sharpe, also known for his work on The White Lotus, clearly has an eye for depicting life's most difficult challenges, with almost all the characters in Flowers struggling in some form or another; but that's where the genius lies, with the show managing to perfectly summarize the profound yet incomprehensible state of our modern minds. Flowers is a comedy by name and an emotionally captivating experience by nature.

Flowers (2016) Release Date May 5, 2016 Cast Sophia Di Martino , Olivia Colman , Julian Barratt , Daniel Rigby , Will Sharpe , Leila Hoffman , Colin Hurley , Georgina Campbell Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Will Sharpe

Watch on Prime

1 'Bodyguard' (2018)

Created By: Jed Mercurio

Image via Netflix

Simply, breathless. From the masterful mind of Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard follows Richard Madden's David Budd, the man hired to protect the British Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), who has recently found herself the target of terrorist threats. At first despising her because of her politics, an unlikely and unprofessional bond soon grows between the pair, with their romantic entanglement sure to threaten their safety.

In just six episodes of non-stop tension, Mercurio and the rest of the team craft perhaps the greatest crime thriller to ever air on the BBC. Not just an action-packed rollercoaster ride, Bodyguard also deals with some thoughtful theming, such as that of political ambiguity and mental health, with many praising Madden's performance as a man suffering from PTSD. Beyond being a BAFTA winner, Bodyguard also impressed in the US, picking up two Primetime Emmy nominations for Oustanding Drama and Outstanding Writing and a Golden Globe for good measure. A jaw-dropping spectacle from start to finish, Bodyguard is a shining example of the power of modern big-budget television.

Bodyguard Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 24, 2018 Cast Richard Madden , Sophie Rundle , Vincent Franklin , Gina McKee Main Genre Thriller Seasons 2

NEXT: 10 Best British TV Comedies of the 21st Century, Ranked