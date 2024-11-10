Netflix is perhaps the biggest of the streamers, becoming not just the home to the very best of US media but also international projects. One such country the streaming giant has a wonderful relationship with is the UK, with many people's favorite Brit hits acquired by the streamer. Whether you're a fan of action, romance, or comedy from across the pond, Netflix has you covered, including the very best of the thriller genre. So, without further ado, here's a look at the best British thrillers on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'Criminal: UK' (2019 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Criminal: UK Release Date September 20, 2019 Cast Kit Harington , Katherine Kelly , Lee Ingleby , Rochenda Sandall Seasons 2

This thriller anthology series, one of many across the world, follows several puzzling cases as desperate detectives try to uncover the truth inside a Metropolitan Police interrogation room. Nominated for two BAFTAs, Criminal: UK is one of the better installments in this global franchise, featuring a set of stellar lead performances and never disappointing with its array of plot threads. Brilliantly claustrophobic thanks to its enclosed setting, Criminal: UK masterfully sets a tense atmosphere that never relents, dragging the viewer along for a thrilling, mysterious ride.

'Bodies' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Bodies Release Date October 19, 2023 Creator Paul Tomalin Cast Jacob Fortune-Lloyd , shira haas , Kyle Soller , Synnove Karlsen Seasons 1

One of the biggest budget British thrillers on Netflix, Bodies, based on the 2014 DC Vertigo graphic novel of the same name, follows the same crime committed in four different time periods, as a body is found naked and abandoned in 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. With four different detectives on the case, what happens when the time periods start to converge on one another? An intelligent, unique thriller with plenty of style, Bodies features one of the more eye-catching casts in this particular sub-genre. Featuring the likes of Stephen Graham, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, and more, Bodies takes the viewer on a mind-bending but ultimately grounded trip through a mystery full of secrets.

'Inside Man' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat teams up with former Doctor David Tennant to bring this fast-paced thriller to life. The story follows Tennant's priest, Harry, who, after trying to protect a vulnerable member of his community, ends up accidentally convincing an inquisitive woman that his son is an abhorrent criminal. Threatened with the end of his family, Harry makes the rushed decision to try and stop her, whatever it takes. Halfway across the world, Stanley Tucci's Sherlock-esque criminal, Jefferson, is sniffing out the mystery. Many cogs turn in typically Moffat style in this wild and wonderful thriller, with Tennant and Tucci effortless in their delivery. A series that is packed full of unexpected twists and turns, Inside Man will draw you in and keep you hooked.

'Who Is Erin Carter?' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Who Is Erin Carter? Release Date August 24, 2023 Cast Evin Ahmad , Sean Teale , Charlotte Vega , Indica Watson Seasons 1

Who Is Erin Carter? is very much the question at the center of this immersive series, with the titular woman in question a British teacher (Evin Ahmad) living in Spain. However, when she and her family become victims of an armed robbery at a grocery store, Erin's uncanny ability to use skillful martial arts to deal with the assailants brings her very identity into question. What starts as a seemingly impossible situation soon unravels into an indulgent drama that smartly convinces even the most skeptical of audience members. Who Is Erin Carter? is unapologetic in its delivery of a wild story, with this brilliantly bold thriller best taken with a pinch of salt.

'Behind Her Eyes' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Behind Her Eyes Release Date February 17, 2021 Cast Tom Bateman , Robert Aramayo Simona Brown , Eve Hewson Seasons 1

Based on Sarah Pinborough's 2017 novel of the same name, Steve Lightfoot's adaptation of Behind Her Eyes follows divorced mum Louise (Simona Brown), who falls head over heels for her new boss, David (Tom Bateman). However, after meeting her boss's wife, there seems to be much more to him than meets the eye. Packed full of thrills and spills, Behind Her Eyes is utterly bingeable. Featuring just six episodes, the show still does well to make time for moments of breath among the mystery, with this slow-burn story wholly immersive. A puzzle both challenging and creative, Behind Her Eyes is one of the more pensive British thrillers on Netflix.

'Fool Me Once' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Fool Me Once Release Date January 1, 2024 Cast Michelle Keegan , Adeel Akhtar Richard Armitage , Joanna Lumley Seasons 1

Perhaps the most famous of the Harlan Coben novel adaptations, Fool Me Once follows Michelle Keegan's widow Maya, who, after seeing the face of her late husband in a nanny cam, spirals out of control and ventures on a desperate journey to uncover the truth. In early 2024, Fool Me Once was one of Netflix's most popular shows. Thanks to a set of eight episodes, each more shocking than the last, the series packs enough punches to keep you hooked. Though not without its flaws, this series is the perfect watch for those looking for some devilish drama and indulgent mystery.

'Stay Close' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Stay Close Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Debut Date December 21, 2021

Richard Armitage flexes his Brit thriller muscles yet again alongside the likes of James Nesbitt and Cush Jumbo in Stay Close. The series follows the seemingly normal lives of three average individuals — Megan (Jumbo), Ray (Armitage), and Michael (Nesbitt) — as their darkest secrets slowly spill to the surface, causing uncontrollable chaos. By every metric, Stay Close is a thriller that ticks all the boxes — it includes shocking reveals, deceptive lies, and a trio of central performances, each buckling under the weight of their past. Another series based on a novel by Coben, Stay Close remains one of the better adaptations of his work.

'Red Rose' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Red Rose Release Date February 15, 2023 Cast Amelia Clarkson , Natalie Blair , Ali Khan , Ashna Rabheru Seasons 1

A series with the coveted 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Red Rose follows a group of teenagers with the world at their feet as their final days of school open a summer of endless possibilities. However, when one of them downloads the seemingly harmless titular Red Rose app, their lives become quickly consumed as its sinister intentions are unleashed. A wonderful blend of horror, humor, and drama, Red Rose is a naturally funny and intelligently crafted story boasting a host of brilliant ensemble performances. Not afraid to indulge itself but always on the cusp of seriousness, this is one you won't want to miss.

