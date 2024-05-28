Since the dawn of television as a source of entertainment, the United Kingdom has been a force to be reckoned with. Some of the greatest TV shows ever made hail from Britain, portraying their cultural identity and their legendary, unique ways of telling stories. Particularly over the course of the last decade, however, British TV has been soaring high.

From acclaimed Netflix originals like Baby Reindeer to modern BBC icons like Normal People, the U.K. has produced some of the best and most impactful television shows of the last ten years. No matter what their stories are about or which networks produced them, these are shows that are sure to go down in history as some of the best of the 21st century.

10 'Heartstopper' (2022 -)

Created by Alice Oseman

Based on creator Alice Oseman's own webcomic and graphic novel, Heartstopper is a coming-of-age romance with such a big heart that it almost doesn't fit on the small screen. It's about two teens, Charlie and Nick, who discover that their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate the tumultuous waters of school and young love.

LGBTQ+ television has been on a huge rise in British TV, with series like Heartstopper as delightful proof. Though there's no doubt that it's primarily aimed at teenagers, adults will surely be able to pick up on dozens of elements, from the beautiful performances to the charming tone. Full of memorable episodes and endearing characters, this is a show that's happy to constantly subvert the tropes and clichés of queer fiction.

9 'I May Destroy You' (2020)

Created by Michaela Coel

The black dramedy I May Destroy You came out at the perfect time. In the middle of the pandemic lockdown, this cathartic and semi-autobiographical tragicomedy dealt with complex themes at a time of great anxiety. The story is about Arabella, a young writer seeking to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted. The series thus explores how consent works in contemporary society and how, in this new landscape of romance, the distinction is made between liberation and exploitation.

Michaela Coel is tremendously good in the lead role, which rightfully earned her an Emmy nomination. The show's distinct sense of dark humor and exploration of London urban life are both deeply enjoyable, but at its core, I May Destroy You feels almost therapeutic. As Coel unravels the nuances and layers of her trauma, so too are viewers invited to think about their own past and heal whatever needs healing.

8 'The End of the F***ing World' (2017–2019)

Created by Jonathan Entwistle

Hilariously idiosyncratic title aside, the Netflix-original teen comedy The End of the F***ing World is a terrific show in its own right. It's the story of James, a 17-year-old boy who's pretty sure he's a psychopath. He connects with Alyssa, the cool and brooding new girl at his school, whom he would like to make his first murder victim. The pair then embark on a road trip in search of her real father.

Misanthropic, nihilistic, and romantic all at once, The End of the F***ing World is, if anything, one of the most unique teen romances the silver screen has seen in a decade. Its exploration of love and trauma, on top of being full of complicated moral layers and other thought-provoking themes, is nothing short of fascinating. While more sensitive viewers may not appreciate its pitch-black tone, those willing to stick with it should find that it's fully worth it.

7 'The Night Manager' (2016 -)

Created by David Farr

This incredible limited series based on a novel by master of thrillers John le Carré is a captivating watch from the start of the very first episode. The Night Manager is a spy thriller about the night manager of a Cairo hotel who's recruited to infiltrate an arms dealer's inner circle. With a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Elizabeth Debicki, it's no wonder why this is considered one of the best miniseries of the last 10 years.

It's not only the stacked and incredibly committed cast that makes The Night Manager work as well as it does, though. The series is as brilliantly written as a top-tier Le Carré novel, with a charming and sexy tone that's simply not often seen on television. Those that enjoy the spy thriller genre really ought to check out this incredible one, and with two new seasons having been confirmed in April of 2024, it's as good a time as any to jump into The Night Manager.

6 'Baby Reindeer' (2024)

Created by Richard Gadd

At any one point in time—particularly in recent years—there is always one show that pop culture seems to be obsessed with—one show that television fans simply can't stop recommending. At the time of writing, that show is Baby Reindeer. Based on disturbing true events that occurred to creator, writer, and star Richard Gadd, the series is about a writer and comedian whose twisted relationship with his stalker starts having a far greater effect on his life than he could have anticipated, bringing deep-buried trauma to the surface.

With terrific writing, stunning performances (Gadd's own highly intimate and vulnerable work being a standout), and a bunch of memorable quotes, Baby Reindeer doesn't take too long to prove that it's one of the best, most darkly humorous character dramas that TV has seen in some time. Its exploration of themes of trauma and abuse and how they function as a cycle that at times feels impossible to break is as complex as it is ultimately inspiring.

5 'It's a Sin' (2021)

Created by Russell T. Davies

Created by one of British television's most openly gay men, Russell T. Davies's It's a Sin is one of the most loving yet gut-wrenching pieces of queer television in years. It's a coming-of-age dramedy about the lives of a group of teenage friends living in 1980s London, which are irreparably changed after the outbreak of the AIDS crisis. It's a devastating show that, aside from exploring an ensemble of memorable characters, exposes how atrociously the British government reacted to the crisis, effectively treating those infected like criminals.

As painful of a watch as it is, however, It's a Sin is every bit as important. Its cast is outstanding, from an incredible breakout performance by Olly Alexander to a pair of standout guest performances by Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris. Peter Hoar's direction of each of the five episodes is outstanding, imbuing the show with an enjoyable atmosphere and a punchy visual style. More than anything else, though, the writing is top-notch, perfectly balancing sociopolitical messaging and superb character and theme development.

4 'Fleabag' (2016–2019)

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The show that made creator-lead actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge a star and a highly sought-after screenwriter, Fleabag, is far and away one of the best comedy TV shows of the 21st century. Adapted from Waller-Bridge's award-winning play, this award-winning raunchy comedy is about a young woman in London trying to find her way through life, all while coming to terms with a recent tragedy.

Waller-Bridge is brilliant in the lead role, and her writing is often nothing short of genius. Full of charisma, inventive jokes and gags, delightful fourth-wall breaking, and profoundly effective and poignant drama, Fleabag is both universally relatable and particularly cathartic for those navigating the troubled waters of the aftermath of trauma.

3 'Normal People' (2020)

Written by Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, Mark O'Rowe

Based on co-writer Sally Rooney's own heartbreaking novel of the same title, Normal People isn't for those who don't enjoy crying at TV shows because there's pretty much no humanly conceivable way in which viewers could get through the whole thing without shedding a tear or two. It's the story of Marianne and Connell, two young people from different backgrounds but from the same small Irish town, as they keep weaving in and out of each other's romantic lives.

With its profound psychological drama, painfully raw and genuine outlook on young romance, and fascinating characters played masterfully by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, this Irish-British-American production is one of the best romantic TV shows of the 2020s thus far. A perfect fit even for those who don't like romance series, it's a vivid character study with twelve equally brilliant episodes.

2 'Ted Lasso' (2020–2023)

Developed by Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more so than any other kind of content, people were craving feel-good stuff that they could binge-watch at home. Ted Lasso came to fill that void. Even if its latter two seasons never managed to live up to the perfection of the first, the show never stopped being a delightful crowd-pleaser with memorable characters and character arcs and surprising psychological complexity. It's about Ted, an American football coach who's brought to the U.K. to coach a professional soccer team, a sport he knows next to nothing about.

More than anything, Ted Lasso is a hilarious and heartwarming celebration of kindness, empathy, and unity. Though it always had highly effective drama, often relying on handling the topic of mental health with sensitivity and care, the show always shined the brightest when it was having fun with its characters and the tender dynamics between them. As big of a hole as the series' absence is sure to leave in its fans' hearts now that it's over, it's the kind of show that's a delight to re-watch over and over again.

1 'The Crown' (2016–2023)

Created by Peter Morgan

Is there a more quintessentially British kind of story than a royal drama? When it comes to how the genre is depicted on television, Netflix's The Crown is about as good as it gets. Employing elite production qualities and a vast ensemble playing the same character over the years, the series follows both the political and personal conflicts taking place within the Royal Family in the latter half of the 20th century.

This is one of the most expensive TV shows ever made, and it shows. Throughout its six magnificent seasons, The Crown saw its visuals and über-acclaimed cast evolve along with the passage of the decades that the story chronicles. As grand, elegant, and epic of a docudrama as it is, though, the show also consistently managed to keep its scope intimate and its conflicts character-driven. It's television worthy of royalty, both for those who are interested in the Royal Family and for those who couldn't care less.

