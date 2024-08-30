Britain has been part of a lot of wars throughout history, most of which were in the name of expanding the kingdom to all regions of the world, which is not exactly a noble crusade by today's standards. Still, this wasn't always the case, and in the instances of the World Wars, the UK entered more as a response to rising tensions in Europe or direct declarations of war from other countries.

Regardless of the purposes of the story behind and the nature of these wars, there are lots of stories to tell when it comes to Britain's involvement in them. There are many centuries to explore and many heroic tales to tell, with cinema becoming a perfect medium to do it. The best British war films are often seen as some of the greatest of all time, not just in the war genre but in all of movie history, period. From seminal, game-changing classics like Lawrence of Arabia to newer hits like Dunkirk, these movies are crucial entries into the war genre.

10 'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

The Imitation Game follows Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, an English mathematician and scientist known as the grandfather of modern computing technology. During World War II, the Germans sent encrypted messages to each other. Though intercepted, allied forces could not decrypt these messages unless they knew the cipher. Thus, Turing was commissioned by Parliament to help decrypt the messages, which he did by creating a large machine that proved instrumental to the war effort.

However, this biopic doesn't focus only on the war effort but also on Turing's life as a homosexual man at a time when homosexuality was a criminal offense. So, even though he should have been seen as a national hero, Turing found himself ostracized from society, ending his life as a martyr. The Imitation Game is more of a drama rather than an action flick, but it is every bit as motivational and eye-opening as other war movies out there.

9 '1917' (2019)

Conflict: World War I (1914-1918)

1917 takes audiences to the Western Front of World War I, where two field runners are given orders from a high-ranking officer to deliver a message to another company somewhere else on the front. The orders are imperative, advising the company to halt their attack because the Germans are going to lure them into a trap. The film is uniquely presented in a one-shot format, with several cleverly disguised edits to make it seem like it has zero jump cuts, allowing audiences to not miss a single second of the protagonist's journey.

This choice makes his mission feel much more time-sensitive, as each obstacle the runners encounter feels like yet another thing holding them back from delivering the crucial message. 1917 comes as a real nail-biter in the war movie genre, and though it isn't the most visceral or graphic movie out there, it succeeds in putting audiences into the shoes of the average soldier, who has been thrust into a conflict unlike anything the world had seen before.

8 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Most World War II movies tend to explore the Western Front or the Pacific Theatre, so it's refreshing that The Bridge on the River Kwai decides to explore the war's influence in Indochina. Based on the 1952 novel of the same name by Pierre Boulle, the plot centers on a group of British and American prisoners of war who are forced by the Japanese occupiers to construct a bridge over the eponymous river between Bangkok, Thailand, and Yangon in present-day Myanmar.

Taking a deep dive into the cruelties inflicted by the Japanese Empire upon prisoners of war, The Bridge on the River Kwai won seven out of its eight Oscar nominations. This acclaimed picture is among the best from legendary director David Lean with expert storytelling about a lesser-known part of the war and a lesser-known problem. The Bridge on the River Kwai perfectly embodies the camaraderie that existed between Allied nations, despite their differences, as they teamed up against a common evil for the good of the entire world.

7 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Dunkirk takes place during the early phases of World War II, after the French surrender to the Nazis, leaving hundreds of British soldiers stranded on the northern coast of the besieged nation. As backup prepares to evacuate them, they find themselves in a race against time, as the Third Reich is not far behind.

The expertly crafted soundtrack perfectly reflects the urgency and desperation, utilizing a ticking clock sound effect that really helps in showing the vise closing around the stranded troops. Though Dunkirk is a superb movie, it should really only be watched once, especially for those prone to anxiety, as it is so nerve-wracking that it can sometimes be difficult to stomach. Still, Dunkirk is a modern masterpiece of film, coming from renowned director Christopher Nolan, who effectively transports viewers back in time to Britain's darkest hours.

6 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

The King's Speech is another biopic, this time about King George VI, played by Colin Firth. In 1939, the Crown officially declared war on the rising Third Reich, and the newly appointed King George had to prepare to address the people announcing this decision. The only problem was that King George had a stutter, which was embarrassing to him. Knowing the nation needed his firm and reassuring words, he hired an Australian speech therapist, Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), to help him overcome his stammer and make his address.

This speech became one of the most famous ever broadcast over the radio, and the King delivered it without stuttering even once. The movie brings the King to light in a whole new way, portraying him as more than just a royal but as a human being like anyone else. Both Rush and Firth bring electrifying performances to their roles, turning King George and Logue into inspirational and sympathetic figures. Though they may not have actually fought in the war, they were key figures in rallying the nation behind one common cause.

5 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Conflict: Seven Years' War (1756-1763)

Barry Lyndon isn't the most popular film that the well-respected Stanley Kubrick made, but it is just as good as his other projects. The film is split into two parts, with the first following the titular character, played by Ryan O'Neal, as he fights in the Seven Years' War, one of the first global conflicts that raged across the world in the mid-18th Century. The second part is about Barry's struggle after the war, with personal traumas and vices severely affecting his relationships with his new wife and daughter.

Poignant and surprisingly deep, Barry Lyndon paints an honest picture of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the havoc it can wreak on an individual's mind. The disorder is not something new or fabricated but something present since the inception of war itself, even if it was not yet called by that name. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, four of which it won, and is still fondly remembered as one of the greatest and most visually striking war movies of the decade.

4 'The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp' (1943)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp is interesting in that it is a World War II movie that came out as the war was still going on. An unconventional biopic about a fictional character, it not only takes place during the Second World War but also the First and even flashes back to the Second Boer War of 1899. Coming out in 1943, the film boasted the use of Technicolor, which was extremely uncommon for its time.

There's a little bit of everything in this movie, from action to romance to comedy, as it is strangely satirical when it comes to depicting the British army's chain of command. At the time of release, it was not at all appreciated, especially since patriotism was widespread, not to mention necessary during wartime. Nowadays, however, The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp has aged like a fine wine, offering both criticism and a commendation towards the British armed forces that is much easier to enjoy now.

3 'Zulu' (1964)

Conflict: Anglo-Zulu War (1879)