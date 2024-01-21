The Big Picture Britney Haynes almost appeared on The Bachelor after a family member secretly applied for her, but she ended up on Big Brother instead.

Britney's reality TV journey would have been completely different if she had been cast on The Bachelor.

Britney's decision to compete on Big Brother ultimately led to her finding love and starting a family.

It has been over 10 years since Britney Haynes first competed inside the Big Brother house. Although she is now known as a Big Brother legend, Britney’s reality TV journey almost took a drastic turn. She was recently a guest on fellow Big Brother alum Dan Gheesling's podcast during which she recalled the time producers from The Bachelor gave her a call without her even applying to be on the show.

Although she is a fan favorite, Britney has never won a season of Big Brother. She first competed on the show during season 12 in 2010. Britney almost made it to the end of the game before being evicted and ultimately coming in fourth place. Then, two summers later, Britney returned to the house as one of four coaches. A few weeks into the game, these past players went from being coaches to playing their own individual games. Most recently, Britney competed in the brand-new spin-off show Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS

Britney Haynes Was Almost on 'The Bachelor' and It Wasn't Her Choice

Although fans cannot imagine the world of Big Brother without her, Britney almost had an entirely different reality TV journey. In a clip shared on Dan's Instagram from the interview, Britney shared a story she had never told before. Over 10 years ago, Britney attended a Big Brother casting call, hoping her dream of being on the show would soon come true. At the time, Britney was also in a relationship. Britney explained that her mom did not like the guy she was dating at the time. Because Britney stayed with him despite her mom's feelings, her mom took matters into her own hands.

Related Why Nicole Franzel Is the Best Female 'Big Brother' Player Competing on three seasons of Big Brother and winning Big Brother Reindeer Games, Franzel is the best player to ever compete.

Not long after attending a Big Brother casting call, Britney received a call from what she thought were the Big Brother producers due to the Los Angeles area code. Instead, it was the producers from The Bachelor. Britney was confused as to why they would be contacting her because she had never applied for the show as she was in a relationship. Through the message the producers left on her phone, Britney learned that it was her mom who had applied for her despite knowing Britney was already dating someone.

Britney never returned the call and was ultimately cast for Big Brother instead. She did, however, give her mom a call after listening to the message from the producers of The Bachelor. She sternly told her mom that she had no intention of going on The Bachelor because she had a boyfriend, to which her mom responded “not for long.” Britney was not shocked by the situation, nor did she take it as a sign to breakup with the guy she had been dating. She explained that it was very typical of her mom as she was a “very controlling type of parent.”

Britney's Life Could Have Been Different If 'The Bachelor' Was Her Reality TV Introduction

Image from CBS

Had she responded to that phone call all those years ago, Britney’s reality TV journey would have been much different. If Britney went through with the application process for The Bachelor and was ultimately chosen to be a part of the cast, she would have been on Jake Pavelka's season of the show. Similar to many Bachelor leads, Jake, a 31-year-old from Dallas, Texas, was first on The Bachelorette season 5. After being eliminated by Bachelorette Jillian Harris during week 6, Jake was later chosen to go on his journey of finding love, which Britney could have been a part of. Then, if she and Jake were not meant to be, Britney could have been The Bachelorette for season 6 instead of Ali Fedotowsky.

Instead of competing on two seasons of Big Brother, Britney would potentially have been on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette; however, more than likely, she would have never been allowed to live out her dream of competing inside the Big Brother house. She also would have more than likely never competed on The Amazing Race as well, if she went down this journey of being on The Bachelor. If Britney did in fact find love on The Bachelor, it would have been very unfortunate for her to miss out on the opportunity of being on Big Brother. She had been a huge fan of the show since the first season aired in 2000. She had always dreamed of being inside the house herself as the seasons made it look like so much fun. Britney had her eyes set on being on Big Brother and no other show; however, she never believed she would get cast for a season.

While Britney continued to date the guy her mom did not like, even while competing on Big Brother season 12, the two ultimately called it quits. Britney is now married with three daughters. There is no doubt Britney’s life would have been completely different if she was on The Bachelor instead of Big Brother. Her witty personality would definitely have been missed in the Big Brother community.

Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount +. Big Brother Reindeer Games, is also available for streaming on Paramount+. Watch On Paramount+