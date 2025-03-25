Following the successful theatrical run of Wicked, director Jon M. Chu has begun to turn his attention to a musical biopic project about none other than the iconic "Princess of Pop" Britney Spears. The planned feature, which was announced last year, will be based on the pop superstar's hit memoir The Woman in Me. Of course, fans have started to lay down some of their dream casts for the highly coveted role. A report also circulated online, suggesting that Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Millie Bobby Brown are battling for the role. The director then quickly debunked the casting rumor, revealing that they are still in the early stages of development.

While Chu admits the names mentioned “sounds exciting,” he also confirmed that they haven’t even discussed who will star in the musical biopic. The director responded to a report claiming that the three mentioned artists are battling for the role. He said: “None of this is true. Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.”

Britney Spears Will Have Plenty of Control Over Her Own Biopic

Universal Pictures has acquired the film rights to the singer’s best-selling memoir, with Spears herself attached to work on the project about her life. As a fan of the pop star since he was young, Chu also revealed to EW that Spears will be having a lot of control over the feature in order for him to “do her justice and tell her story right.” He told the outlet: "She's going to be very involved. I haven't really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved in this.”

Chu’s comments, of course, have delighted fans. To give Spears full authority to tell her story has never been more important, considering how she fought for years to free herself from an involuntary conservatorship that has stripped her of many legal rights.

The “… Baby One More Time” singer, hailed as one of the most renowned pop stars in the industry, released her blockbuster memoir in 2023. In the book, the singer chronicled the early years of her career up to the controversial 13-year conservatorship, which gave her father legal control over her life.

It will be exciting to witness who will play Spears in the planned musical biopic. But until then, you can stay tuned to Collider for future updates.