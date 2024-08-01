The Big Picture Britney Spears and Universal Pictures are teaming up for a musical biopic based on her hit memoir.

The legendary pop star herself, Britney Spears, confirmed the news in a tweet to her excited fans.

The film will be produced by Marc Platt, whom Spears said has made some of her favorite movies.

What's the next musical biopic in the works? It's Britney, b*tch. Britney Spears and Universal Pictures have announced a feature film adapting the life of the legendary pop star, as the production company has acquired the film rights to Spears' hit memoir, The Woman in Me. Britney Spears herself confirmed the news with the following X (Twitter) post:

Details on the upcoming biopic are slim, but we do know who will be directing and writing the adaptation of Britney Spears' life story, and they're both experts in developing music-themed feature films. The Britney Spears biopic will be produced by Marc Platt, whose past work includes several live-action Disney remakes, the Oscar-winning La La Land, and the upcoming Wicked adaptation. Speaking of Wicked, the upcoming Broadway adaptation's director, Jon M. Chu, is also attached to direct. Jon M. Chu's previous work also includes several of the Step Up films, Crazy Rich Asians, and In the Heights.

The Announcement of the Britney Spears Biopic Comes Just Months Before the Release of 'Wicked'

We don't currently have a release date nor a lead star for the Britney Spears biopic at this time. However, the announcement also comes at a fortuitous time, especially given the creative team that is involved. The long-awaited adaptation of the Wizard of Oz prequel Wicked is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year and is only the first chapter in a two-part story. There's even the chance we'll be getting a repeat of Barbenheimer with the film's release, as Wicked will be opening right alongside another anticipated film, Gladiator II.

A musical reimagining of the classic Wizard of Oz story, Wicked looks at the story of Oz from the perspective of the Wicked Witch (Cynthia Erivo), who originally went by the name of Elphaba. The story looks at the origins of Elphaba before she became the notorious villain, particularly as she learns to control her magic powers at a prestigious college. Here, she also meets recognizable characters from the original Wizard of Oz story, such as the "good" witch Glinda (Ariana Grande) and the "all-powerful" Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum).

Wicked will conjure itself into theaters on November 22, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for more news on the Britney Spears biopic.