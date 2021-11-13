Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship after 13 years under the control of her father Jamie Spears. Judge Brenda Penny, the same judge that dismissed Spears' father as her legal guardian, ruled that the conservatorship, opened in 2008 when Spears' mental health issues came to a head, was no longer needed.

Spears will once again have full control of her estate with California accountant John Zabel working with her in an orderly transfer of power. While Spears alone has free reign over her finances, Zabel will be there to help with transferring assets into her trust. Her personal conservator, Jody Montgomery, will keep a working relationship with Spears as well to ensure all of her affairs are in order post-conservatorship.

The focus now is on tying up any loose ends so Spears experience a free life without the abuse and watchful eye of her father looming overhead.

Though Spears did not attend the hearing, her attorney Mathew Rosengart was there to read from her previous testimony and speak on behalf of the pop star. "What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney," the attorney told reporters as the hearing concluded. He added "I’m so proud of her. I thank her for her courage and poise and power. She helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast."

Rosengart was hired by Spears when she was finally granted the right to an attorney and he helped lead the push to disentangle Spears from her father.

In the 13 years under her father's control, progress on the conservatorship was minimal until late 2021 when the #FreeBritney movement reached a boiling point. Spears had spent years after the conservatorship working shows and making money while controlling none of the profits or business decisions. Despite being one of the most lucrative pop stars on the planet, every cent she made from her long hours of work lined the pockets of her father and his team of conservators. Many noticed Spears showing signs of duress while under her father's control, showing a far more sinister motive behind the conservatorship than simply a father helping his daughter get her life together. Following a string of damning documentaries released in the past year that exposed the years of abuse Spears experienced, public salience for the movement and sympathy for the pop star's plight grew drastically.

What's next for Spears is now entirely of her own choosing.

Rosengart has suggested that they will continue to pursue legal action against her father for the various personal rights abuses, namely regarding the surveillance of Spears' bedroom with hidden devices and mismanagement of the pop star's finances. Whatever the case, it marks the beginning of the end of a messy legal saga with Spears' free life in limbo. Moreover, the case is a landmark victory for conservatorship cases everywhere that prompts a greater review of the system and the manipulation occurring throughout it.

Here's Spears' Instagram post thanking fans following the court victory:

