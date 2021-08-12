Update, 6:30 PM EST: In a statement obtained by NBC News, Jamie Spears' legal team confirmed that he will not be immediately stepping down from the conservatorship until several matters are handled. "When these matters are resolved, Mr. Spears will be in a position to step aside," his attorney's motion said. "But there are no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension."

There's been a new development in the ongoing legal campaign to free pop singer and artist Britney Spears from the conservatorship she was placed under back in 2008 — Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down as conservator of her estate. Jamie Spears's attorney officially filed his response to his daughter's formal petition for his suspension in Los Angeles Supreme Court today, citing the "public battle with his daughter" as the reason for the decision and adding that "there are no actual grounds for suspending or removing" him.

Spears has lived under a conservatorship for the last 13 years, which was initially put in place so that her assets could be managed by a court-appointed individual — in this instance, her father. However, the incredibly restrictive nature of the conservatorship was brought to light in the New York Times Framing Britney Spears documentary released on Hulu earlier this year, as well as Spears's own heartbreaking testimony during a court hearing in June, in which the artist emotionally detailed her father's mismanagement of her estate and stated she felt the conservatorship, which she has been attempting to end for years, was "abusive."

Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement in response to the news that Jamie Spears would be stepping down as conservator:

“I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome. Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team. We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

In their own filed response, Jamie Spears's attorney added that "Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

