Britney Spears is back, receiving three new Funko Pop figures based on her iconic music video outfits. Funko has immortalized the pop icon in the past, and these latest additions are great for those who enjoyed the pop star's work in the early 2000s or want a piece of nostalgia in their collection. The latest additions to Britney Spears's collection feature her looks in "Oops, I Did It Again," "Stronger," and "Lucky." Listed at $12 each, fans can collect Spears in her iconic red bodysuit, fierce black two-piece outfit, and luxurious pink robe. Unfortunately, the Funko Pop website doesn't feature a bundle option for these figures. This is the second time Funko has released a Spears figure based on "Oops I Did It Again" as an Album Pop Vinyl Figure, which featured the single cover, and an accompanying figure which was released in 2022.

Funko has released numerous figures under Spears' name. Previously, her stewardess outfit from the "Toxic" music video was immortalized as a Pop Vinyl. Meanwhile, her schoolgirl outfit in "Baby One More Time" was given a Pop! Plus treatment. These older figures are still available for purchase at the Funko Pop website. In addition, her "Slave 4U" outfit, featuring the snake on her neck, and her waitress outfit in "Drive Me Crazy" were also turned into collectible figures.

