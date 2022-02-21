If your default response to whether you want more Britney news is "gimme more," you might like to read on.

Following years of enhanced scrutiny over the terms of her controversial conservatorship, from which the global pop megastar was recently released in a landmark Los Angeles court ruling, Britney Spears is putting pen to paper on a tell-all memoir. The deal terms were not revealed, but Variety reports an "individual familiar with Spears" told the trade magazine that the deal is "record-breaking in nature". Page Six reports that the agreement is worth as much as $15 million.

Publishing house Simon & Schuster and Spears secured the deal, beating out a number of other suitors for the hot-ticket tome. "The book will provide Spears’ accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family," according to Variety. Only former occupants of the White House rival the figure, with the Obama's selling their books for a sum reportedly above $60 million in 2017, and President Bill Clinton landing a $15 million deal for "My Life" in 2001.

The "Hit Me Baby, One More Time" singer, who has scored five U.S. No. 1 hits since she shot to fame in the late nineties, teased a memoir on her Instagram in January, with a shot of an old-style typewriter next to a bouquet of pink roses. The news of her own book comes a month after the release of her younger sister Jamie Lynn's own scathing autobiography, "Things I Should Have Said". The 40-year-old singer did not respond well to the reveal of the book, writing the following in a since-deleted Instagram post:

"Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but your f—king lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

As noted further by Page Six, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart issued a cease-and-desist to Lynn soon after her book was published, asserting that Britney will no longer be bullied by her family. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” the letter read.

As for casting Britney in the inevitable biopic adaptation? Our money's on the queen of pop herself.

