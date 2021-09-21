If you haven't been following the story of Britney Spears and her 13-year conservatorship, which she states has been grossly mismanaged by her father to the point of being restrictive and "abusive," or have just been following it from a distance, Netflix has shared a short teaser for Britney vs. Spears. The documentary, which will get a full trailer on September 22nd, will cover the details of the conservatorship, how it has affected the pop star, and the way her father, Jamie Spears, has managed to keep it for so long.

Britney vs. Spears is directed by Erin Lee Carr (Mommy Dead and Dearest, I Love You, Now Die), and while it's unclear what exactly the documentary might unearth, the teaser does imply we're going to learn shocking new details about the conservatorship. The documentary is also rumored to feature many people in Spears' life, while the documentary has supposedly been in the works for over a year.

Framing Britney Spears was released earlier this year and focused mostly on her fanbase, which brought back to life the hashtag #FreeBritney, this time referring to her decision to terminate the conservatorship. Based on the Netflix teaser and the streamer’s history with documentaries, Britney vs. Spears will go for a more investigative journalism approach, with potentially explosive pieces of information such as the voicemail from Britney to her lawyer that the clip teases.

Britney vs. Spears will receive its full trailer on September 22, while the film will be released on September 28, the day before Spears' next court date on September 29. Watch the teaser for Britney vs. Spears below.

