Netflix has released the first full trailer for Britney vs Spears, the upcoming documentary that will delve deep into the tangled history surrounding pop singer Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship. The trailer was teased yesterday with a short teaser including audio of Spears inquiring about how to end the ongoing conservatorship that is currently overseen by her father, Jamie Spears. Netflix will release Britney vs Spears on September 28.

Spears has lived under a conservatorship for the last 13 years, which was initially put in place so that her assets could be managed by a court-appointed individual — in this instance, her father. However, the incredibly restrictive nature of the conservatorship was brought to light in the New York Times Framing Britney Spears documentary released on Hulu earlier this year, as well as Spears's own heartbreaking testimony during a court hearing in June, in which the artist emotionally detailed her father's mismanagement of her estate and stated she felt the conservatorship, which she has been attempting to end for years, was "abusive." Britney vs Spears seeks to delve deep into the intricacies of the conservatorship through a years-long investigation consisting of "exclusive interviews and new documents," which will hopefully shed more light on the issue rather than veering too close to the exploitative.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Britney Vs. Spears’ Documentary Coming Soon to Netflix

The documentary hails from director Erin Lee Carr (How To Fix A Drug Scandal, Dirty Money), who also produces alongside Sarah Gibson and Kate Barry. Executive producers are Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Julie Gaither, Jenny Eliscu, and Amy Herdy.

Netflix will release Britney vs Spears on September 28. Watch the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Britney vs Spears:

The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship. Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom. Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It shows Britney’s life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her. Director Erin Lee Carr (How To Fix a Drug Scandal, Dirty Money) and journalist Jenny Eliscu work to delve deep into the tangled history of the conservatorship that has been in place for over 13 years. The film weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney’s behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy. Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told.

KEEP READING: The Best Documentaries of 2020

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Director Steven Caple Jr. Reveals Film’s Logo The Transformers are going wild.

Read Next