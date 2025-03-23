Mr. Roosevelt follows a down-and-out comedian, Emily (Noël Wells), who has to leave L.A. to go back to Austin, Texas, where a family emergency means she has to stay with her ex-boyfriend, Eric (Nick Thune), and the too-good-to-be-true Celeste (Britt Lower). In screenwriting, there is a book called "Save the Cat," which is held up as one of the go-to examples of how to structure a screenplay, with some arguing the book has become overused and gives a rather basic structure for storytelling. Well, Mr. Roosevelt not only seems to embrace this simplicity but uses it to make this comedy an incredibly easy watch with a plot so basic you can pick it up immediately, even if you have come in halfway through. Because of this bland narrative, its characters are given far more freedom to express themselves in scenes that feel closer to SNL skits than film scenes, which could be because Noël Wells wrote and directed this film. The characters in this film are fascinating to observe, with Lower giving a stellar performance that shows some hints of what she would then bring to Severance.

‘Mr. Roosevelt’ Tells a Simple Story That Lets Its Characters Shine

Image via Paladin



Typically, films focus on the plot and move said plot forward in every scene, leading to a climax. Mr. Roosevelt does this but meanders its way through, using a structure so basic that, by the end of the film, you’ll wonder what really happened during the 90-minute runtime. Some may view this as a criticism, but this is what allows the film to feel fresh and easy and lets the characters that Noël Wells creates shine through. Emily is a hilariously sincere, childish comedian whose sincerity is contrasted with the brutal and uncaring world, as shown in the first scene when she is auditioning for bored casting directors, something that feels ripped straight from SNL audition clips that have surfaced over the years.

Furthermore, Jen's (Daniella Pineda) gothic waitress and Art's (Andre Hyland) simple and stoner lover-boy add some much-needed cynicism to contrast Eric and Celeste’s over-polished niceties. Without all of these characters, the film would feel incredibly dull. Instead, we get wonderful conflicts between different worldviews that ultimately allow Emily to decide for herself who and what she wants to be.

Britt Lower's Performance in 'Mr. Roosevelt' Shows Hints of Helena Eagan in 'Severance'