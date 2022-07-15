The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards feature a mix of old and new favorites. Hit HBO series Succession unsurprisingly earned 25 nominations (the most of any other show) and even broke the record for most acting nominations. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scored nods for its actors, and Ozark landed 13 nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series, directing, writing, and acting. Abbott Elementary is keeping the network sitcom alive with several nominations. The cult-hit Showtime series Yellowjackets stirred up some buzz with its 7 nominations, and Squid Game and Only Murders in the Building boasted 17 and 14 nominations, respectively. But the new mind-bending Apple TV+ series Severance is perhaps the boldest, most exciting new kid on the block.

The part drama, part psychological mystery created by Dan Erickson follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a recently widowed man who’s one of a few people who have voluntarily undergone the “severance” surgical procedure, which, as the title suggests, severs your mind into two parts. While at work at the enigmatic Lumon Industries, your “innie” knows nothing about the person are has no idea about the person you are outside of work, nicknamed “outie.” (Mark’s innie, for example, has no idea that his outie was a history professor or was ever married.) Despite being considered the main character, Mark isn’t the first person we meet. The opening scene is an aerial view of a red-headed woman in business attire sprawled out and unconscious on a conference table. She wakes up completely clueless as to where or who she is, and immediately begins to interrogate the powers at be.

The baffled woman in question, Helly Riggs, is masterfully played by Britt Lower, whose captivating performance embodies the frustration and curiosity that her new co-workers have learned to suppress. She’s been hired to replace Petey Kilmer (Yul Vazquez), a worker who abruptly left the firm (for reasons we eventually discover), and is taken under the wing of the newly-promoted Mark. In an environment where everyone is supposed to take everything at face value, Helly is the clear outlier. No one questions the bizarrely sterile workplace, or what it even was that they were trying to accomplish—that is, until Helly is hired.

Image via Apple TV+

Her office mates are more interested in the random incentives for their hard work (putting numbers into the correct box), which include office supplies and a waffle party, the latter of which the somewhat arrogant, but very low-key Dylan George (Zach Cherry) looks forward to the most. Lower seamlessly taps into Helly’s more brazen, disobedient nature, which often ruffles the feathers of Irving Bailiff (John Turturro), the office “rules guy.” In the wrong hands, Helly’s dogged determination to break from the expansive, yet claustrophobic Lumon Industries could grow redundant or uninspired. Lower’s performance, however, never ceases to be compelling, a feat that only a dialed-in artist like Lower could pull off.

For Helly, it isn’t a matter of if she will figure out what’s going on, but when. Perhaps it’s Lower’s gif-worthy power walk or sincere “can you believe this shit?” attitude that’s keeping people on their toes. (She literally says to one of her bosses, “But don’t you see how f*cked up this is?”) It’s important to note, though, that Helly does far more than call out the weirdness of the company. Her innie is constantly trying to outsmart the higher ups to escape, which in turn requires Lower to try on different personas. She might seem like she’s adjusting to life under the fluorescent lights, but she’s actually plotting her next move.

A tense back-and-forth she has with Mark in Episode 3, titled “In Perpetuity” is a perfect example of the range Lower brings to the unfiltered character. When Mark notices that Helly’s been away from her desk for quite some time, he decides to investigate. Helly had been in the bathroom for 45 minutes, which Mark nervously calls her out on. After entering, Mark sees that Helly was trying to outwit the detectors that would identify any sort of smuggled message to her outie by writing on her arms instead of paper. Mark does his best to assert his authority, but Helly isn’t buying it. “Mark, I don’t want to work here with you. So don’t burst into the bathroom with your pathetic boss voice on and try to convince me that I do.” Mark gives her a courtesy warning, but she isn’t phased. (“Or what?” ) In fact, Lower’s line delivery and body language are more reminiscent of a too-cool-for-you teenager talking back to her parents. When Mark threatens her with the “bad” soap, she scoffs, “There’s bad soap?”

Image via Apple TV+

The subsequent episode includes a particularly strong performance by Lower that demonstrates the suffocating effect that the severance procedure can have on its people. It starts with her facing Milchick (Tramell Tillman), her merciless enforcer who’s had her spend hours in the breakroom repeatedly apologizing for her attempted escapes. Despite the hours of torture, she doesn’t hesitate to later call Mark a hypocrite or tell him, “I could not, with a razor to my throat, be less interested in being your family.” She threatens the imposing Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) with self-harm if she doesn’t let her record a video for her outie (a daring request for someone so new to the team), saying “Cobel, do I look like I’m f*cking around right now?” With a few simple words and a chilling tone, Lower makes it clear that Helly is a force to be reckoned with.

Lower also manages to show Helly’s more relaxed side, something that neither the audience at home nor Helly herself was expecting to see. Milchick leads the crew in a “Music Dance Experience” in Helly’s honor, which is an equally sweet and terrifying moment in the season. Helly’s choice in music—defiant jazz—is a playful, on-the-nose nod to what type of person she is: rhythmic and rebellious. Lower’s meticulously crafted character’s uneasy journey culminates in the most rewarding and unexpected way. The final episode of Season 1 delivers an incredible pay-off for Lower’s volatile and anarchic performance, as it's revealed that her outie is actually one of the biggest proponents of the severance operation. Helly’s innie “wakes up” while her outie is attending a fancy gala for Lumon, and she pieces together that her outie identity is that of Helena Eagan, the daughter of the company’s beloved CEO. As her innie is trying to dismantle the system, her outie has been proudly speaking on its behalf.

Lower's performance as the bold and volatile Helly stands out among the largely subdued behavior of her co-workers. Severance, along with many of its stars, such as Scott, Christopher Walken, and Turturro, was rightfully nominated, which just makes Lower’s Emmy omission all the more devastating. Hopefully, voters will have another opportunity to correct this oversight after Season 2 of Severance premieres on Apple TV+, at a date yet to be announced.