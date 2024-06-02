The Big Picture Brittany Cartwright defends her son Cruz against online critics, emphasizing that the audience only sees brief moments of him on The Valley.

Cartwright calls out strangers for commenting on her parenting, stating she does everything she can for her son.

Reality stars like Cartwright and Jax Taylor love their son and take criticism about their parenting seriously, setting boundaries when it comes to their kids.

Brittany Cartwright is currently on The Valley with her estranged husband, Jax Taylor. On the show, we get to see their family life and the struggles that their marriage faced prior to their separation. What we're seeing this season is a bit of Taylor and Cartwright's son Cruz in action. In Season 1, Cruz was struggling with being verbal so Cartwright and Taylor put him in speech lessons, tackling it head-on. Clearly, someone had something to say about it because Cartwright has now posted about the situation.

Taking to Instagram stories (which vanish within 24 hours), Cartwright began posting about people making comments about her son. Apparently, they were trying to criticize her and Taylor (who are now focusing on co-parenting Cruz together) for how they were raising their child and Cartwright fired back that audiences only see brief moments of her son when he appears on The Valley. "You guys can reel in the drama of my life I don’t care but leave my innocents [sic] sons name out of it!!! Don’t act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer," she wrote.

Cartwright went on to explain how she does a lot for her son and that the audience has no right to talk about him. She wrote

“I do everything I possibly can for him so how dare some of you!? ENOUGH he is a perfect and innocent child and I will not have strangers acting like they know what’s going on in his life. Talk about me talk about his father I don’t care but enough is enough!!!!!!”

Reality Stars Have Boundaries When it Comes to Their Kids

This is far from the first time that someone on either Vanderpump Rules or The Valley has been criticized for their parenting styles. Lala Kent went through something similar with her daughter Ocean, who isn't even on the show or on Kent's social media. People online feel like they can comment on anything and everything that these Bravo stars do and that is seemingly lending itself to criticism about parenting.

Cartwright was right to call it out and, hopefully, that prevents people from saying things about Cruz in the future. If there is one thing you can confidently say about Cartwright and Taylor, it is that they love their son very much and are working to make him the happiest kid on the Bravo network. Including yelling at people on Instagram who dare speak ill about their parenting.

You can watch The Valley on Peacock.

