The Big Picture Britanny Cartwright faces a hefty tax lien on her former home post-separation from Jax Taylor - a burden worth $35,239.88.

Despite their separate finances, the tax trouble is solely on Cartwright, who remains financially responsible for the property.

Cartwright seeks to overcome this obstacle and will star in The Valley Season 2 while dealing with the unexpected tax expenses.

Things aren’t looking good for The Valley star Britanny Cartright. The reality TV star has been living in an Airbnb post her separation from her ex Jax Taylor. However, that didn’t prevent her from being hit with an exorbitant tax lien by the state of California on the former couple’s $1.9 million house. Although Cartwright no longer resides there, she is obligated to pay the taxes.

This news comes after fans celebrated her thriving post-separation from her estranged husband. The couple moved into the 3,765-square-foot home, which boasts five bedrooms, back in May 2019 — just shy of their breathtaking June wedding. Tax entanglements have led to the downfall of countless celebrities. Regardless, Britanny Cartwright is on a better path as she is no longer stress-hurling and will soon hopefully conquer this hurdle too!

Cartwright and Taylor split in February as she stated that the birth of her first child proved an eye opener to re-evaluate her marriage, saying, “So for me, it was just kind of like taking up for myself. Having a child really woke me up and lifted a veil a little bit of what I deserve and what I am going to put up with for the rest of my life.”

Ex-Husband Jax Taylor Will Not Be Contributing To These Surprise Expenses

After their separation, the former power couple, Cartwright specifically, has been very transparent about her finances. Even during their time together, they maintained separate bank accounts. Jax Taylor paid the mortgage, and she took care of all other expenses — which includes all expenses for their son Cruz’s school, her insurance, and even their car. Unfortunately for her, their agreement did not include property taxes!

On June 12, 2024, the California Franchise Tax Board filed a lien on their home for $35,239.88 with the amount of building interest until she paid it off. This is unfortunate as the elated star had previously shared a picture in front of their new house captioned:

“We are moving into our first home together this week, we are getting married in less than 2 months, and we start filming season 8!!'”

As of April, Brittany Cartwright resides in a rental property, awaiting the cameras to start rolling for The Valley Season 2. She also shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she continues to pay all the bills in their home despite having 'put down as much money' as Taylor to buy the property. Even though she has always been straightforward about her financial standings, her representatives have chosen to stay mum on the tax case.

The Valley (2024) A reality TV show that follows a group of friends in a luxurious Californian neighborhood, focusing on their glamorous lifestyles and intricate relationships. The series offers an inside look at their social lives, including parties, romantic entanglements, and personal conflicts. As the friends navigate their ambitions and loyalties, the show highlights the drama and challenges that come with living in an elite suburban setting. Release Date March 19, 2024 Cast Jax Taylor , Brittany Cartwright , Kristen Doute , Luke Broderick , Daniel Booko Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

