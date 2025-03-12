Brittany Cartwright is shedding light on her estranged husband Jax Taylor’s battle with cocaine addiction, sharing deeply personal insights on their joint podcast, When Reality Hits. She expressed how much she wanted him to recover, especially after the birth of their son, Cruz. She revealed that no one wants Jax to be better than she does, to be real. For years, countless efforts were made by her to help him improve and to create a happy family. “I was deeply and madly in love with him, there’s no one that can ever deny that.” Brittany made it clear that despite her efforts, Jax's struggle persisted. She recalled desperately working to ensure he got the help he needed, only to be met with disappointment time and time again.

Taylor Had To Check Himself Into A Rehab

Image via Casey Durkin/Bravo

While Jax recently claimed that seeing Cruz in the backseat of a car while he and Brittany were arguing was his wake-up call to enter rehab, Brittany challenged this narrative. She suggested that his decision to seek treatment was actually motivated by the potential risk of losing his job. She detailed an incident where Jax, after a night out, began yelling at her in the car as they drove to a doctor’s appointment for their son.

“Before a guy even texted my phone, he was already at my throat, already making me cry. I was in the car for at least 30 minutes at that point,” she recalled. “We almost pulled over so I could get out and call an Uber and put me and Cruz in an Uber. Like, it was bad.” Brittany described how, when a message from another man appeared on her phone, Jax's anger escalated. He allegedly attempted to grab her phone while Cruz sat in the backseat, leading to a volatile confrontation.

Brittany expressed her frustration over Jax's public portrayal of himself as a changed man, stating that his behavior has not significantly improved. “This is horrible, he has not changed," Brittany revealed. She said on the podcast that he is trying to present himself in public as a mental health advocate. She expressed that it was unfair, as she was being yelled at and facing struggles in her everyday life, emphasizing that something needed to be done.

Jax's Confession And His Journey Towards Sobriety

Earlier in the week, Jax spoke about his addiction on the Tuesday, March 4 episode of Alex Baskin’s Hot Mic podcast, where he admitted to struggling with cocaine since the age of 23. “I have substance issues—primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud,” he admitted. “I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23, and now I’m 45.” Jax explained that, while he has taken breaks from using in the past, there were times he indulged heavily. He also acknowledged that alcohol was intertwined with his cocaine use.

“People ask you, ‘Do you have an alcohol problem too?’ I don’t necessarily think I have an alcohol problem, but the two go hand in hand,” he said. While he does not necessarily believe he has one, he acknowledges that the two substances are closely linked. He stated that cocaine could not be used without also drinking, which led him to give up both. He expressed pride in being 83 days sober, the longest period in his life without either substance.

Jax acknowledged in an interview with US Weekly that being honest about his addiction was crucial to his healing process and that recovery remains a daily effort. “It’s been a day-by-day process, but I’m committed to my recovery and working towards a healthier future to be a better person and someone my son will be proud of one day,” he stated. Brittany, who announced their separation in February 2024 after nearly five years of marriage, later responded to Jax's public admission. She added that while she hopes Jax will fully overcome his addiction, she remains skeptical. “His behaviors are still alarming, and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum.”

As Brittany moves forward with her life, she continues prioritizing her well-being and that of her son. Jax, meanwhile, remains in recovery, navigating the challenges of sobriety and public scrutiny.