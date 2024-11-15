When it comes to Bravolebritie's personal lives, expect things to be messy. Such is the case of the divorce proceedings between Vanderpump Rules and The Valley stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. Jax Taylor may be the reality television villain who appeared on House of Villains, but it's Brittany Cartwright who made a villainous move in reality.

Brittany Cartwright continues to stand by her decision to end her marriage to her television co-star. During an episode of Bravo's Hot Mic, a podcast hosted by Alex Baskin, an executive producer of both Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Cartwright discussed the "hard decision" to file for divorce. Unfortunately, it's the time of the filing that is causing waves.

Brittany Cartwright Doubles Down On Her Decision

During their conversation, Cartwright said,“ Me actually going through and filing was kind of like a surprise because I wasn’t sure when I was going to do it, how I was going to do it if I was going to do it." The timing of the divorce filing occurred when Taylor entered a mental health facility. Again, Cartwright doubled down on the timing, saying that it was essential to do it prior to him returning from his stint in rehab as she worried that he might try to convince her to reconcile. She revealed, “I was just like … I have to do this now before I back out, before he gets out of the mental health facility and pulls me back in. I have to do it now while I’m feeling strong, while I’m so angry, I’ve just got to get it done.”

Jax Taylor entered a mental health facility in July, where he reportedly spent 30 days. At the time, a representative for the Vanderpump Rules stated, "Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment.” Taylor revealed through his social media that he was officially diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD. Despite his time in the mental health facility, Cartwright denied the fact that she believed her estranged husband made any progress.

She stated that his actions were very "eye-opening," continuing to say, “I don’t feel like he changed at all in those 30 days. And the reason– I mean, I’m sure it’ll be on the show, as well– you know, a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time that he was in rehab. So for me, I was just noticing this is just going to be constant. Like, if you’re in therapy seven hours a day and you’re still finding time to call me names and cuss me out and send me rage texts, then you’re obviously not ever going to change." Viewers will have to tune in to the next season of The Valley to see the aftermath.

