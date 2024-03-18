The Big Picture Brittany Cartwright reached her breaking point in marriage with Jax Taylor.

Cartwright expressed relief and clarified the separation was not a publicity stunt.

Jax Taylor's history of relationship issues raises concerns about their future together.

Brittany Cartwright put up with a lot with Jax Taylor during their time on Vanderpump Rules. From cheating scandals to Taylor disrespecting her family on camera on the reality series, she still stuck by him despite all of his faults. But there is always a breaking point, and Cartwright recently talked about their separation while at the premiere of The Valley. Cartwright was very open about her feelings about her relationship. “There’s only so much that a woman can take,” she said. The two were together for nine years and the two are currently going through their separation with no word on whether they will get a divorce.

“Once a woman hits her breaking point, it’s like ‘Done,'” she said at the press premiere of The Valley while talking to PEOPLE Magazine. “Something, like, clicked in my head, and I was, like, ‘I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy … My son deserves better. I deserve better.'” Taylor did also confirmed that their show, The Valley, will highlight some of the issues they've been going through.

For Cartwright, she clarified how she feels about the situation, saying, “I feel a little bit of relief. I needed this space.” She made it clear that despite the rumors, her separation from Taylor was not a publicity stunt for their new show. “If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show,” she explained. “Like, I’m all about family. I’m all about marriage. I’ve been about that my entire life.” Taylor confirmed that they needed a break, saying “We decided to take a little bit of a breather. I’m not sure what the future holds … As of right now, this is just the best-case scenario, but this is not a publicity stunt.”

Jax Taylor's Relationships Have Always Been Murky

Fans of Vanderpump Rules know Taylor is notorious for his relationships and how he ruins them, friends and romantic ones alike. He famously slept with Kristen Doute when she was still with Tom Sandoval despite being his "best friend."

While we don't know why the separation was needed between Taylor and Cartwright, his history of ruining his relationships in one way or another does point this to him, especially with Cartwright confirming that she was at her breaking point. We will have to wait and watch The Valley to see what is to come of Taylor and Cartwright's relationship.

Vanderpump Rules is currently airing on Bravo, with next-day episodes available to stream on Peacock.

